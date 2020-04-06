WrestleMania: Rob Gronkowski wins WWE 24/7 Championship

Rob Gronkowski is the new WWE 24/7 champ. (WWE)

Rob Gronkowski is a champion again — a WWE champion, that is.

The three-time Super Bowl champion won the WWE 24/7 Championship — which can be won and lost at any time, per WWE rules — during the second night of WrestleMania by pinning his real-life friend Mojo Rawley.

Gronkowski’s win was foreshadowed on the first night of WrestleMania where, during one of his hosting segments, the retired NFL tight end crossed paths with champion R-Truth. Gronkowski nearly picked up the pin before Rawley pulled him off of R-Truth and secured the victory himself.

Gronkowski referenced the moment early on Sunday night.

“I’ve won three major championships in my life and that’s cool and all, but that’s in the past,” Gronkowski said. “I wouldn’t mind winning the 24/7 title before the end of tonight. I’m here at WrestleMania, I want that title.”

Following the last man standing match between Edge and Randy Orton, Rawley sprinted out onto the set and was swarmed by other performers. Gronkowski then did a back drop off his hosting perch and pinned Rawley to win the championship before fleeing the scene.

The WWE 24/7 championship, introduced in 2019, has mostly been used in comedy segments and is rarely defended in an actual wrestling ring.

WrestleMania 36 marked the second time Gronkowski got involved in a WWE storyline at the company’s biggest event of the year. At WrestleMania 33, Gronkowski helped Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal by tackling Jinder Mahal.

