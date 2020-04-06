WrestleMania 36 Night 2: Charlotte Flair wins another title, Brock Lesnar loses

There’s no question that this WrestleMania will not soon be forgotten.

With WrestleMania relocated from Raymond James Stadium to the company performance center in front of no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, wrestling fans knew coming into this weekend that it wasn’t going to feel like your traditional pay-per-view. Spanning across two nights, WWE attempted to inject some normalcy into wrestling fans’ lives by holding its biggest event of the year.

After the first night featured three title changes, night two featured the same number to championships changing hands.

If you missed the final nine matches of the 18-match WrestleMania card, catch up below:

Liv Morgan defeats Natalya in 6:24

Charlotte Flair defeats Rhea Ripley in 20:35 to win the NXT Women’s Championship

Story continues

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship. (Photo credit: WWE)

Aleister Black defeats Bobby Lashley in 7:17

Aleister Black beat Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania. (Photo credit: WWE)

Otis defeats Dolph Ziggler in 8:10

Otis lands an elbow on Dolph Ziggler. (Photo credit: WWE)

Edge defeats Randy Orton in 36:41 in a Last Man Standing match

Edge uses an elbow drop to put Randy Orton through a table. (Photo Credit: WWE)

Rob Gronkowski pins Mojo Rawley to win the 24/7 Championship

Rob Gronkowski wins WWE 24/7 Championship

The Street Profits defeat Austin Theory and Angel Garza in 6:24 to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships

The Street Profits celebrate with Bianca Belair. (Photo credit: WWE)





Bayley retains the Smackdown Women’s Championship in 19:16 (order of elimination: Tamina, Naomi, Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans)

Sasha Banks hands Bayley the Smackdown Women's Championship. (Photo credit: WWE)





‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena in 12:56 in a Firefly Funhouse “match”

John Cena and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. (Photo credit: WWE)

Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar in 4:28 to win WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar. (Photo credit: WWE)

More on Yahoo Sports:



