Wrap-up: Top three NASCAR series at Fort Worth

All three NASCAR series were active at the Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile quad-oval in Fort Worth, Texas. Sunday featured the annual NASCAR Open and All-Star races. 20 eligible drivers entered the All-Star race. The Open had 16 drivers competing for three transfer spots. One more driver was chosen by Fan Voting to complete the 24 driver starting lineup. This is a “non-points” event, just bragging rights and $1 Million check for the winner. This year, that would be Ryan Blaney.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, May 22, NASCAR All-Star Open/Race at Texas Motor Speedway

- Qualifying for All-Star Open: Tyler Reddick (#8 Chevrolet Camaro), who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race earlier on Saturday, won the pole for Sunday’s Open race with a lap of 186.981 mph. #99 Daniel Suarez’s 186.903 mph lap earned him the P2 spot on the front row. #47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #43 Erik Jones and #17 Chris Buescher made up the rest of the top-five in the lineup. The Open race was broken up into three sections (Stage 1, Stage 2 and the overall Open winner at the end of final section). Winners of each section advanced to the All-Star Race, along with the winner of the Fan Vote.

- Qualifying for the All-Star Race: Kyle Busch (#18 Toyota Camry) won the pole for Sunday’s All-Star race with a lap of 189.115 mph. #12 Ryan Blaney’s 189.043 mph lap earned him the P2 spot on the front row. #24 William Byron, #5 Kyle Larson and #45 Kurt Busch made up the rest of the top-five in the lineup.

- The four drivers who transferred from the Open race to join the 20 drivers in the main event were: Winner of Stage 1 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47 Chevrolet Camaro), Stage 2 - Chris Bouscher (#17 Ford Mustang), Winner overall of the All-Star Open - Daniel Suarez (#99 Chevrolet Camaro) and Eric Jones (#43 Chevrolet Camaro) winner of the Fan Vote.

- Ryan Blaney (#12 Ford Mustang) has won the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas. He took home the $1 million winner’s check. Blaney is the 26th different driver to win the All-Star Race. This is the 4th victory in the All-Star Race for Team Penske (Ryan Blaney, 2022; Joey Logano, 2016; Kurt Busch, 2010; Ryan Newman 2002). Denny Hamlin finished runner-up in the All-Star Race. Austin Cindric, making his first appearance in the All-Star race, finished 3rd. Kyle Busch won Stage 1, Austin Cindric won Stage 2 and Ryan Blaney won Stage 3, the final stage, to earn the $1 million.

- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott leads the point standings by 52 points over Ryan Blaney.

- Next: Sun, May 29, Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 400 laps

Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L): (No points awarded in the All-Star race)

1. Chase Elliott

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Kyle Busch

4. William Byron

5. Ross Chastain

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Joey Logano

8. Alex Bowman

9. Kyle Larson

10. Christopher Bell

11. Kevin Harvick

12. Aric Almirola

13. Austin Dillon

14. Chase Briscoe

15. Tyler Reddick

16. Austin Cindric

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, May 21, SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway - 167 laps

- Noah Gragson (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Pole Award for Saturday’s race with a lap of 182.791 mph. This is his 1st pole in 114 NXS races and 9th top-10 start in 2022. Tyler Reddick (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 start of 2022 and his 5th in six Texas races. Austin Hill, the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender, earned his first top-10 start at Texas and his 6th in 12 races this season. 39 cars entered for the 38-car lineup. Did Not Qualify: #47 Brennan Poole.

- Cup Series regular Tyler Reddick (#8 Camaro), driving the Big Machine Racing #48 Chevrolet Camaro, lead 31 laps and scored his 10th victory in 93 NXS races. This is his 1st win and 1st top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 1st win and 3rd top-10 finish in six NXS races at Fort Worth. This is Big Machine Racing's 1st NXS victory. William Byron (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in three NXS races at Texas. Sam Mayer (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 finish in two Texas races. Austin Hill (5th) was the highest finishing ROTY. AJ Allmendinger (9th) posted his 12th consecutive top-10 finish to start the season. Polesitter Noah Gragson led 32 laps and was in a wreck and done for the day after 95 laps. He was credited with a 36th-place DNF.

- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 44 points over Noah Gragson.

- Next: Sat, May 28, Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 200 laps

Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. Noah Gragson

3. Ty Gibbs

4. Justin Allgaier

5. Josh Berry

6. Brandon Jones

7. Sam Mayer

8. Riley Herbst

9. Austin Hill +1

10. Landon Cassill +1

11. Ryan Sieg -2

12. Daniel Hemric

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Fri, May 20, SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway - 147 laps +2 OT

- John Hunter Nemechek (#4 Toyota Tundra) won the Cometic Gaskets Pole Award for Friday night’s race with a lap of 182.359 mph. This is his 6th pole in 133 NTS races. It is his 4th pole and 6th top-10 start in 2022 and his 1st pole in seven races at Texas Motor Speedway. Corey Heim (2nd), the fastest qualifying ROTY, posted his 4th top-10 start of 2022. Stewart Friesen (3rd) earned his 5th top-10 start at Fort Worth and his 7th in nine races this season. 38 Trucks entered for 36 spots in the lineup. Did Not Qualify: #20 Garrett Smithley and #43 Armani Williams.

- Stewart Friesen (#52 Toyota Tundra) led a race-high 60 laps of the 149 run and scored his 3rd victory in 124 NTS races. This is his 1st win and 4th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 1st win and 5th top-10 finish in 10 races at Fort Worth. Christian Eckes (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in three Texas races and his 5th top-10 finish in 2022. Ryan Preece (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 finish in his series track debut at Texas. Corey Heim (7th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter John Hunter Nemechek, one of six drivers dropping to the rear at the start of the race due to “unapproved adjustments” after qualifying, led 14 laps and finished in 6th place.

- NTS points leader: John Hunter Nemechek leads the standings by 4 points over Ben Rhodes.

- Next: Fri, May 27, NC Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 134 laps

Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. John Hunter Nemechek +1

2. Ben Rhodes -1

3. Chandler Smith +1

4. Stewart Friesen +2

5. Zane Smith -2

6. Ty Majeski -1

7. Christian Eckes +1

8. Carson Hocevar -1

9. Grant Enfinger

10. Matt Crafton

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

Sat, May 14, Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway - 100 laps

Winner: Nick Sanchez - P1: Corey Heim - Points Leader: (Tie) Rajah Caruth and Nick Sanchez

Next: AMS Fri, May 27, General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 100 laps

ARCA Menards East:

Sat, May 7, Music City 200 - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 200 laps

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Jake Finch - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sat, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps

ARCA Menards West:

Sat, Apr 23, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County Raceway Park - 150 laps

Winner: Landen Lewis - P1: P.J. Pedroncelli - Points Leader: Jake Drew

Next: Sat, Jun 4, Portland 100 - Portland International Raceway - 51 laps

Whelen Modified Tour:

Sat, May 21, Granite State Derby at Lee USA Speedway - 175 laps +6 laps OT

Winner: Doug Coby - P1: Jake Johnson - Points Leader: Ron Silk

Next: Sat, May 28, Jennerstown Salutes 150 at Jennerstown Speedway - 150 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series:

Sun, May 22, eBay Motors 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park - 200 laps

Winner: Kevin Lacroix - P1: LP Dumoulin - Points Leader: Treyten Lapcevich

Next: Sat, Jun 11, Pinty’s Race at Autodrome Chaudière - Laps TBD

NASCAR Mexico Series:

Sun, May 8, US-KÁH Grand Prix at Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera

Winner: Ruben Garcia Jr. - P1: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Points Leader: Abraham Calderon

Next: Sun, Jun 5, NASCAR Mexico #3 at El Dorado Speedway/Óvalo

Track Details

Autodrome Chaudiere - 0.25-mile oval - Vallee-Jonction, Quebec

Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval - Queretaro

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - 2.459-mile road course near Bowmanville, Ontario

Charlotte Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Concord, North Carolina

El Dorado Speedway - 0.625-mile concrete oval - Chihuahua, Mexico

Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa

Kansas Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Kansas City, Kansas

Jennerstown Speedway - 0.522-mile oval - Jennerstown, Pennsylvania

Kern County Raceway Park - 0.5-mile oval - Bakersfield, California

Lee USA Speedway - 3/8-mile paved oval - Lee, New Hampshire

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 0.596-mile oval - Nashville, Tennessee

Portland International Raceway - 1.967-mile road course - Portland, Oregon

Texas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile quad-oval - Fort Worth, Texas