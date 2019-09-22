Wrap-up: Richmond Raceway

The NASCAR Cup and XFINITY series were active in night races at Richmond Raceway this past weekend. On Friday, the XFINITY Series featured the 250-lap Go Bowling 250. On Saturday, the CUP series drivers took their turn at the Virginia short track for 400-laps of beatin' and bangin' in the Federated Auto Parts 400. The Gander Outdoors Trucks return to action on Saturday, Oct. 12 with the Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are included as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Saturday, Sept. 21 - Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway (RR)

- Brad Keselowski (#2 Mustang) won the Pole Award at Richmond Raceway with a lap of 127.185 mph. This is his 17th pole in 369 Cup races. It is his 3rd pole and 16th top-10 start in 2019 and his 2nd pole in 21 races at Richmond. Kevin Harvick (2nd) posted his 19th top-10 start of 2019 and his 19th in 38 RR races. Chase Elliott (3rd) scored his 3rd top-10 RR start and his 14th in 28 races this season. Ryan Preece (21st) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). All 38 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Martin Truex Jr. (#19 Camry) scored his 25th victory in 505 CUP races. This is his 6th victory and 17th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 2nd victory and 11th top-10 finish in 28 races at Richmond. Kyle Busch (2nd) posted his 22nd top-10 finish in 29 RR races. Denny Hamlin (3rd) scored his 17th top-10 finish in 27 races at RR. Matt Tifft (21st) was the highest finishing ROTY. Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski led 89 laps and finished the 400-lap race in 5th place. Martin Truex Jr. leads the point standings by 23 points over Kevin Harvick. Next on the CUP schedule: Sunday, Sept. 29 - Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

- CUP Playoffs' Round of 16 (G/L):

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Kyle Busch +1

4. Denny Hamlin +3

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Joey Logano -3

7. Chase Elliott -1

8. Kyle Larson

9. Ryan Newman +4

10. Ryan Blaney

11. Aric Almirola +1

12. William Byron -3

13. Alex Bowman -2

14. Erik Jones +2

15. Clint Bowyer

16. Kurt Busch -2

- After the next race (Charlotte), the bottom 4 will not advance to the CUP Playoffs' Round of 12 at Dover International Speedway. Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch have already clinched a spot in the Round of 12.

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Friday, Sept. 20 - GoBowling 250 at Richmond Raceway (RR)

- Austin Cindric (#22 Mustang) won the Pole Award at Richmond with a lap of 118.901 mph. This is his 7th pole in 61 NXS races. It is his 4th pole and 23rd top-10 start in 2019 and his 1st pole in 4 races at RR. Justin Allgaier (2nd) posted his 22nd top-10 start of 2019 and his 11th in 18 RR races. Tyler Reddick (3rd) scored his 3rd top-10 RR start and 22nd in 27 races this season. Chase Briscoe (5th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. All 38 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Christopher Bell (#20 Supra) earned his 15th victory in 68 NXS races. This is his 7th victory and 19th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 3rd victory and 4th top-10 finish in 5 races at RR. Bell led 238 laps, a career high. Pole-sitter Austin Cindric (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in 4 RR races and his 19th top-10 in 2019. Cole Custer (3rd) scored his 4th top-10 finish in 7 races at RR. Chase Briscoe (5th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Christopher Bell leads the point standings by 22 points over Cole Custer. Next on the NXS schedule: Saturday, Sept. 28 - Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

- NXS Playoffs' Round of 12 (G/L):

1. Christopher Bell

2. Cole Custer

3. Tyler Reddick

4. Austin Cindric

5. Justin Allgaier +1

6. Michael Annett +1

7. Chase Briscoe -2

8. Noah Gragson

9. Brandon Jones

10. Ryan Sieg +1

11. Justin Haley -1

12. John Hunter Nemechek

- After the next 2 races (Charlotte and Dover), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NXS Playoffs' Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway. Christopher Bell has already clinched a spot in the Round of 8.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Next on the GOTS schedule: Saturday, Oct. 12 - Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

- GOTS Playoffs' Round of 6: (Reseeded order after Round of 8)

1. Brett Moffitt

2. Austin Hill

3. Ross Chastain

4. Stewart Friesen

5. Matt Crafton

6. Tyler Ankrum

- After the next three races (Talladega, Martinsville, ISM-Phoenix), the bottom two in points will not advance to the GOTS Playoffs' Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR's Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series : Saturday, Sept. 14 - Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200 at Salem Speedway

Winner: Ty Gibbs - Pole: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: Saturday, Oct. 5 - Herr's Potato Chips 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway

K&N Pro Series-East: Saturday, Sept. 21 - Apple Barrel 125 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Winner: Ty Gibbs - Pole: Chase Cabre - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

Season Finale: Saturday, Oct. 4 - General Tire 125 at Dover Int'l Speedway

K&N Pro Series East/West Combo: Monaco Cocktails 125, Aug. 24 at Worldwide Technology Raceway

Pole: Chase Cabre

West best finish: 2nd place: Derek Kraus - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

West next: Saturday, Sept. 28 - NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway

Whelen Modified Tour: Saturday, Sept. 21 - Musket 250 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Winner: Bobby Santos III - Pole: Doug Coby - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: Sunday, Sept. 29, NAPA Fall Final at Stafford Motor Speedway

Pinty's Series: Saturday, Sept. 21 - Visit New Hampshire 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Winner: Andrew Ranger - Pole: Kevin Lacroix - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger

Season Finale: Saturday, Sept. 28 - Pinty’s Fall Brawl at Jukasa Motor Speedway