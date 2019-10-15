Wrap-up: Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway, the 2.66-mile track where drivers compete inches away from each other at speeds exceeding 200 mph, was the venue for CUP and Gander Trucks racing this past weekend. The Trucks completed the 98-lap (4 laps overtime) Sugarlands Shine 250 on Saturday. Sunday's CUP 188-lap 1000Bulbs.com 500 completed the First Stage just as rain moved into the Alabama track. NASCAR "red flagged" the race and decided to complete the event on Monday. The weather cleared and the race was completed on Monday afternoon. The XFINITY Series teams will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 19, with the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are included as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Sunday/Monday, Oct. 13/14 - 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Dega)

- Chase Elliott (#9 Camaro) won the Pole Award with a lap of 192.707 mph. This is his 8th pole in 144 CUP races. It his 4th pole and 16th top-10 start in 2019 and his 2nd pole in 8 races at Talladega. Alex Bowman (2nd) posted his 11th top-10 start of 2019 and his 3rd in 9 'Dega races. William Byron (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 start at Talladega and his 15th in 31 races this season. Matt Tifft (16th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). All 40 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Ryan Blaney (#12 Mustang) scored his 3rd victory in 157 CUP races. This is his 1st victory and 15th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 1st victory and 3rd top-10 finish in 11 races at Talladega. Ryan Newman (2nd) posted his 15th top-10 finish in 36 Dega races. It is his 12th top-10 finish in 2019. Denny Hamlin (3rd) posted his 11th top-10 finish in 28 races at Talladega. Matt Tifft (13th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Denny Hamlin leads the point standings by 8 points over Martin Truex Jr. Next on the CUP schedule: Sunday, Oct. 20 - Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

- CUP Playoffs' Round of 12 (G/L):

1. Denny Hamlin +1

2. Martin Truex Jr. -1

3. Kyle Busch

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Brad Keselowski +1

6. Joey Logano +3

7. Kyle Larson -2

8. Alex Bowman -1

9. Ryan Blaney +3

10. Chase Elliott +1

11. Clint Bowyer -1

12. William Byron -4

- After the next race (Kansas Speedway), the bottom 4 will not advance to the CUP Playoffs' Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway.

_____________________________________

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Next on the NXS schedule: Saturday, Oct. 19 - Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

- NXS Playoffs' Round of 8: (Reseeded order after Round of 12)

1. Christopher Bell

2. Cole Custer

3. Tyler Reddick

4. Austin Cindric

5. Justin Allgaier

6. Chase Briscoe

7. Michael Annett

8. Noah Gragson

- After the next three races (Kansas, Texas and ISM-Phoenix), the bottom four in points will not advance to the NXS Playoffs' Championship 4 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

_____________________________________

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Saturday, Oct. 12 - Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

- Matt Crafton (#88 Ford F-150) won the pole award with a lap of 180.925 mph. This is his 16th pole in 450 GOTS races. It is his 3rd pole and 14th top-10 start in 2019 and 1st pole in 14 Talladega races. Tyler Ankrum (2nd), the fastest qualifying ROTY, posted his 11th top-10 start of 2019. Harrison Burton (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 start at Talladega and his 17th in 20 races this season. All 32 trucks entered made the starting lineup.

- Spencer Boyd (#20 Chevrolet Silverado) won the event, his 1st victory in 23 GOTS races. It is his 2nd top-10 finish in 2019 and his 1st top-10 in 2 starts at Talladega. Todd Gilliland (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in 2 Dega races and his 12th top-10 finish in 2019. Riley Herbst, who was making his 1st start at Talladega, finished 3rd. Pole-sitter Matt Crafton led 1 lap and finished the 98-lap event in 8th place. Tyler Ankrum (7th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Brett Moffitt leads the point standings by 23 points over Stewart Friesen. Next on the GOTS schedule: Saturday, Oct. 26 - NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

- GOTS Playoffs' Round of 6 (G/L):

1. Brett Moffitt

2. Stewart Friesen +2

3. Austin Hill -1

4. Matt Crafton +1

5. Tyler Ankrum +1

6. Ross Chastain -3

- After the next two races (Martinsville, ISM-Phoenix), the bottom two in points will not advance to the GOTS Playoffs' Championship 4 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

_____________________________________

NASCAR's Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: Saturday, Oct. 5 - Herr's Potato Chips 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway

Winner: Chandler Smith - Pole: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Christian Eckes

Season Finale: Friday, Oct. 18 - ARCA Kansas 150 at Kansas Speedway

ARCA Menards Series East: (previously K&N Pro Series-East, renamed for 2020 season)

Season Finale: Friday, Oct. 4 - General Tire 125 at Dover Int'l Speedway

Winner: Sam Mayer - Pole: Sam Mayer

2019 K&N Pro Series-East Champion: Sam Mayer

2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Sam Mayer

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.

K&N Pro Series-West: Saturday, Oct. 12 - NAPA Auto Parts/ENEOS 150 at All American Speedway

Winner: Jagger Jones - Pole: Hailie Deegan - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: Saturday, Oct. 26 - NAPA ENEOS 150 at Kern County Raceway Park

Whelen Modified Tour:

Season Finale: Sunday, Oct. 13 - Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - Pole: Andrew Krause

2019 Whelen Modified Tour Champion: Doug Coby

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.

Pinty's Series:

Season Finale: Sept. 28 - Pinty’s Fall Brawl at Jukasa Motor Speedway - Winner: Brett Taylor

2019 Pinty's Series Champion: Andrew Ranger

2019 Jostens Rookie of the Year: T.J Rinomato

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.