WrestleMania 35 Results: Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins win WWE championships
WrestleMania 35 is taking place Sunday night from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Yahoo Sports is on hand for the WWE’s biggest show of the year. Refresh the page throughout the night for all the results as they happen live.
Tony Nese defeats Buddy Murphy to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Carmella wins the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder defeat The Revival to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Braun Strowman wins the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship
A.J. Styles defeats Randy Orton
The Usos retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Shane McMahon defeats The Miz
The IIconics win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Kofi Kingston defeats Daniel Bryan to win WWE Championship
Samoa Joe defeats Rey Mysterio
Roman Reigns defeats Drew McIntyre
Triple H defeats Batista
Baron Corbin defeats Kurt Angle
Finn Balor defeats Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Becky Lynch defeats Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown and Raw Women’s Championships
This is @TonyNese. @TonyNese moves like a #Cruiserweight and hits like a heavyweight.@TonyNese is really fun to watch. #205Live #WrestleMania @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/ZXHN9POWE5
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
An INCREDIBLE moonsault from @TonyNese connects on the WWE #CruiserweightChampion @WWE_Murphy! #WrestleMania #Kickoff pic.twitter.com/FTgzZQDYiJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
WHAT A HOMECOMING! Long Island's own @TonyNese has DEFEATED @WWE_Murphy to become the NEW #Cruiserweight Champion! #WrestleMania #205Live pic.twitter.com/eoQA8TpckG
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
.@WWEEmberMoon makes a STATEMENT in the #WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal! pic.twitter.com/6T6BMQW2Jh
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Here they come! Who will become the second-ever Women's #BattleRoyal Winner? pic.twitter.com/Rq3Y5DGqQS
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Make us proud, @KairiSaneWWE! ⚓️⚓️ #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/iW0fw3ZJdY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 7, 2019
Don't celebrate just yet, @SarahLoganWWE... #WrestleMania @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/kQeZCRW3qG
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
This year's #WrestleMania Women's #BattleRoyal winner is F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S! @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/edVnCh3AZF
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
This is going to be MAJOR! @ZackRyder & @TheCurtHawkins are more than ready to challenge #TheRevival for the #RAW #TagTeamTitles in the #WrestleMania #Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/VdMIE09gri
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 7, 2019
#TopGuys are in the building! #WrestleMania @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/0hlkdwjCU4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
#TheRevival are doing what they do best against @ZackRyder & @TheCurtHawkins with the #RAW Tag Team Titles on the line! #WrestleMania #TopGuys @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE pic.twitter.com/UAsxBgFStt
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
THE STREAK IS BROKEN!!!! @TheCurtHawkins & @ZackRyder are your NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampions! #WrestleMania #AndNew pic.twitter.com/MX7fKIktgy
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
WEEKEND UPDATE: @ColinJost is in the #AndreBattleRoyal, and he looks TERRIFIED. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qAjFKS6n0c
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
It's Sunday, you know what that means... #WrestleMania#AndreBattleRoyal @LukeHarperWWE @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/Thu7MS2LTu
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
.@BraunStrowman doesn't do meditation. #WrestleMania #AndreBattleRoyal @ColinJost pic.twitter.com/oaGUOhBRK1
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Celebrating like only a GIANT can. Congratulations to this year's #AndreBattleRoyal winner, @BraunStrowman! 🏆 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QEQK72KZ4x
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
The REIGNING, DEFENDING, UNDISPUTED #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar will defend his title RIGHT NOW LIVE on @WWENetwork to kick off #WrestleMania! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/VFfwuPaR5N
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 7, 2019
Has @WWERollins EVER been more ready for a FIGHT than in this very moment?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qekG1QE7Ab
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
And the match hasn't even STARTED yet... #F5#WrestleMania @BrockLesnar @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/EXq2FLAHzm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
ALL OF A SUDDEN, there's HOPE for @WWERollins! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/uvd34pxPNV
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
WE HAVE A NEWWWWWWWWWW UNIVERSAL CHAMPION, and his name is @WWERollins! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PHFHq6GMdE
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
There's a 🐍 loose in @MetlifeStadium...#WrestleMania @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/HiKWW1hff5
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Just when you thought #WrestleMania couldn't get even MORE phenomenal...
It's time for @AJStylesOrg vs. @RandyOrton LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/pFEdJOebaB
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 7, 2019
The judges have ruled...
This 4️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ Splash = PHENOMENAL! #WrestleMania @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/wicJYJYuQB
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
VINTAGE @RandyOrton... #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/JVofgKX1JZ
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
#TheViper @RandyOrton just got ROCKED! Can @AJStylesOrg capitalize?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/IcMnRDy0JK
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
A PHENOMENAL #WrestleMania victory as @AJStylesOrg tames #TheViper @RandyOrton! pic.twitter.com/9nazbN7bxg
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Are you DOWN SINCE DAY ONE?
The @WWEUsos are poised to defend the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/dAFlj4An9V
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 7, 2019
ONE. AND. ONLY.#WrestleMania @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/uOOPb5fsRp
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
This is just one reason The @WWEUsos are THE #TruTagTeam.... #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/S9MIlgd5pE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
It took just about EVERYBODY to break up that pin attempt after @KingRicochet's 6️⃣3️⃣0️⃣! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Z5hXHDITRf
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
This #SmackDown #TagTeamChampionship #Fatal4Way is absolutely MESMERIZING! #WrestleMania@WWEUsos @WWESheamus @WWECesaro @KingRicochet @WWEAleister @WWEShinsuke @RusevBUL pic.twitter.com/FSd2XWeOLe
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
Line 'em all up, and knock 'em down like THIS.
The @WWEUsos are STILL your #SDLive #TagTeamChampions! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/IlT9CgQtmV
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
The BEST IN THE WORLD has graced us with his presence LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WrestleMania @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/PhojV5cjAa
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2019
You MUST SEE what's about go down on the #GrandestStageOfThemAll.#WrestleMania @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/sHeyU0yODt
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
👊 George Mizanin is SQUARING UP with @shanemcmahon! 👊#WrestleMania #FallsCountAnywhere pic.twitter.com/R3UEPJqDnM
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
You mess with the IT family, THIS is what happens...#WrestleMania #FallsCountAnywhere @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/LfhsvliISM
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
It may be #FallsCountAnywhere, but @mikethemiz wants to make sure @shanemcmahon has NOWHERE TO GO at #WrestleMania 35! 😱 pic.twitter.com/ArYdP1ePJH
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 8, 2019
It's BOSS TIME. It's HUG TIME.
Your @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE to set to defend their titles! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/gdyv6KYVKX
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
❤️ Paying homage ❤️
#WrestleMania @NatbyNature @TheBethPhoenix pic.twitter.com/oHzSvJ47bT
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
We're not crying. YOU'RE CRYING.#TheIIconics are your NEW @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/7h5K44704K
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
AWWWWWWWWWWWW, #WRESTLEMANIA...
DON'T YOU DARE BE SOUR! 👏 FOR YOUR WORLD-FAMOUS 5-TIME CHAMPS, AND FEEL THE POWWWWWWAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH! @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/fl8JLUbEFW
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
#TheNewDay ALREADY has presents for @TrueKofi?!#WrestleMania @WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/zX7iDQl1JT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
#TheNew @WWEDanielBryan is about ready to CRUSH @TrueKofi's dreams...
The #WWEChampionship match is streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/sytFlbvZCs
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2019
Did @TrueKofi just FLATTEN @WWEDanielBryan...like...a...pancake?
😏 #WrestleMania #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/FcEDwKK6Gr
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
The dangerousness of #TheNew @WWEDanielBryan is officially on display.#WWEChampionship #WrestleMania @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/Icc99xBcAw
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
Pulling out ALL THE STOPS is @TrueKofi! #WrestleMania #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/k5b29Wz2u7
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
BUSINESS JUST PICKED UP.#WrestleMania #WWEChampionship @TrueKofi @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/GQruE8xbLt
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
What time is it for @ERICKROWAN? It's the MIDNIGHT HOUR.#WrestleMania #WWEChampionship @WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/qswiy9Aemp
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
HE. HAS. DONE IT!@TrueKofi HAS WON THE #WWEChampionship at #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/nrn2a8kSLm
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
IT'S A NEW DAY FOR THE #WWEChampionship!#WrestleMania @TrueKofi @WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/A1B5luBjnp
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
THIS is what #WrestleMania is ALL ABOUT.#WWEChampionship @TrueKofi @WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/AOijtUS0vz
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
#USChampion @SamoaJoe and @reymysterio both want to end this... and they want to end it QUICKLY! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/FvFyuWf0R6
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
The #USTitle match is UNDERWAY as @SamoaJoe defends his gold against @reymysterio! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/g7vTi3qWA6
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
Night-night, @reymysterio.@SamoaJoe is STILL your #USChampion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/6WtXRK88MA
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
THE BIG DOG is BACK on the #GrandestStageOfThemAll!#WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/GIuIuDpeFT
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
BIG #Spinebuster from @DMcIntyreWWE gives @WWERomanReigns a rude awakening to kick this one off... #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/brqAXqVNex
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
NOBODY HOME for @WWERomanReigns, and @DMcIntyreWWE is poised to take FULL advantage! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WUZmHU3xTY
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
Absolutely FREAKISH athleticism...#WrestleMania @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/i3DlTaynOw
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns can not, WILL NOT be kept down on The #GrandestStageOfThemAll! 🙌 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Kvxrjm0ebg
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
THE ANIMAL IS BACK at #WrestleMania! @DaveBautista is FIRED UP. pic.twitter.com/NwR2PKCkAF
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
#TheGame @TripleH ALWAYS arrives at #WrestleMania in style, and it's #NoHoldsBarred LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/STgiV9SXpS
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2019
WHAT IS HAPPENING?!@TripleH is giving #NoHoldsBarred new meaning. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/jLAnRESGtf
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
THAT. ESCALATED. QUICKLY.#WrestleMania @TripleH @DaveBautista pic.twitter.com/MZCdEEaxBR
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
😱😱😱😱 NOT THE NOSE RING!!!! #WrestleMania @TripleH @DaveBautista pic.twitter.com/OAJWpveyVy
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
BREAK IT DOWN.@TripleH just risked it ALL to turn the tide in this #NoHoldsBarred Match! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/CCVT1UaqKo
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
Things are about to get a LOT worse for @TripleH courtesy of @DaveBautista... #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/sJOxeb3njs
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
🎶 Hello darkness, my old friend 🎶#WrestleMania @TripleH pic.twitter.com/lQ4W5ItTjy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
THIS JUST HAPPENED...and @DaveBautista KICKED OUT of it PLUS a @TripleH #Pedigree! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/VoXqptIapi
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
THE GAME LIVES ON.#WrestleMania @TripleH @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/lVSjdlksU1
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
For the last time EVER at #WrestleMania...
Take it in, @RealKurtAngle. pic.twitter.com/4opMGpwqy5
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
Mocking @RealKurtAngle's family? You done did it now, @BaronCorbinWWE. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/BNw9ej9Vtd
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
Is it about to be TAP TAP TAP for @BaronCorbinWWE?!#WrestleMania @RealKurtAngle pic.twitter.com/eFJW9Jp59d
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
WOW. @BaronCorbinWWE just handed @RealKurtAngle his #EndOfDays...for GOOD! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/CY2mwAmno9
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
One more time...
The @WWEUniverse serenades @RealKurtAngle! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8YiZB1edPu
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
#TheDemon doesn't scare @fightbobby. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/u7Md2oKGkm
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
THERE IS A DEMON AMONG US.#WrestleMania @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/VfXO1o94f4
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
THIS is why they call @fightbobby the ALL MIGHTY! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/pJTuDPU7zS
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
#TheDemon @FinnBalor has his precious gold BACK. #WrestleMania #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/gRSllZuVOX
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
WELCOME TO #WrestleMania, @joanjett and The Blackhearts! pic.twitter.com/vthVKPStgx
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
SHE MADE IT.#SDLive #WomensChampion @MsCharlotteWWE is in the building! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/obDzGg8GwP
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
It's officially #WrestleMANia.#BeckyLynch @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/7meMfbUTHr
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
THIS may have just taken #RAW #WomensChampion @RondaRousey OUT. #WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll pic.twitter.com/j0RUEriOMF
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
WOOOOO! WOOOOO! WOOOOO!#WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll #CharlotteFlair @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/RjqSRj9z10
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
#BeckyLynch has #RondaRousey in pure AGONY.#WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll @BeckyLynchWWE @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/xtzbmpwxAA
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
A #Figure4 of the @WrestleMania variety from @MsCharlotteWWE!#WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll #CharlotteFlair pic.twitter.com/jlq8Wo7xUa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
Nope, @RondaRousey's not about tables.#WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll #RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/6Rv6QnSkBJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
#BeckyLynch JUST DID THAT to #RondaRousey!! #WrestleMania #WinnerTakeAll@BeckyLynchWWE @RondaRousey @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/MhzzPUoUZR
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
#WinnerTakeAll...and the WINNER is @BeckyLynchWWE, your NEWWWW #RAW AND #SDLive #WomensChampion! #WrestleMania #BeckyLynch pic.twitter.com/81oO0chjwK
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
NEW #RAW #WomensChampion.
NEW #SDLive #WomensChampion.@BeckyLynchWWE just made HISTORY! #WrestleMania #BeckyLynch pic.twitter.com/thDQ3KUDMz
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019