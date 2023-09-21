Wrapping up BC victory, Clemson predictions from Kassim, Williams | Seminole Script

Welcome to Seminole Script.

Seminole Script will be brought to viewers each Wednesday following the second practice of the week and will be accompanied by a Seminole Script Roundtable.

Democrat writers Ehsan Kassim and Jack Williams talk about all things Florida State football, including final thoughts on the closer-than-expected 31-29 victory over Boston College, a glimpse into Tuesday and Wednesday practices and a look ahead to Saturday's game against Clemson and what it could mean for the ACC.

The No. 4 Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 ACC) and Tigers (2-1, 0-1) are scheduled to face off at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, at noon Saturday. (Broadcast: ABC).

Kassim and Williams share their final thoughts on Boston College and look ahead to this week's game in the roundtable below.

Any final thoughts on FSU escaping against Boston College?

Ehsan Kassim: As I said in my column following the game, no one is going to remember this close call at the end of the season if the Seminoles win out and/or win the ACC.

All that will matter is that FSU escaped with the win. But, the team cannot just erase that game. It showed them what their potential weaknesses are and what needs to be cleaned up in a game where they had to play four quarters for the first time.

The main thing is the Seminoles need to find a consistent run game and avoid too many missed tackles against the talented QBs still left on their schedule.

Jack Williams: FSU needs to play a better game this week. The Seminoles built a 21-point lead into the third quarter and basically took their foot off the gas. That allowed the Eagles to almost pull off the upset. If it weren't for BC's 18 penalties, the Seminoles would likely be 2-1 right now.

However, no matter what way you look at it, FSU won and in the grand scheme of things, that's what matters. In the same sense, there's a lot the Seminoles need to clean up in facing a very different team in a very different atmosphere on Saturday.

The offense needs a quicker start and the defense needs to complete their tackles. If the Seminoles play the same way they did against BC, it's going to be a long afternoon in South Carolina.

What does FSU need to do better to beat Clemson on the road?

Ehsan Kassim: Getting the run game going early. Southern Miss game aside, Trey Benson has 24 rushes for 85 yards against Power 5 opponents in two games. Granted it's a two-game sample size, that's a little concerning against a Clemson DL that is impressive.

I'd expect Rodney Hill - coming off an impressive five-rush, 42-yard performance - to earn more playing time after he earned praise from head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins this week.

If FSU can get center Maurice Smith and right tackle Robert Scott, two starters who've missed the last two games back, it could be a boon for the running game as well.

Jack Williams: The defense needs to show the same dominance it did against LSU and Southern Miss. In those two games, it essentially paced the entire game, allowing the offense to find its rhythm in the second half. Against Boston College, the defense struggled constantly.

Facing off against a versatile running back in Will Shipley, who has dominated the Seminoles every time he's faced them, the defense needs to get him on the ground. The linebacker corps has been doing a lot of the work lately. This needs to be a big game for the secondary, who we've heard so much about during fall camp.

Who is the biggest x-factor for FSU against Clemson? Who is the Tigers' biggest x-factor?

Ehsan Kassim: Wide receiver Keon Coleman is the x-factor for FSU. He was held catchless last week and the FSU offense stalled out a bit. In the first two games, he had 12 catches for 170 yards, four touchdowns and provided plenty of explosiveness. Getting him involved early should be a goal.

Running back Will Shipley has scored 26 touchdowns in the last two seasons for the Tigers. He has yet to score this season. It means he's due. If you're FSU, you hope that the deposit doesn't come against you. But he posted 20 carries for 121 rushing yards and six receptions for 48 yards last season against the Seminoles.

Jack Williams: I'm going to pretty much agree with Ehsan here. Coleman is going to be the X-factor for FSU. After he failed to make a catch against Boston College, expect him to ball out this week. The same way Johnny Wilson did last weekend in response to going catchless against Southern Miss.

Shipley, Shipley, Shipley. He is hands down the X-factor for Clemson. He knows how to win against FSU and has paced the Tigers to back-to-back wins in Death Valley and at Doak. The pressure is less on him to have a big game and more on the Seminoles to stop him.

Could this be a Heisman Trophy moment game for Jordan Travis?

Ehsan Kassim: If the game plays out like I predict it will below, there could be a major opportunity for that moment for Jordan Travis.

Overall, an impressive stat line in this game could go a long way in boosting Travis' chances. He began the season with a 342-yard, four-touchdown performance against LSU but has 397 yards and four touchdowns in the two games since.

Travis needs a big game to boost the stat line to catch up with the likes of Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Notre Dame's Sam Hartman.

Jack Williams: Absolutely. In my opinion, Travis has been doing enough to win games, but not to win the Heisman. He had some flashy moments against LSU, but since then, we really haven't had that Heisman Moment.

To Travis' credit, he has said that he is more concerned with his team winning than his own stats, but if he wants to have a chance at winning this award, he's going to need to be a little selfish with his performance. Obviously not to the point where he's playing "hero ball", but where he'll stand out as a threat to all the other Heisman hopefuls.

He's beaten Florida and Miami, but not Clemson. FSU is coming off an ugly win. If there is a moment for Travis to ball out and prove he deserves this award it is now.

What are your predictions?

Ehsan Kassim: Clemson 38, Florida State 34

It wasn't even a thought last week, as I had FSU winning, but the performance against BC and Tuesday's practice raised some alarms. I've gone back and forth on this all week and settled on the home team pulling this off.

It'll be a close contest throughout but the Tigers pull away late on a fourth-quarter touchdown run from the talented Shipley with two minutes left.

FSU has not won in Clemson since 2013 and the Tigers are going to be motivated to keep their championship aspirations alive. Both those things play a factor in the end.

Jack Williams: Florida State 38, Clemson 34

Please watch the Four Man Front Podcast to see why these scores are the exact same except for the winner. I had actually made this prediction first, to my credit. Anyway, I think FSU bounces back Saturday and this is going to be one of those games fans will remember for years to come.

There's a sense of doubt around the college football world toward FSU after last weekend, and the Seminoles are going to prove everyone wrong. It's going to be gutsy, Travis is going to have a Heisman Moment and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is going to be the edge in a close victory.

A lot of the games this season have mirrored the 2013 season. Week 1 is a dominating win over a Power 5 opponent (2013: Pitt, 2023: LSU). Week 2 the Seminoles put up 60+ points on a Group of 5 opponent (2013: Nevada, 2023: Southern Miss). FSU pulls out a tighter win over Boston College, and now we're here.

Also, you've got to mention that this is a year ending in "3". Are you feeling superstitious, cause I am!

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 4 FSU (3-0, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson (2-1, 0-1)

When/where: Saturday, Sept. 23, noon.; Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JackGWilliams on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

