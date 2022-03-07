Wrap-up of all top NASCAR races at Las Vegas

All three NASCAR top level series were featured at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). Sunday's Cup Series race ended in an appropriate Vegas gamble. With just two laps remaining in the event, it looked like one of the Joe Gibbs Racing teammates (Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.) would be the winner. Another car wrecked bringing out the caution (and overtime). Most of the drivers hit the pit road for tires. Busch and Truex took four tires. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and William Byron took only two tires and left the pits first. The gamble worked. Alex Bowman scored the victory. He is now guaranteed a spot in the 2022 playoffs.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Mar 6, Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) - 267 laps +7 laps OT

- Christopher Bell (#20 Toyota Camry) won the Pole Award for Sunday’s race with a lap of 29.561 seconds, 182.673 mph. This is his 1st pole in 75 NCS races and 1st top-10 start in 2022. Kyle Larson (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 start of 2022 and his 8th in 12 races at LVMS. Austin Cindric (3rd), the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender, posted his 1st top-10 start at LVMS and his 3rd in three races this season. Did not qualify: No one - only 37 entries for the 40 car lineup.

- Alex Bowman (#48 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 7th victory in 228 NCS races. This is his 1st victory and 1st top-10 finish in 2022 and his 1st victory and 3rd top-10 finish in 11 LVMS races. Kyle Larson (2nd) posted his 9th top-10 finish in 12 races at Vegas and his 2nd top-10 finish in 2022. Ross Chastain (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 finish in eight LVMS races. Harrison Burton (16th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Christopher Bell led 32 laps and finished in 10th place.

- NCS points leader: Kyle Larson by 6 points over Martin Truex Jr.

- Next: Sun, Mar 13, Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway - 312 laps

TOP-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Kyle Larson 7

2. Martin Truex Jr. 1

3. Joey Logano -1

4. Austin Cindric -3

5. Kyle Busch 6

6. Aric Almirola 1

7. Chase Elliott 12

8. Alex Bowman 17

9. Bubba Wallace -1

10. Austin Dillon 5

11. Kurt Busch 1

12. Brad Keselowski -2

13. Ryan Blaney -9

14. Chase Briscoe -9

15. Erik Jones -9

16. Kevin Harvick 4

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Story continues

Sat, Mar 5, Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 200 laps

- AJ Allmendinger (#16 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Pole Award for Saturday night’s race with a lap of 29.318 seconds, 184.187 mph. This is his 5th pole in 63 NXS races. It is his 2nd pole and 2nd top-10 start in 2022 and his 1st pole in three races at LVMS. Josh Berry (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 start in 2022 and his 2nd in three races at Vegas. Riley Herbst (3rd) posted his 3rd top-10 LVMS start and his 2nd in three races this season. Sheldon Creed (8th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. Did Not Qualify: #08 David Starr, #13 Stan Mullis and #78 Josh Williams.

- Ty Gibbs (#54 Toyota Supra) scored his 5th victory in 21 NXS races. This is his 1st victory and 1st top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 1st victory and 1st top-10 finish in two races at LVMS. Noah Gragson (2nd) posted his 7th top-10 finish in seven races at LVMS and his 3rd top-10 finish in 2022. Daniel Hemric (3rd) posted his 5th top-10 finish in eight Vegas races. Sheldon Creed (7th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter AJ Allmendinger led 32 laps and finished in 9th place.

- NXS points leader: Noah Gragson by 17 points over Ty Gibbs.

- Next: Sat, Mar 12, United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway - 200 laps

TOP-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Noah Gragson 1

2. Ty Gibbs 4

3. AJ Allmendinger -2

4. Justin Allgaier -1

5. Josh Berry 2

6. Daniel Hemric 3

7. Riley Herbst -3

8. Anthony Alfredo 0

9. Sam Mayer 3

10. Austin Hill 1

11. Ryan Sieg -6

12. Brandon Jones 5

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Fri, Mar 4, Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 134 laps

- John Hunter Nemechek (#4 Toyota Tundra) won the Pole Award for Friday night’s event with a lap of 30.238 seconds, 178.583 mph. This is his 3rd pole in 126 NTS races. It is his 1st pole and 2nd top-10 start in 2022 and his 1st pole in nine races at LVMS. Cup Series regular Kyle Busch (2nd) posted his 5th top-10 start in six Vegas races. Chandler Smith (3rd) posted his 4th top-10 start at Las Vegas. Jack Wood (24th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY.

- Chandler Smith (#18 Toyota Tundra) scored his 3rd victory in 40 NTS races. This is his 1st victory and 1st top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 1st victory and 2nd top-10 finish in four races at LVMS. Cup Series regular Kyle Busch (2nd) posted his 6th top-10 finish in six NTS races at LVMS. Stewart Friesen (3rd) posted his 7th top-10 finish in 11 Vegas races. Polesitter John Hunter Nemechek led 23 laps and finished in 25th place. Dean Thompson (11th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

- NTS points leader: Chandler Smith by 5 points over Tanner Gray.

- Next: Sat, Mar 19, Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway - 135 laps

TOP-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chandler Smith 5

2. Tanner Gray 2

3. Ty Majeski 2

4. Ben Rhodes -2

5. Stewart Friesen 7

6. Matt DiBenedetto 8

7. Carson Hocevar 6

8. Austin Wayne Self 3

9. Matt Crafton 12

10. John Hunter Nemechek -3

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

Sat, Feb. 19, Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona Int’l Speedway - 80 laps

Winner: Corey Heim - P1: Corey Heim - Points Leader: Corey Heim

Next: Fri, Mar 11 * General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps

* Combo: ARCA Menards Series (AMS), ARCA Menards West (AMW)

ARCA Menards East:

Tue, Feb. 15, Race to Stop Suicide 200 at New Smyrna Speedway - 200 laps

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Sammy Smith - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sat, Mar 19, Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway - 200 laps

ARCA Menards West:

Fri, Mar 11 * General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps

* Combo: ARCA Menards Series (AMS), ARCA Menards West (AMW)

Whelen Modified Tour:

Sat, Feb 12, New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway - 200 laps

Winner: Matt Hirschman - P1: Matt Hirschman - Points Leader: Matt Hirschman

Next: Fri, Apr 1, TBA at Richmond Raceway - 150 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series:

Season Opener: Sat, May 14, TBA at Sunset Speedway

NASCAR Mexico Series:

Season Opener: Sun, Apr 10, NASCAR Mexico Race 1 at Super Ovalo Chiapas

Track Details

Atlanta Motor Speedway - 1.54-mile oval - Hampton, Georgia

Daytona Int’l Speedway - 2.5-mile tri-oval - Daytona Beach, Florida

Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Pensacola, Florida

Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile tri-oval - Las Vegas, Nevada

New Smyrna Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Richmond Raceway - 0.75-mile oval - Richmond, Virginia

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario

Super Ovalo Chiapas - 0.75-mile tri-oval - Tuxtla Gutierrez