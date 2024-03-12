Read the full story on Backfire News

Wrecked Lexus LFA Could Be a Half Million Dollar Repair Job

A Lexus LFA, one of only 500 ever produced, is set to undergo a significant repair job following a single-vehicle accident. This crash shows us commoners not just the financial implications of owning such a rare vehicle but also the commitment of enthusiasts to preserve automotive history.

Image Via That Dude In Blue YouTube

This Lexus LFA in met with an unfortunate accident in Georgia this past January, following a car event. The driver lost control on wet roads, leading to a collision with a fire hydrant that left the vehicle with severe damage, notably a large hole in the carbon fiber passenger door, missing taillights, a damaged rear bumper, and more. Remarkably, the vehicle's airbags did not deploy, and the high-revving V-10 engine appeared unscathed, suggesting the car's core structural integrity remains intact.

Repairing a car of the LFA's caliber is no small feat. Due to its limited production run and the use of specialized materials like carbon fiber, replacement parts are scarce and extraordinarily expensive. The owner faces an estimated repair bill ranging from $400,000 to $500,000, with individual components such as the passenger door alone costing around $40,000. Some parts, like the driver-side mirror, have become nearly impossible to find, further complicating the restoration process.

Under normal circumstances, a car with a repair bill exceeding its original sticker price might be considered a total loss. However, the LFA is not an ordinary car. Its value on the auction market has soared to between $800,000 and over $1 million, far surpassing its initial $375,000 price tag. This remarkable appreciation in value makes the expensive and time-consuming restoration process a worthwhile investment for the owner.

Image Via That Dude In Blue YouTube

The decision to repair the LFA rather than consign it to being parted out is a testament to the vehicle's significance in the automotive world. It's a reminder of the passion and dedication of car enthusiasts who go to great lengths to preserve these mechanical masterpieces for future generations. The LFA's restoration, which could take a year or more, is not just about fixing a car; it's about safeguarding a piece of automotive history. As the repair process unfolds, this LFA's journey from near disaster to revival will undoubtedly capture the attention of car enthusiasts worldwide, serving as a poignant example of the lengths to which owners will go to preserve the legacy of truly exceptional vehicles.