Wrap-up: Pocono Raceway and Iowa Speedway

The NASCAR CUP and Gander Outdoors Truck series were featured at the 2.5-mile tri-oval Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The trucks took to the track on Saturday afternoon for the 60-lap Gander RV 150. On Sunday, the CUP cars completed the 163-lap (three OT laps) Gander RV 400. Also, on Saturday, the XFINITY Series raced the 250-lap U.S. Cellular 250 at the 0.875-mile oval Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

TIME TRIALS: The official lineup wasn't determined until Sunday morning for the CUP series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway. No. 12 Ryan Blaney, No. 24 William Byron, No. 48 Jimmie Johnson, No. 37 Chris Buescher, No. 3 Austin Dillon, No. 34 Michael McDowell, No. 32 Corey LaJoie, No. 15 Ross Chastain and No. 27 Reed Sorenson had to line-up in positions 30 to 38, respectively, due to failing pre-race inspection and having their qualifying times disallowed. Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Mustang) won the pole award with a speed of 174.058 mph. This was his fourth pole in 2019 and his first at Pocono. It is his 29th pole in 667 CUP races. Joey Logano started second for his 15th top-10 start of 2019. Aric Almirola started third. The highest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender, Daniel Hemric, started 17th.

Did not qualify: No one. 38 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Camry) won the Gander RV 400, his 34th victory in 491 CUP races. This is his third victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his fifth victory and 18th top-10 finish in 28 Pocono races. Erik Jones (second) posted his fifth top-10 finish in six races at Pocono and his 11th top 10 in 2019. Martin Truex Jr. (third) posted his 11th top-10 finish in 28 Pocono races. Daniel Hemric (seventh) was the highest finishing ROTY contender. Pole-sitter Kevin Harvick led a race-high 62 laps and finished the 163-lap event in sixth place.

Standings: Joey Logano leads the point standings by 6 points over Kyle Busch.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Joey Logano

2. Kyle Busch

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Martin Truex Jr. +1

6. Brad Keselowski -1

7. Kurt Busch

8. Chase Elliott

9. Aric Almirola

10. Ryan Blaney +1

11. Alex Bowman -1

12. William Byron

13. Erik Jones +1

14. Kyle Larson -1

15. Clint Bowyer +1

16. Ryan Newman -1

Next: Sunday, August 4, GoBowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen Int’l (2.45-mi road course in NY)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

TIME TRIALS: Christopher Bell (No. 20 Supra) won the Pole Award for the U.S. Cellular 250 with a lap of 132.855 mph. This is his 10th pole in 60 NXS races. It is his fourth pole and 18th top-10 start in 2019 and his second pole in five races at Iowa Speedway. Chase Briscoe (second), the fastest qualifying ROTY contender, posted his 11th top-10 start of 2019 and his second in three Iowa races. Brandon Jones (third) posted his sixth top-10 start at Iowa and his 13th in 19 races this season.

Did not qualify: No. 17 Mark Meunier.

RESULTS: Chase Briscoe (No. 98 Mustang) won the U.S. Cellular 250, his second victory in 36 NXS races. This is his first victory and 14th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and third top-10 finish in three races at Iowa. Pole-sitter Christopher Bell (second) posted his fourth top-10 finish in five Iowa races. It is his 13th top-10 finish in 2019. John Hunter Nemechek (third) posted his third top-10 finish in four Iowa races.

Standings: Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 46 points over Christopher Bell.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (G/L - No change in ranking this week):

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell

3. Cole Custer

4. Justin Allgaier

5. Austin Cindric

6. Noah Gragson

7. Chase Briscoe

8. Michael Annett

9. Justin Haley

10. John Hunter Nemechek

11. Ryan Sieg

12. Brandon Jones

Next: Saturday, August 3. Zippo 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen (NY) International

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

TIME TRIALS: Austin Hill (No. 16 Tundra) won the Pole Award for the Gander RV 150 with a lap of 171.347 mph. This is his second pole in 65 GOTS races. It is his second pole and 11th top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in four races at Pocono. Ross Chastain (second) posted his fifth top-10 start of 2019 and his second in three Pocono races. Stewart Friesen (third) posted his first top-10 start at Pocono and his 12th in 14 races this season. Sheldon Creed (fifth) was the fastest qualifying ROTY contender.

Did Not Qualify: None. 32 trucks entered for 32 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Ross Chastain (No. 45 Silverado) won the Gander RV 150, his third victory in 73 GOTS races. This is his third victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and third top-10 finish in three races at Pocono. Tyler Ankrum (second), the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender, posted his fifth top-10 finish in 2019. Harrison Burton (third) was making his first start at Pocono Raceway.

Standings: Grant Enfinger leads the point standings by 34 points over Brett Moffitt.

TOP 8 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Grant Enfinger

2. Brett Moffitt +1

3. Matt Crafton +1

4. Stewart Friesen -2

5. Harrison Burton

6. Ben Rhodes

7. Todd Gilliland +1

8. Austin Hill -1

Next: Thursday, August 1, Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway (0.5-mi clay oval in New Weston, OH)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR's Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: July 26, FORTS USA 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA

Winner: Christian Eckes - Pole: Todd Gilliland - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: August 18, Allen Crowe Memorial 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds (1-mile clay oval in Springfield, IL)

K&N Pro Series-East: July 26, Casey’s General Store 150 Combo at Iowa Speedway in Newton, IA

Winner: Sam Mayer - Pole: Sam Mayer - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

Next: August 2 at Watkins Glen (NY) International

K&N Pro Series-West: July 26, Casey’s General Store 150 Combo at Iowa Speedway

Winner (*): Derek Kraus - Pole: Sam Mayer - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: August 17 at Evergreen Speedway (0.646-mi oval in Monroe, WA)

* Derek Kraus finished forth in Combo event and was the highest West competitor.

Whelen Modified Tour: July 20, Eastern Propane & Oil 100 New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Winner: Ron Silk - Pole: Jon McKennedy - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: August 2 at Stafford Motor Speedway (0.5-mi oval in Stafford Springs, CT)

Pinty’s Series: July 24, The Velocity Prairie Thunder Twin 125s at Wyant Group Raceway (0.333-mi oval in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan)

Race #1: Winner: L.P. Dumoulin - Pole: Kevin Lacroix - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger

Race #2: Winner: Andrew Ranger - Pole: Andrew Ranger - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger

Next: July 27, LUXXUR 300 at Edmonton Int’l Raceway (0.25-mi oval in Wetaskiwin, Alberta)

Pinty's Series: July 27, LUXXUR 300 at Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta

Winner: Andrew Ranger - Pole (**): Kevin Lacroix - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger

Next: August 11, Les 50 Tours Hotel Le Concorde at Circuit de Trois-Rivieres (1.53-mi street circuit in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec)

** Qualifying was cancelled due to weather conditions. Lineup set by practice speeds.

Peak Mexico Series: July 13, Chihuahua Grand Prix at El Dorado Speedway in Chihuahua, Mexico

Winner: Ruben Rovelo - Pole: Michael Doorbecker - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: August 4 at Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera (0.79-mi oval in Querétaro)