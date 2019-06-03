Wrap-up: Pocono Raceway

NASCAR's CUP and XFINITY series races were held at Pocono Raceway this past weekend. The XFINITY Series competed in the 103-lap (3 laps overtime) Pocono Green 250 on Saturday afternoon at the 2.5-mile tri-oval. On Sunday, the CUP drivers took their turn on the "Tricky Triangle" for the 160-lap Pocono 400. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series will return to action on Friday, June 17 with the SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR Home Tracks and other series are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

TIME TRIALS: William Byron (No. 24 Chevrolet) won the Pole Award for the Pocono 400 with a lap of 173.494 mph. This is his third pole in 50 CUP races. It is his third pole and eighth top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in three races at Pocono. Kyle Busch (second) posted his eighth top-10 start of 2019 and his 18th in 29 Pocono races. Clint Bowyer (third) posted his sixth top-10 start at Pocono and his 10th in 14 races this season. Daniel Hemric (23rd) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 37 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota Camry) won the Pocono 400, his 55th victory in 512 CUP races. This is his fourth victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his third victory and 14th top-10 finish in 29 races at Pocono. Brad Keselowski (second) posted his 11th top-10 finish in 19 Pocono races and his seventh top-10 in 2019. Erik Jones (third) posted his fourth top-10 finish in five races at Pocono. Pole-sitter William Byron led 25 laps and finished the 160 lap event in ninth place. Daniel Hemric (13th) was the highest ROTY contender.

Standings: Kyle Busch leads the point standings by 4 points over Joey Logano.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Kyle Busch

2. Joey Logano

3. Chase Elliott

4. Brad Keselowski +1

5. Kevin Harvick -1

6. Denny Hamlin +1

7. Martin Truex Jr. -1

8. Kurt Busch

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Clint Bowyer +1

11. Alex Bowman -1

12. Aric Almirola

13. Daniel Suarez

14. William Byron +1

15. Erik Jones +2

16. Kyle Larson

NEXT: Sunday, June 9, FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan Int’l Speedway (2-mile oval in Brooklyn, MI)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

TIME TRIALS: Cole Custer (No. 00 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for the Pocono Green 250 with a lap of 170.707 mph. This is his ninth pole in 83 NXS races. It is his third pole and 10th top-10 start in 2019 and his second pole in three races at Pocono. Christopher Bell (second) posted his 11th top-10 start of 2019 and his second in two Pocono races. Austin Cindric (third) posted his second top-10 start at Pocono and his ninth in 12 races this season. Chase Briscoe (12th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 38 entries for the 38 car field.

RESULTS: Pole-sitter Cole Custer won the Pocono Green 250, his fifth victory in 83 NXS races. He led a race-high 58 laps in the 103-lap race. This is his third victory and eighth top-10 finish in 2019. It his first victory and third top-10 finish in three races at Pocono. Tyler Reddick (second) posted his second top-10 finish in two Pocono races. It is his 11th top-10 finish in 2019. Chase Briscoe (third), the highest finishing ROTY contender, scored his first top-10 finish in two races at Pocono.

Standings: Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 76 points over Christopher Bell.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell

3. Cole Custer

4. Austin Cindric

5. Justin Allgaier

6. Chase Briscoe

7. John Hunter Nemechek

8. Noah Gragson

9. Michael Annett +1

10. Justin Haley +1

11. Ryan Sieg -2

12. Brandon Jones

NEXT: Saturday, June 8, LTi Printing 250 at Michigan Int’l Speedway

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Standings: Grant Enfinger leads the point standings by 15 points over Stewart Friesen.

TOP 8 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Grant Enfinger

2. Stewart Friesen +1

3. Brett Moffitt -1

4. Ben Rhodes

5. Matt Crafton +1

6. Johnny Sauter -1

7. Austin Hill

8. Todd Gilliland +1

NEXT: Friday, June 17, SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile quad-oval in Fort Worth)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Home Tracks

ARCA Menards Series - (AMS)

May 31, General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 at Pocono Raceway

Winner: Ty Majeski - Pole: (*) Harrison Burton - Points Leader: Michael Self

(*) Qualifying canceled (weather). Lineup set by practice speeds.

Next: June 7, VizCom 200 at Michigan Int’l Speedway

K&N Pro Series-East - (KNE)

June 1 at Memphis International Raceway (0.75-mile tri-oval in Millington, TN)

Winner: Chase Cabre - Pole: Max McLaughlin - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: June 15 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (0.625-mile oval in CT)

K&N Pro Series-West - (KNW)

May 11, Twin 100-lap races at Tucson Speedway (0.375-mile oval in AZ)

Race 1 Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Tanner Gray - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Race 2 Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Brittney Zamora - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: June 8 at Colorado National Speedway (0.375-mile oval in Dacono, CO)

Pinty’s Series - (NPS)

June 2 at Jukasa Motor Speedway (0.625-mile oval in Hagersville, Ontario)

Winner: Andrew Ranger - Pole: Andrew Ranger - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger

Next: June 29, Budweiser 300 at Autodrome Chaudiere (0.25-mile oval in Vallee-Jonction, Quebec)

Whelen Modified Tour - (WMT)

June 1, Seekonk 150 at Seekonk Speedway (0.333-mile oval in Massachusetts)

Winner: Doug Coby - Pole: Doug Coby - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: June 5, Thompson 125 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (0.625-mile oval in CT)

Peak Mexico Series - (NPM)

May 19 at Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan (0.84-mile tri-oval in Jalisco, Mexico)

Winner: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Pole: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: June 9 at Autodromo Internacional de Aguascalientes (0.875-mile concrete oval in Mexico)