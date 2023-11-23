Wrapping up Jordan Travis injury; Kassim, Williams make Florida predictions | Seminole Script

Welcome to Seminole Script roundtable.

Democrat writers Ehsan Kassim and Jack Williams talk about all things Florida State football, including final thoughts on last week's rivalry victory over North Alabama, the Jordan Travis injury and a look ahead to Saturday's road game against rival Florida.

The No. 4 Seminoles (11-0) and Gators (5-6) are scheduled to face off at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday, in a battle of backup QBs which will be broadcast on ESPN.

Florida and ACC Championship Game foe No. 10 Louisville are all that stand between FSU and a potential College Football Playoff spot.

Kassim and Williams share their final thoughts on North Alabama and look ahead to this week's game in the roundtable below.

Note: There is no Seminole Script or NoleSports Podcast this week. Williams was, unfortunately, sick on the usual day of recording and was unable to be involved with Seminole Script or the NoleSports Podcast.

A few days out, what are the impacts of the Jordan Travis injury?

Jordan Travis returns to Florida State football practice on a golf cart on Nov. 22, 2023 following a season-ending injury last week against North Alabama.

Ehsan Kassim: Tate Rodemaker is the man now. He's gone from the backup to the most important player for the Seminoles, especially as the team has two more wins remaining to get back to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2014 season.

It's still hard to wrap your brain around how much this injury sucks. Travis has been through a lot through his FSU and collegiate career. He deserved a better ending than what he got. I don't believe FSU was winning the National Championship this season nor was Travis winning the Heisman Trophy, but to not even have a chance at the former is unfortunate and Travis won't have a chance to lead the Seminoles if they do win.

Jack Williams: Expect FSU to lean heavily on its rushing game early. While coaches have talked about how comfortable Rodemaker is passing the ball, we really haven't seen any of them throw the ball as much as Travis this season. In a loud environment like The Swamp, the offense is going to need time to settle in.

This is why FSU needs to have the rush game going from here on out—no more blips. No more "We haven't played our best game yet". The effort needs to be good now. If Rodemaker is passing the ball, he may need to lean more on Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson early before expanding his options. They're two guys that are going to catch the ball 80 percent of the time.

Any final thoughts on FSU's home finale victory over North Alabama?

Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) knocks the ball from North Alabama Lions quarterback Noah Walters (6) during the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Ehsan Kassim: There's never a good time for an injury, but if Travis was going to get hurt, near the end of the first quarter against an FCS team, allowing Rodemaker to have an easy opponent to grow his confidence was at least a consolation prize for FSU.

Brock Glenn also got some work - just his second appearance of the season - and threw his first three passes of his career. FSU's future at QB began last Saturday and now these games can determine if the team needs to hit the transfer portal in the offseason to fill next season's starting role.

It was a good win for FSU, showing a fight until the end in a game that could have gone south with a 13-0 deficit and the Travis injury. But the game did showcase a potential weakness of the offensive line struggling to block an FCS opponent on the line at times. That needs to improve.

Jack Williams: Outside of the Travis injury and the first quarter alone, there were a lot of high points to this game. We saw CJ Campbell, Quindarrius Jones and Glenn score their first touchdowns of the season and Caziah Holmes had two on the night.

Jones' touchdown was off a blocked punt returned to the end zone to finish the game. On the defense end, Jarrian Jones had a forced fumble, recovery and a pick on the night. Travis' injury is the unfortunate reason why this game will remembered, but there were a lot of silverlinings.

What's the confidence level in Tate Rodemaker?

Ehsan Kassim: To be determined. He has looked good against UNA and in practices since Travis went down. But that was an FCS opponent. His only career start came against an FCS opponent in Jacksonville State in 2020. That one didn't go well.

Rodemaker is in Year 4 in the offense and is someone head coach Mike Norvell and his staff genuinely believe in, as he was recruited by the staff when they were at Memphis. But now's the time for Rodemaker to prove if he's the man or just a good backup, as he has proven to be.

The Florida rivalry game in a hostile environment could answer any questions I, or fans have about the redshirt junior.

Jack Williams: I have a good amount of confidence in him. I don't think he's going to force explosive plays or try to be Travis, but he does what he needs to do to move the ball down the field and win. We've seen him settle into a highly contested game once against Louisville last year, and come out victorious.

He has a veteran presence and knows how the Seminoles offense works. The only factor that could come into play is the pressure of the game and the situation FSU is in. It's a rivalry game, on the road and a loss would likely end the Seminoles College Football Playoff hopes.

Who is your X-Factor for this game for the Seminoles?

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Kalen DeLoach (4) tackles Miami Hurricanes quarterback Emory Williams (17)The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-20 on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Ehsan Kassim: Linebacker Kalen DeLoach.

DeLoach leads FSU with his seven sacks this season. His play at linebacker against a mobile QB and how FSU utilizes the linebacker blitz will be key in containing Max Brown, who showed off his athleticism in limited snaps against Missouri.

Brown is limited in experience, but his abilities match what FSU's defense has struggled with in the past. If the linebackers have a strong game, it could remove any chance of Brown going off against the Seminoles and really limit the Gators' offense.

Jack Williams: Running back Trey Benson.

I do know why this game screams a big-time performance from Benson. In the past, when FSU has struggled to get its passing game going, Benson has been there, whether it be the entire game or a few 50+ yard runs.

In such a high-stakes game where there may not be as much passing, Benson could have the opportunity to have a career game and write his name into FSU lore.

What is your prediction for the game?

Ehsan Kassim: Florida State 27, Florida 24

Last year's game was separated by a touchdown, this one will be even tighter in the Swamp, with the Gators seeking bowl eligibility and a chance to ruin a perfect FSU regular season. I expect Brown to give the Seminoles some fits in the first half, with him being so much of an unknown for the FSU staff.

But the defense steps up in the second half and Rodemaker finds his playmakers to make just enough plays to escape the Gators with a win and set up a 'win-and-in' scenario for the CFP for FSU.

The early over/under for the game is 49.5. I could easily see the under being in play here, as my final score suggests.

Jack Williams: Florida State 31, Florida 24

Depending on my health, I'm hoping that I get the chance to make the trip out to The Swamp on Saturday. This is going to be such a fun game, a fun environment and one that could go down in FSU history. Where in history that may land...depends.

This will be a tight game throughout, but I think, in poetic justice, we will see Rodemaker throw the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter, giving the Seminoles just what the doctor prescribed.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 5 FSU (11-0) vs. Florida (5-6)

When/where: 7 p.m., Saturday, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

