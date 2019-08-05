Wrap-up: Watkins Glen and Eldora Speedway

NASCAR racing started early on Thursday night this past week with the 150-lap Eldora Dirt Derby for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. This event was held at former Cup Series driver Tony Stewart's 1/2 mile clay oval Eldora Speedway in New Weston, Ohio. On Saturday, the XFINITY Series turned left and right for 82 laps while competing in the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International in western New York. The CUP Series closed out the weekend with the Go Bowling at The Glen 90-lapper on the 2.45-mile NY road course. Results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

TIME TRIALS: Chase Elliott (No. 9 Camaro) won the Pole Award for the Go Bowling at The Glen with a lap of 127.297 mph. This is his seventh pole in 135 CUP races. It is his third pole and ninth top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in four races at Watkins Glen International. William Byron (second) posted his 10th top-10 start of 2019 and his first in two races at The Glen. Kyle Busch (third) posted his 13th top-10 start at WGI and his 14th in 22 races this season. Daniel Hemric (23rd) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 37 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Pole-sitter Chase Elliott won the Go Bowling at The Glen, his fifth victory in 135 CUP races. This is his second victory and eighth top-10 finish in 2019. It is his second consecutive victory and second top-10 finish in four races at Watkins Glen. Martin Truex Jr. (second) posted his ninth top-10 finish in 14 races at The Glen and his 14th top-10 finish in 2019. Denny Hamlin (third) posted his seventh top-10 finish in 14 Watkins Glen races. Matt Tifft (24th) was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

Standings: Kyle Busch leads the point standings by 13 points over Joey Logano.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Kyle Busch +1

2. Joey Logano -1

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Kurt Busch

8. Chase Elliott

9. Aric Almirola

10. Ryan Blaney

11. Alex Bowman

12. William Byron

13. Erik Jones

14. Kyle Larson

15. Clint Bowyer

16. Jimmie Johnson +1

Next: Sunday, August 11, Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan Int'l Speedway (2-mi oval in Brooklyn, MI)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

TIME TRIALS: CUP Series regular Kyle Busch won the Pole Award for the NXS Zippo 200 at The Glen with a lap of 124.054 mph. This is his 66th pole in 350 NXS races. It is his first pole and fifth top-10 NXS start in 2019 and his first pole in 11 NXS races at Watkins Glen. Austin Cindric (second) posted his 16th top-10 start of 2019 and his first in two Watkins Glen races. Ryan Blaney (third) posted his first top-10 start at Watkins Glen. Chase Briscoe (sixth) was the fastest qualifying ROTY contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 37 cars entered for 38 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Austin Cindric (No. 22 Ford Mustang) won the Zippo 200 at The Glen, his first victory in 54 NXS races. This is his 14th top-10 finish in 2019 and his first top-10 finish in two races at Watkins Glen. AJ Allmendinger (second) posted his second top-10 finish in two races at The Glen. During post-race inspection, Allmendinger's No. 10 Chevrolet was disqualified due to a "ride height violation" and was moved to last place (37th). Christopher Bell was moved up to a second place finish from third after Allmendinger's DQ. Bell posted his second top-10 finish in two Watkins Glen races. Chase Briscoe, also moved up to seventh after the No. 10 car's DQ, and was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

Standings: Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 32 points over Christopher Bell.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell

3. Cole Custer

4. Justin Allgaier

5. Austin Cindric

6. Chase Briscoe +1

7. Noah Gragson -1

8. Michael Annett

9. Justin Haley

10. John Hunter

11. Ryan Sieg

12. Brandon Jones

Next: Saturday, August 10, B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (2.258-mi road course in Lexington, OH)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

TIME TRIALS: Qualifying for the GOTS Dirt Derby 150 at Eldora Speedway was decided by multiple "Heat Races" and a "Last Chance" qualifier. After five 10-lap qualifying "Heat Races", the starting lineup for the first 25 trucks was set. XFINITY Series regular Chase Briscoe was on the pole and Matt Crafton lined up second along side on the front row. The final starting order of the 32-truck field was determined by the 15-lap Last Chance qualifier. The highest qualifying ROTY contender was Tyler Dippel; seventh in the lineup in the No. 02 Silverado.

Did Not Qualify: No one. 32 trucks entered for 32 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Stewart Friesen (No. 52 Silverado) won the Eldora Dirt Derby, his first victory in 63 GOTS races. This is his 10th top-10 finish in 2019 and his third in four races at Eldora Speedway. Friesen started fourth in the lineup and led 57-laps of the 150-lap event. Sheldon Creed (second), the highest finishing ROTY contender, posted his first top-10 finish in four races at Eldora. It is his fifth top-10 finish in 2019. Grant Enfinger (third) posted his third top-10 finish in three Eldora races. Pole-sitter Chase Briscoe led a race-high 93 laps and finished in seventh place.

Standings: Grant Enfinger leads the point standings by 52 points over Matt Crafton.

TOP 8 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Grant Enfinger

2. Matt Crafton +1

3. Stewart Friesen +1

4. Brett Moffitt -2

5. Ben Rhodes +1

6. Harrison Burton -1

7. Todd Gilliland

8. Sheldon Creed +1

Next: Saturday, August 10, Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan Int'l Speedway in Brooklyn, MI

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR's Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: July 26, FORTS USA 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA

Winner: Christian Eckes - Pole: Todd Gilliland - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: August 18, Allen Crowe Memorial 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds (1-mile clay oval in Springfield, IL)

K&N Pro Series-East: August 2 at Watkins Glen (NY) International

Winner: Max McLaughlin - Pole: Max McLaughlin - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

Next: August 15, Bush’s Beans 150 at Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mi concrete oval in TN)

K&N Pro Series-West: July 26, Casey’s General Store 150 Combo at Iowa Speedway

Winner (*): Derek Kraus - Pole: Sam Mayer - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: August 17 at Evergreen Speedway (0.646-mi oval in Monroe, WA)

* Derek Kraus finished forth in Combo event and was the highest West competitor.

Whelen Modified Tour: August 2 at Stafford Motor Speedway (0.5-mi oval in Stafford Springs, CT)

Winner: Ron Silk - Pole: Doug Coby - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: August 14, Bud 'King of Beers' 150 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (0.625-mi oval in CT)

Pinty's Series: July 27, LUXXUR 300 at Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta

Winner: Andrew Ranger - Pole: Kevin Lacroix - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger

Next: August 11, Les 50 Tours Hotel Le Concorde at Circuit de Trois-Rivieres (1.53-mi street circuit in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec)

Peak Mexico Series: August 4 at Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera (0.79-mi oval in Querétaro)

Winner: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Pole: Jose Luis Ramirez - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: September 1 at Autodromo Potosino (0.5-mi oval in San Luis Potosi, Mexico)