WRBL Exclusive: LA Rams GM Les Snead says that former UGA QB Stetson Bennett was ‘exhausted’

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Earlier this month, Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead sat down for an interview with WRBL.

One of the things he talked about was former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett. The Rams drafted Bennett in 2023. Bennett spent all of last season on the non-football injury list.

Snead says he is back on the practice field in preseason drills. The year away was beneficial for Bennett, Snead said.

“I know this: Last year was very beneficial for him. I think he took advantage of that year away from the game,” Snead said. “You know what, he’s an exhausted human being based on everything he had done. Let’s just take it as an individual — to walk on, to go to JUCO, to come back, to turn down small schools, say ‘I’m going to try to do this Georgia thing.’ To win a job. Then to win the thing. Then to determine I am going to come back. And when you come back, it really is win again or you failed.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.