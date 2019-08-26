Wrap-up: Road America, Canadian Tire

The NASCAR XFINITY Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series went road course racing at two separate venues this past weekend. On Saturday, the XFINITY teams competed in the 45-lap CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The truck drivers crossed the northern border to take on the 64-lap Chevrolet Silverado 250 at the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Ontario. Cup series racing returns on Sunday at Darlington Raceway. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are included as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

- Cup series returns on Sunday, Sept. 1, for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Kyle Busch

2. Joey Logano

3. Denny Hamlin +1

4. Martin Truex Jr. +1

5. Kevin Harvick -2

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Chase Elliott

8. Kurt Busch

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Alex Bowman

11. Kyle Larson +2

12. William Byron

13. Aric Almirola -2

14. Erik Jones

15. Ryan Newman

16. Daniel Suarez +1

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

CTECH Manufacturing 180 - Saturday, Aug. 24, at Road America (RA)



- AJ Allmendinger (No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Pole Award for the CTECH 180 with a lap of 109.792 mph. This is his second pole in 15 NXS races. It his first pole and fourth top-10 start in 2019 and his second pole in two races at RA. Cup regular Matt DiBenedetto (second), who was making his first NXS start of the season, posted his first top-10 start in four RA races. Austin Cindric (third) scored his third top-10 start at RA and his 19th in 23 races this season. Noah Gragson (fifth) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). All 38 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Christopher Bell (No. 20 Supra) won the CTECH Manufacturing 180, his 14th victory in 64 NXS races. This is his sixth victory and 16th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and first top-10 finish in three races at RA. Austin Cindric (second) posted his first top-10 finish in three RA races and his 17th top-10 finish in 2019. Tyler Reddick (third) scored his first top-10 finish in two races at RA. Pole-sitter AJ Allmendinger led 10 laps, but was shuffled back while running in the top-five with two laps to go. He finished the 45-lap event in 24th place. Noah Gragson (fourth) was the highest finishing ROTY. Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 45 points over Christopher Bell. The next event on the NXS schedule will be the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 on Saturday, August 31, at Darlington Raceway.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (G/L): (No change in ranking this week)

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell

3. Cole Custer

4. Justin Allgaier

5. Austin Cindric

6. Chase Briscoe

7. Noah Gragson

8. Michael Annett

9. Justin Haley

10. John Hunter Nemechek

11. Brandon Jones

12. Ryan Sieg

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Chevrolet Silverado 250 - Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (CTMP)



- Brett Moffitt (No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado) won the Pole Award for the Chevrolet Silverado 250 with a lap of 111.376 mph. This is his third pole in 54 GOTS races and first in three races at CTMP. It is his third pole and 18th top-10 start in 2019. Todd Gilliland (second) posted his 10th top-10 start of 2019 and his first in three CTMP races. Ross Chastain (third) scored his first top-10 start in two CTMP races and his eighth in 18 races this season. Harrison Burton (seventh) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. All 29 trucks entered made the starting lineup.

- Pole-sitter Brett Moffitt led a race-high 44 laps and won the 64-lap Chevrolet Silverado 250, his 11th victory in 54 GOTS races. This is his fourth victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and second top-10 finish in three races at CTMP. Pinty's Series regular Alex Tagliani (second) posted his third top-10 finish in five GOTS races at CTMP. Ben Rhodes (third) scored his second top-10 finish in four CTMP races. Sheldon Creed (fourth) was the highest finishing ROTY. Brett Moffitt leads the point standings by 22 points over Ross Chastain (finished eighth). Next on the GOTS schedule is the World of Westgate 200 on Friday, September 13, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

GOTS Play-offs' Round of 8 (G/L):

1. Brett Moffitt

2. Ross Chastain

3. Stewart Friesen

4. Matt Crafton +1

5. Austin Hill +2

6. Grant Enfinger -2

7. Johnny Sauter -1

8. Tyler Ankrum

- After the next race (Las Vegas Motor Speedway), the bottom two in points will not advance to the GOTS Play-offs' Round of 6 at Talladega.

NASCAR's Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: Aug. 18, Allen Crowe 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds

Winner: Michael Self - Pole: Logan Seavey - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: Southern Illinois 100 - Saturday, Aug 31 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

K&N Pro Series East/West Combo: Monaco Cocktails 125, Aug. 24 at Worldwide Technology Raceway

Pole: Chase Cabre

East best finish: Winner: Spencer Davis - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

East next: Apple Barrel 125 - Saturday, Sep 21 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

West best finish: 2nd place: Derek Kraus - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

West next: NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 - Saturday, Sep 28 at Meridian Speedway

Whelen Modified Tour: Aug 14, Bud King of Beers 150, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Winner: Doug Coby - Pole: Doug Coby - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: Toyota Mod Classic 150 - Saturday, Aug 31 at Oswego Speedway

Pinty's Series: Total Quartz 200 - Sunday, Aug 25 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

Winner: Kevin Lacroix - Pole: Kevin Lacroix - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger, Lacroix (Tied)

Next: Lucas Oil 250 - Saturday, Sep 7 at Autodrome St-Eustache