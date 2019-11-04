Wrap-up: Texas Motor Speedway

The Texas Motor Speedway, the 1.5-mile quad-oval in Fort Worth, featured the NASCAR CUP and XFINITY Series events this past weekend. On Saturday night, the XFINITY Series competed in the 200-lap O’Reilly Auto Parts 300. Sunday's CUP race was the 334-lap AAA Texas 500. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series will return to action on Friday, Nov. 8 for the Lucas Oil 150 joining the other two top-level NASCAR series for the triple-header weekend at Arizona's ISM Raceway. Those races will determine the four driver lineup in each series competing in the Championship 4 season finales at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are included as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Sunday, Nov. 3 - AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS)

- Kevin Harvick (#4 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award with a lap of 189.707 mph, his 2nd pole in his 34th start at Texas Motor Speedway. This is his 31st pole in 680 CUP races and his 6th pole and 22nd top-10 start in 2019. Erik Jones (2nd) posted his 10th top-10 start of 2019 and his 3rd in seven TMS races. Denny Hamlin (3rd) earned his 12th top-10 TMS start and 22nd in 34 races this season. Daniel Hemric (16th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). All 40 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Pole-sitter Kevin Harvick led a race-high 119 laps in the 334-lap event and scored his 49th CUP Series victory. This is his 4th victory and 24th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 3rd victory and 22nd top-10 finish at TMS. Aric Almirola (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in 18 TMS races and his 12th top-10 in 2019. Daniel Suarez (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in six races at Texas. Daniel Hemric (16th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Martin Truex Jr. (6th) leads the point standings by 20 points over Kevin Harvick. Next on the CUP schedule: Sunday, Nov. 10 - Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway.

- CUP Playoffs' Round of 8 (G/L):

1. Martin Truex Jr. (Clinched a spot in Championship 4)

2. Kevin Harvick +3 (Clinched a spot in Championship 4)

3. Kyle Busch

4. Joey Logano

5. Denny Hamlin -3

6. Ryan Blaney

7. Kyle Larson

8. Chase Elliott

- After the next race (ISM-Phoenix), the bottom four in points will not advance to the CUP Playoffs' Championship 4 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Saturday, Nov. 2 - O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS)

- Tyler Reddick (#2 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Pole Award with a lap of 190.705 mph. This is his 6th pole in 82 NXS races. It is his 4th pole and 26th top-10 start in 2019 and his 1st pole in five races at TMS. Harrison Burton (2nd), making his 1st NXS start at Texas, posted his 6th top-10 start of 2019. Christopher Bell (3rd) earned his 4th top-10 TMS start and his 28th in 31 races this season. Chase Briscoe (5th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. All 38 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Christopher Bell (#20 Toyota Supra) scored his 16th victory in 72 NXS races and 8th win in 2019. This is his 1st victory and 4th top-10 finish in five races at TMS. Ross Chastain (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in ten Texas races and his 5th top-10 in 2019. Austin Cindric (3rd) scored his 3rd top-10 finish in four TMS races. Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick led 32 laps but was involved in a wreck late in the race. He was credited with a 29th place DNF after the accident on lap 160 of the 200-lap event. John Hunter Nemechek (5th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Christopher Bell leads the point standings by 31 points over Cole Custer (finished 8th in the race). Next on the NXS schedule: Saturday, Nov. 9 - Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200 at ISM Raceway.

- NXS Playoffs' Round of 8 (G/L):

1. Christopher Bell (Clinched a spot in Championship 4)

2. Cole Custer

3. Tyler Reddick

4. Justin Allgaier

5. Chase Briscoe

6. Michael Annett

7. Austin Cindric +1

8. Noah Gragson -1

- After the next race (ISM-Phoenix), the bottom four in points will not advance to the NXS Playoffs' Championship 4 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Next on the GOTS schedule: Friday, Nov. 8 - Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway.

- GOTS Playoffs' Round of 6 (G/L):

1. Brett Moffitt

2. Stewart Friesen

3. Ross Chastain +3

4. Austin Hill -1

5. Matt Crafton -1

6. Tyler Ankrum -1

- After the next race (ISM-Phoenix), the bottom two in points will not advance to the GOTS Playoffs' Championship 4 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

2019 Finale: Oct 18 - ARCA Kansas 150 at Kansas Speedway - Winner: Christian Eckes

2019 ARCA Menards Series Champion: Christian Eckes

2019 ARCA Rookie of the Year: Tommy Vigh Jr.

2019 Awards Banquet: December 14 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

2020 Season Opener: Saturday, Feb. 8 - Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona Int'l Speedway

ARCA Menards Series East: (2020 series name change)

2019 Finale: Oct 4 - General Tire 125 at Dover Int'l Speedway - Winner: Sam Mayer

2019 K&N Pro Series-East Champion: Sam Mayer

2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Sam Mayer

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.

K&N Pro Series-West:

Saturday, Oct. 26 - NAPA ENEOS 150 at Kern County Raceway Park

Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Derek Kraus - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: 2019 Finale: Saturday, Nov. 9 - Arizona Lottery 100 at ISM Raceway

Whelen Modified Tour:

2019 Finale: Oct 13 - Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway - Winner: Justin Bonsignore

2019 Whelen Modified Tour Champion: Doug Coby

2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Sam Rameau

2019 NASCAR Awards: November 23 in Charlotte, NC

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.

Pinty's Series:

2019 Finale: Sep 28 - Pinty’s Fall Brawl at Jukasa Motor Speedway - Winner: Brett Taylor

2019 Pinty's Series Champion: Andrew Ranger

2019 Jostens Rookie of the Year: T.J. Rinomato

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.

Peak Mexico Series:

Sunday, Oct. 20 - Red Cola Grand Prix at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed

Winner: Irwin Vences - Pole: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: Sunday, Nov. 10 - Aguascalientes Grand Prix at Autódromo Int'l de Aguascalientes

Track details

Autodromo Internacional de Aguascalientes ... 0.875-mile concrete oval in Mexico

Autodromo Miguel E. Abed ... 1.25-mile oval in Puebla, Mexico

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL ... 2.28 mile 17-turn road course in Concord, NC

Daytona Int’l Speedway ... 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida

Dover Int’l Speedway ... 1-mile concrete oval in Dover, Delaware

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds ... 1-mile clay oval in DuQuoin, Illinois

Homestead-Miami Speedway ... 1.5-mile oval in Homestead, Florida

ISM Raceway (Phoenix) ... 1-mile tri-oval in Avondale, Arizona

Jukasa Motor Speedway ... 0.625-mile oval in Hagersville, Ontario

Kansas Speedway ... 1.5-mile oval in Kansas City, Kansas

Kern County Raceway Park ... 0.5-mile oval in Bakersfield, California

Las Vegas Motor Speedway ... 1.5-mile tri-oval in Las Vegas, Nevada

Lucas Oil Raceway ... 0.686-mile oval in Brownsburg, Indiana

New Hampshire Motor Speedway ... 1.058-mile oval in Loudon, New Hampshire

Richmond Raceway ... 0.75-mile oval in Richmond, Virginia

Salem Speedway ... 0.555-mile oval in Salem, Indiana

Stafford Motor Speedway ... 0.5-mile oval in Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Talladega Superspeedway ... 2.66-mile tri-oval in Talladega, Alabama

Texas Motor Speedway ... 1.5-mile quad-oval in Fort Worth, Texas

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park ... 0.625-mile oval in Thompson, CT

Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan ... 0.84-mile tri-oval in Jalisco, Mexico