WrestleMania 35 Results: Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins win WWE championships

Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. (Photo courtesy WWE)

WrestleMania 35 is taking place Sunday night from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Yahoo Sports is on hand for the WWE’s biggest show of the year. Refresh the page throughout the night for all the results as they happen live.

Tony Nese defeats Buddy Murphy to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Carmella wins the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder defeat The Revival to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Braun Strowman wins the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship

A.J. Styles defeats Randy Orton

The Usos retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Shane McMahon defeats The Miz

The IIconics win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Kofi Kingston defeats Daniel Bryan to win WWE Championship

Samoa Joe defeats Rey Mysterio

Roman Reigns defeats Drew McIntyre

Triple H defeats Batista

Baron Corbin defeats Kurt Angle

Finn Balor defeats Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch defeats Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown and Raw Women’s Championships

