Wrap-up: Sonoma Raceway and Gateway

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series visited the 1.25 mile oval World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois on Saturday to compete for 160 laps. On Sunday, the CUP Series drivers went road course racing out on the west coast. The 90-lap Toyota/Save Mart 350 was featured at the 2.520 mile Sonoma Raceway in California. The XFINITY Series was idle this past weekend and will return next weekend to make it a full NASCAR three series schedule at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. The results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR Home Tracks and other series are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

TIME TRIALS: Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Busch Pole Award for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 with a lap of 95.712 mph. This is his eighth pole in 199 CUP races. It is his first pole and eighth top-10 start in 2019. This is also his third consecutive pole (2017-2019) in six races at Sonoma Raceway. Larson ties Ricky Rudd (1990-1992) for the series-most consecutive poles at Sonoma with three each. William Byron (second) posted his ninth top-10 start of 2019 and his second in two Sonoma races. Joey Logano (third) posted his fifth Sonoma top-10 start and his 12th in 16 races this season. Ryan Preece (20th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 38 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19 Toyota Camry) won the Toyota/Save Mart 350, his 23rd victory in 493 CUP races. This is his fourth victory and 10th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his third victory and fifth top-10 finish in 14 races at Sonoma Raceway. Kyle Busch (second) posted his seventh top-10 finish in 15 Sonoma races and his 15th top-10 finish in 2019. Ryan Blaney (third) posted his second top-10 finish in four Sonoma races. Daniel Hemric (15th) was the highest finishing ROTY contender. Pole-sitter Kyle Larson finished in 10th place.

Standings: Joey Logano leads the point standings by 1 point over Kyle Busch.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Joey Logano

2. Kyle Busch

3. Kevin Harvick +1

4. Brad Keselowski -1

5. Martin Truex Jr. +1

6. Denny Hamlin +1

7. Chase Elliott -2

8. Kurt Busch

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Alex Bowman

11. Aric Almirola

12. Clint Bowyer

13. Daniel Suarez

14. William Byron

15. Kyle Larson

16. Ryan Newman +1

NEXT: Sunday, June 30, Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval in Joliet, IL)

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Standings: Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 51 points over Christopher Bell.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell

3. Cole Custer

4. Justin Allgaier +1

5. Austin Cindric -1

6. Chase Briscoe

7. John Hunter Nemechek

8. Noah Gragson

9. Michael Annett

10. Justin Haley

11. Ryan Sieg

12. Brandon Jones

NEXT: Saturday, June 29, Camping World 300 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, IL

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

TIME TRIALS: Qualifying for the CarShield 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway was cancelled due to rain. Per NASCAR's rule-book, the starting lineup was set based on owners' points. ARCA Menards Series regular Christian Eckes, driving the Kyle Busch Motorsports' No. 51 Toyota Tundra, started on the pole. Grant Enfinger (No. 98 Ford F-150) started along side in the second position. Matt Crafton (No. 88 Ford F-150), Stewart Friesen (No. 52 Chevrolet Silverado) and Brett Moffitt (No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado) rounded out the top-five in the lineup. Harrison Burton (No. 18 Toyota Tundra), eighth in owner points and eighth in the lineup, was the highest qualifying ROTY contender.

Did Not Qualify: No one. 32 trucks entered for 32 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Ross Chastain (No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado) won the CarShield 200, his second victory in 70 GOTS races. This is his second victory and 10th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and first top-10 finish in two races at Gateway. Todd Gilliland (second) posted his second top-10 finish in three Gateway races and his sixth top-10 finish in 2019. Stewart Friesen (third) posted his first top-10 finish in two Gateway races. Sheldon Creed (seventh) was the highest ROTY contender.

Standings: Grant Enfinger leads the point standings by 54 points over Stewart Friesen.

TOP 8 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Grant Enfinger

2. Stewart Friesen +1

3. Matt Crafton -1

4. Ben Rhodes +1

5. Brett Moffitt -1

6. Harrison Burton

7. Austin Hill

8. Todd Gilliland +1

NEXT: Friday, June 28, Camping World 225 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, IL

NASCAR Home Tracks

ARCA Menards Series - (AMS): June 22, Day to Day Coffee 150 at World Wide Tech. Raceway at Gateway in Madison, IL

Winner: Ty Gibbs - Pole: Michael Self - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: June 27, Bounty 150 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, IL

K&N Pro Series-East - (KNE): June 1 at Memphis International Raceway (0.75-mile tri-oval in Millington, TN)

Winner: Chase Cabre - Pole: Max McLaughlin - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: July 20, United Site Services 70 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)

K&N Pro Series-West - (KNW): June 22 at Sonoma Raceway (2.520-mile road course in California)

Winner: Noah Gragson - Pole: Hailie Deegan - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: June 29 at Douglas County Speedway (0.375-mile oval in Roseburg, OR)

Pinty’s Series - (NPS): June 2 at Jukasa Motor Speedway (0.625-mile oval in Hagersville, Ontario)

Winner: Andrew Ranger - Pole: Andrew Ranger - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger

Next: June 29, Budweiser 300 at Autodrome Chaudiere (0.25-mile oval in Vallee-Jonction, Quebec)

Whelen Modified Tour - (WMT): June 5, Thompson 125 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (0.625-mile oval in CT)

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - Pole: Doug Coby - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: July 6 at Riverhead Raceway (0.25-mile oval in New York)

Peak Mexico Series - (NPM): June 23, Monster Energy Grand Prix at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed (1.25-mile oval in Puebla, Mexico)

Winner: Ruben Garcia Jr. - Pole: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: July 13 at El Dorado Speedway (0.625-mile concrete oval in Chihuahua, Mexico)