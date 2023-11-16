Wrapping up Miami; Kassim, Williams make predictions for North Alabama | Seminole Script

Welcome to Seminole Script.

Democrat writers Ehsan Kassim and Jack Williams talk about all things Florida State football, including final thoughts on last week's rivalry victory over Miami, a glimpse into Tuesday and Wednesday practices and a look ahead to Saturday's road game against FCS opponent North Alabama.

The No. 4 Seminoles (10-0, 8-0 ACC) and Lions (3-7, 1-5) are scheduled to face off at Doak Campbell Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. (Broadcast: The CW Network).

Kassim and Williams share their final thoughts on Miami and look ahead to this week's game in the roundtable below.

This week - and moving forward - Kassim and Williams will discuss other FSU football, as well as other sports in an extended version of the podcast, which can be found below.

Any final thoughts on FSU's rivalry victory over Miami?

Ehsan Kassim: Alex Mastramanno was the MVP of the game for the Seminoles. How he flipped the field changed the game and kept Miami from having favorable field position all game. This allowed the defense to force seven punts from Miami and have strong field position.

Quarterback Jordan Travis played well again with Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman returning to the lineup and the offense did enough to squeeze out the close victory. Outside of a fluke deep pass - a rare breakdown for the secondary - the Seminoles' defense held against a solid Miami offense.

In a rivalry game, sometimes the style points aren't necessary, especially with where FSU is at this point in the season and trying to qualify for the College Football Playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season.

Jack Williams: Strong all-around game from the Seminoles. With the way this game has gone in the past, it makes sense that FSU didn't want to take any risks when it came to play calling and just wanted to finish the night with a win. We didn't see anything flashy, but FSU got the job done.

FSU bumps its win streak over the Hurricanes to three games and wraps up conference play undefeated. It was kind of the Goldilocks of wins. It wasn't an amazing win and it wasn't a bad win. It was just good.

Will the Seminoles bring the needed energy against an FCS opponent?

Ehsan Kassim: Yes. A specialty of this coaching staff is getting the most out of its players every single week. There has been one week where it seemed the Seminoles let up and did not play as hard - against Boston College.

But the team has not had a letdown game when they could have multiple times and played consistently against good or bad opponents.

This being senior night and the final chance for a lot of seniors to play at Doak will also help create some of the excitement this game that the team could lack against an FCS opponent.

Jack Williams: Absolutely. Considering that the Seminoles drop any of their next three games, they're going to be out of the Playoff picture. The be more specific, if North Alabama keeps this game close, even if FSU wins, the Seminoles could more than likely be out of the playoff picture.

They'll need to keep the intensity going from start to finish. It's a 3-7 FCS squad that has lost five of its last six. FSU should easily be able to drop 45+ points on this team. It doesn't matter who the opponent is, the Seminoles should be all gas no brakes.

Who can play a bigger role this week in case of a blowout?

Ehsan Kassim: Wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs.

Jacobs has two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown this season. He caught his first career TD catch against Southern Miss and added a key 19-yard grab when FSU was short on receiver help against Pittsburgh.

He is someone who flashed during the spring camps and has shown he can make big plays when given an opportunity. Saturday, he could get an extended run as both Coleman, Wilson and a few other receivers have dealt with injuries all season and could be taken out early to rest.

Jack Williams: Wide receiver Darion Williamson.

We haven't seen too much of Williamson this season. He played a more active role against Pitt when Coleman and Wilson were both out. He has seven receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown, coming against Southern Miss.

Later in the game, with the starter out, we really could see him open up and have a breakout performance. With Wilson and Coleman possibly leaving next season, this could be a good look at the future of FSU.

What is your prediction for the game?

Ehsan Kassim: Florida State 70, North Alabama 14

Travis will not take his final home game with FSU for granted. He will come out swinging and help the Seminoles out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter. Backup Tate Rodemaker will come on in the second quarter and allow Travis to leave to thunderous applause from the home faithful.

Jacobs catches two touchdown passes from fellow freshman quarterback Brock Glenn in the third quarter. Destyn Hill will score his first career touchdown on a kickoff return and later add one on a reception.

The Seminoles approach the school record of 80 points scored against Idaho during the 2013 National Championship season. FSU defeated Idaho 80-14 on Nov. 24, 2013, behind 225 yards, four touchdowns and zero interception performance from Jameis Winston.

Jack Williams: Florida State 76, North Alabama 6

This will be a game that will rival the 80-14 win over Idaho from 2013. There's going to be a lot of emotions in the air, with it being senior day and FSU is going to want to show out. Expect a complete performance from the entire roster from kickoff to victory formation.

North Alabama is going to get on the board via two field goals or a touchdown, followed by a missed two-point conversion. FSU will pick up that dominant win and some fueling heading to Gainesville next week.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (10-0) vs. North Alabama (3-7)

When/where: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: The CW Network/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

