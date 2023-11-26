Wrapping up the weekend in Texas college football: Texas wins big; SMU headed to AAC title game

The college football regular season has reached its end, and now its time for conference championship games as bowl eligible squads find out where they will be spending part of their holidays. Texas made a huge statement in blowing out Texas Tech to earn a spot in the Big 12 title game, while SMU will be going to a conference title game itself.

It was a busy weekend, here is a look at some of the key games.

AUSTIN, Texas — Keilan Robinson returned a kickoff 95 yards for one of his two touchdowns, Bert Auburn made five field goals and No. 7 Texas overwhelmed Texas Tech 57-7 on Friday night to reach the Big 12 championship game. Leaving with Oklahoma for the Southeastern Conference after this season, Texas (11-1, 8-1), has won six straight since a loss to Oklahoma. The Longhorns will face an opponent to be determined Saturday in the championship game Dec. 2 in Arlington. Texas Tech (6-6, 5-4) was outgained 528 yards to 198. Texas' Quinn Ewers threw for 196 yards and a touchdown against one interception. He was 17 of 26.

LSU 42, Texas A&M 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels passed for four touchdowns and accounted for 355 yards of total offense against one of the nation’s top defenses, helping No. 14 LSU beat Texas A&M 42-30. Daniels completed 16 of 24 passes for 235 yards and ran 11 times for 120 yards. Time will tell if he did enough to win over Heisman Trophy voters who’ll get an additional look at two other top candidates when Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon QB Bo Nix go head-to-head in the Pac-12 title game. Malik Nabers caught six passes for 122 yards and two TDs. He became LSU’s career record holder in receptions with 186.

Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34

STILLWATER, Okla. — Ollie Gordon II ran for his fifth touchdown of the game in the second overtime, and No. 21 Oklahoma State rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat BYU 40-34, securing a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. BYU had a chance to win after Gordon’s final score, but Oklahoma State’s Trey Rucker ripped the ball from Isaac Rex after a catch and recovered the fumble to end the game. Oklahoma State eliminated rival Oklahoma from the title game. The Cowboys will play Texas next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. BYU needed a win to become bowl eligible.

SMU 59, Navy 14

DALLAS — Preston Stone threw three touchdown passes before suffering an injury in the second quarter and SMU cruised over Navy 59-14 on Saturday to advance to the American Athletic Conference championship game. Stone had already thrown for 322 yards on 14-of-19 passing when he went down awkwardly while being sacked with six minutes left in the first half. He was helped off the field then taken by cart to the dressing room. SMU will travel to New Orleans to play No. 18 Tulane next Saturday. Tyler Lavine rushed for three touchdowns and Kelvontay Dixon had 125 yards receiving and two touchdowns on four catches.

North Texas 45, UAB 42

DENTON, Texas — Chandler Rogers threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns and Noah Rauschenberg kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to cap a 20-point fourth quarter for North Texas in a 45-42 win over UAB in both teams’ season finale on Saturday. UAB (4-8, 3-5) tied the game with 2:43 remaining on Lee Beebe’s 2-yard run before Ayo Adeyi’s 37-yard run helped drive UNT (5-7, 3-5) to the game-winning field goal. The Blazers led 28-14 at halftime, but UNT scored on six of its seven second-half possessions to eventually win. The offenses, both ranked in the top 25 nationally, combined for 1,149 yards.

Rice 24, Florida Atlantic 21

HOUSTON — AJ Padgett threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns and Rice became bowl eligible by holding off Florida Atlantic for a 24-21 victory. Padgett led an 11-play, 83-yard drive that took just more than five minutes and ended when he threw a 7-yard score to Luke McCaffrey to give Rice a 17-14 lead. After holding FAU to a punt after five plays, Padgett led a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 11-yard scoring pass to Boden Groen to make it 24-14 as the third quarter expired. Kobe Lewis, 75-yard scoring run was the first play from scrimmage and gave FAU a 7-0 lead.

UCF 27, Houston 13

ORLANDO, FL — R.J. Harvey rushed for 136 yards and his two second-half touchdowns powered UCF to its eighth straight season of bowl eligibility as the Knights wrapped up their first season in the Big 12 with a 27-13 win over Houston. The Knights and Cougars exchanged scoring drives throughout the first half. UCF took control in the second half with a three-play 81-yard drive to open the third quarter. That drive started with a 57-yard pass from John Rhys Plumlee to Javon Baker. Plumlee had a big game for the Knights, completing 23 of 27 for 253 yards and rushing for 58 more. He threw for one touchdown and ran for another.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Wrapping up a busy weekend of college football in the Lone Star State