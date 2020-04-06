WrestleMania 36 Night 2: Charlotte Flair wins another title, Brock Lesnar loses
There’s no question that this WrestleMania will not soon be forgotten.
With WrestleMania relocated from Raymond James Stadium to the company performance center in front of no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, wrestling fans knew coming into this weekend that it wasn’t going to feel like your traditional pay-per-view. Spanning across two nights, WWE attempted to inject some normalcy into wrestling fans’ lives by holding its biggest event of the year.
After the first night featured three title changes, night two featured the same number to championships changing hands.
If you missed the final nine matches of the 18-match WrestleMania card, catch up below:
Liv Morgan defeats Natalya in 6:24
👏👏👏👏, @YaOnlyLivvOnce! 😏 @NatbyNature #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/exIHXp6sYx
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
.@NatbyNature goes to work in a battle with @YaOnlyLivvOnce on the #WrestleMania 36 Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/fDL7o3F9LQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
WHAT A WIN for @YaOnlyLivvOnce here on the #WrestleMania Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/9suPcNBavy
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Charlotte Flair defeats Rhea Ripley in 20:35 to win the NXT Women’s Championship
You know it's ON when...@RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8x5GsDmmGE
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
"Get in my ring, PRINCESS."@RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/FVoIVjwOOa
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
ALL the limbs are fair game for #TheQueen. 🙈@MsCharlotteWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kodM5JjHNc
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
This.
Is.
Her
Brutality.#WrestleMania @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/zgMHUeZjKb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 5, 2020
FROM THE TOP!!!!@RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/s7Vda6qWQV
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
#AndNew.
Once again.@MsCharlotteWWE is your #WWENXT #WomensChampion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ShdV54oXZC
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Aleister Black defeats Bobby Lashley in 7:17
Prepare to #FadeToBlxck.#WrestleMania @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/RQujVy3QvO
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
That's a #WrestleMania Powerslam, for sure.@fightbobby @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/Z79IvyQKa1
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
The STRIKES of @WWEAleister collide with the POWER of @fightbobby at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/t7UAfWqH5T
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
#BlxckMass. Victory.@WWEAleister #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Wlen7Ls0g7
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Otis defeats Dolph Ziggler in 8:10
"Cute"? Maybe not after @HEELZiggler is done with him... 😬#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/mN4iWrj6IH
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
.@otiswwe is COMMMMIIINNN' in this deeply personal battle with @HEELZiggler at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/rvCnfCtwXf
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱#WrestleMania @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/oK5dZOQjtZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
BEST. #WRESTLEMANIA MOMENT. EVER. 💋@otiswwe @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/zqxQpwi22a
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
Edge defeats Randy Orton in 36:41 in a Last Man Standing match
Before it even begins, @RandyOrton comes from OUTTA NOWHERE.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/MISrI4BuG2
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
We have to stop meeting like this, @WWEPC. @RandyOrton @EdgeRatedR #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/jEsdWHoYxQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 6, 2020
A NARROW escape by @EdgeRatedR!#WrestleMania #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/igWsNp8Tqg
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
Innovation thrives in a #LastManStanding Match. 💯#WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/qA4QHBYhaV
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 6, 2020
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯@EdgeRatedR drives @RandyOrton through a table!! #LastManStanding #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zqMimJKXo3
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
"You don't need to count. I'll tell you when to count."@RandyOrton is in complete control of this #LastManStanding Match. 😳 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/KqI9cX371j
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
On this day, he sees clearly.@EdgeRatedR is the #LastManStanding.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/uJiZKDfiot
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
Rob Gronkowski pins Mojo Rawley to win the 24/7 Championship
.@RobGronkowski LEAPS to #247Title gold!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GWGb0jpYKg
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
The Street Profits defeat Austin Theory and Angel Garza in 6:24 to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships
WANTED: All the smoke. 💨@AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/VWTnE1kAxX
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
.@MontezFordWWE is going ALL OUT as the #StreetProfits defend the #Raw Tag Team Titles at #WrestleMania!@AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/4YQFZF1APz
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
Don't 👏 mess 👏 with 👏 her 👏 man.@BiancaBelairWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/e69P2vXQSa
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
Bayley retains the Smackdown Women’s Championship in 19:16 (order of elimination: Tamina, Naomi, Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans)
5 Superstars. 1 #SmackDown #WomensTitle.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/UJendjSa2C
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
Alliances can only last so long in a #Fatal5Way #EliminationMatch! #WrestleMania #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/xPEVfWlZHo
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 6, 2020
Everybody's in on this elimination! @TaminaSnuka is outta here. 4 women remain.#WomensTitle #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8vYXS0LbK4
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
The champ coming in with the save for @SashaBanksWWE!#WomensTitle #WrestleMania @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/0wWU6o2cxY
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 6, 2020
That... is... NOT what she meant to do!@itsBayleyWWE #WrestleMania #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/HBQqqROqYJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
Salute, @LaceyEvansWWE.@itsBayleyWWE #WrestleMania #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/TdeLZ8J8xS
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
Just a couple of #WrestleMania role models.@itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/vNNAXEBb2Y
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena in 12:56 in a Firefly Funhouse “match”
Welcome to MɹƎS┴˥ƎW∀NI∀#WrestleMania #FireflyFunHouse @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/Gqw8K0QlRs
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
WHAT IS HAPPENING INSIDE THE #FireflyFunHouse?!?!#WrestleMania @JohnCena @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/F8NFKQtJxi
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
The sweet sound of the Doctor of Thuganomics on the 🎤. #WordLife@JohnCena #WrestleMania #FireflyFunhouse pic.twitter.com/ge2CnVoaN4
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
He's got the whoooole 🌎...@WWEBrayWyatt #WrestleMania #FireflyFunHouse pic.twitter.com/E7xHzAKaT7
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 6, 2020
2️⃣ SWEET.#FireflyFunHouse #WrestleMania @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/b5RCJecyxl
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
He's here.
LET HIM IN.@JohnCena @WWEBrayWyatt #FireflyFunHouse #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/3YrNy5zKpR
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar in 4:28 to win WWE Championship
He's ready.@DMcIntyreWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/G0iLV7xh0X
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
What a CLAYMORE KICK to start things off for @DMcIntyreWWE!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/h3yooTAvCH
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
.@DMcIntyreWWE KICKED OUT AT 1!!!! #TheBeast can't believe it!!!#WrestleMania @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/U4eI3phh2c
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
#TheBeast has been dethroned.@DMcIntyreWWE is your NEW #WWEChampion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ruWyhlBNer
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
