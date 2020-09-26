The Wraparound: Lightning a win away from capturing Stanley Cup

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down Saturday’s Stanley Cup Final game with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Lightning captain Steven Stamkos did not play in Game 4, but hasn’t been ruled out for the series.

SATURDAY’S STANLEY CUP FINAL GAME

Game 5: Lightning vs. Stars (TB leads 3-1) – 8 p.m. ET, NBC (livestream): Kevin Shattenkirk‘s goal 6:34 into overtime helped the Lightning top the Stars 5-4 in Game 4 Friday night. Tampa is now one win away from capturing the franchise’s second Stanley Cup title.

The power play winner came after a controversial tripping penalty call on Stars captain Jamie Benn.

“I don’t have a ton of time for a play where Tyler Johnson steps in front of Jamie Benn and it has no real effect in the play, and Jamie breathes on him and the guy falls over,” said Joe Pavelski. “Whether that’s the case or not, there’s a little battle going on there, but it’s playoffs, it’s overtime. We expect 5-on-5. We expect to battle it out.”

”It’s two guys going for a loose puck. That’s a hockey play, that’s what I saw,” said interim head coach Rick Bowness. ”They’re hooking us and we’re fighting through the hook.”

The Lightning are now 7-1 in overtime this postseason. Only the 1992-93 Montreal Canadiens (10), 2002-03 Anaheim Ducks (7), and 2001-02 Carolina Hurricanes (7) have won as many OT games in a single playoff.

According to the NHL, this is the 35th time that a team has held a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven Cup Final. Only one team facing such a deficit has come back to win the series — the 1941-42 Toronto Maple Leafs, who lost the first three games.

The question for Bowness is what to do in goal with a back-to-back. Anton Khudobin has allowed 13 goals on his last 95 shots faced. If Ben Bishop is healthy to play, do you throw him in with your season on the line?

“We’ll bounce back. I have full faith in our hockey club. It’s an unfortunate way to lose that game the way we battled back,” he said. “We’re going to play tomorrow like we did tonight.”

Stars 4, Lightning 1 (recap)

Lightning 3, Stars 2 (recap)

Lightning 5, Stars 2 (recap)

Lighting 5, Stars 4 [OT] (recap)

Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

