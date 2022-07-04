Wrap-up: NASCAR at Wisconsin’s Road America









The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series were active this past weekend at the 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Last week’s Cup Series winner Chase Elliott won the pole and led over half of the 62 laps at Sunday’s Road America but Tyler Reddick was also up front for most of the Kwik Trip 250. It was back and forth clean racing between the two drivers with Reddick earning his first Cup Series victory in his 92nd series start. The Truck Series will return on July 9th at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Jul 3, Kwik Trip 250 at Road America (RA) - 62 laps

- Chase Elliott won the Pole Award for Sunday’s race with a lap of 108.407 mph for his 11th pole in 239 NCS races. It is his 2nd pole and 9th top-10 start in 2022 and his first pole in two races at Road America. Chase Briscoe (2nd) posted his 8th top-10 start of 2022 and his first in two RA races. Kyle Larson (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 start at RA and his 12th in 18 races this season. Austin Cindric (fifth) was the fastest Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Did Not Qualify: No one. Only 37 teams entered for the NCS 40-car lineup.

- Tyler Reddick (#8 Chevrolet) led 15 laps and scored his first career victory in 92 NCS races. This is his 7th top-10 finish in 2022 and 2nd top-10 finish in two races at RA. Polesitter Chase Elliott (2nd) led a race-high 36 laps and posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two RA races and 12th top-10 finish in 2022. Kyle Larson (3rd) earned his first top-10 finish in two races at RA. Austin Cindric (7th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott by 33 points over Ryan Blaney.

- Next: Sun, Jul 10, Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway - 267 laps

Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chase Elliott

2. Ryan Blaney +1

3. Ross Chastain -1

4. Kyle Larson +2

5. Joey Logano

6. Kyle Busch -2

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Christopher Bell

9. Alex Bowman +1

10. William Byron -1

11. Kevin Harvick

12. Aric Almirola

13. Tyler Reddick

14. Austin Cindric +3

15. Kurt Busch

16. Chase Briscoe +2

Story continues

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, Jul 2, Henry 180 at Road America (RA) - 45 laps (+3 OT)

- Cup Series regular Kyle Larson (#5 Chevrolet), driving Hendrick Motorsports #17 Chevrolet Camaro, won the Pole Award for Saturday’s race with a lap of 108.495 mph. This is his 5th pole in 109 Xfinity Series races. It is his first pole in two races at Road America. Ty Gibbs (2nd) posted his 11th top-10 start of 2022 and his 2nd in two RA races. Riley Herbst (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 start at RA. It is his 7th in 16 races this season. Sheldon Creed (6th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. 41 cars entered for the NXS 38-car lineup. Did Not Qualify: #66 JJ Yeley, #92 Dexter Bean and #47 Ryan Vargas.

- Ty Gibbs (#54 Toyota) led five laps and scored his 8th victory in 34 NXS races. It is his 4th win and 10th top-10 finish in 2022. This is his first top-10 finish in two races at RA. Polesitter Kyle Larson (2nd) led a race-high 31 laps and posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two NXS RA races. Josh Berry (3rd), making his first start at RA, earned his 9th top-10 finish in 2022. Austin Hill (4th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 9 points over Ty Gibbs.

- Next: Sat, Jul 9, Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway - 163 laps

Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. Ty Gibbs

3. Justin Allgaier

4. Noah Gragson

5. Josh Berry

6. Brandon Jones +1

7. Sam Mayer -1

8. Austin Hill

9. Riley Herbst

10. Daniel Hemric

11. Ryan Sieg +1

12. Landon Cassill -1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

- NTS points leader: Zane Smith by 21 points over John Hunter Nemechek.

- Next: Sat, Jul 9, O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 67 laps

Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Zane Smith +1

2. John Hunter Nemechek -1

3. Ben Rhodes

4. Chandler Smith

5. Stewart Friesen +1

6. Ty Majeski -1

7. Christian Eckes

8. Carson Hocevar

9. Grant Enfinger

10. Matt Crafton

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series :

Sat, Jun 25, Menards 250 at Elko Speedway - 250 laps

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Sammy Smith - Points Leader: Rajah Caruth

Next: Fri, Jul 8, Dawn 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 50 laps

ARCA Menards East :

Sat, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps

Winner: Brandon Jones - P1: Jesse Love - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sun, Aug 28, Sprecher 150 at The Milwaukee Mile - 150 laps

ARCA Menards West :

Sat, Jul 2, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway - 150 laps (+4 OT)

Winner: Jake Drew - P1: Jake Drew - Points Leader: Jake Drew

Next: Sat, Aug 20, Evergreen 150 at Evergreen Speedway - 150 laps

Whelen Modified Tour :

Sat, Jun 25, Buzz Chew Chevrolet Cadillac 200 at Riverhead Raceway - 200 laps

Winner: Kyle Soper - P1: Ron Silk - Points Leader: Ron Silk

Next: Sat, Jul 9, Jersey Shore 150 at Wall Stadium - 150 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series :

Sun, Jun 26, Proline 225 at Eastbound International Speedway - 250 laps

Winner: Marc-Antoine Camirand - P1: Brandon Watson - Points Leader: Marc-Antoine Camirand

Next: Fri, Jul 15, Pinty’s Race at Exhibition Place - Toronto, Ontario

Track Details

Atlanta Motor Speedway - 1.54-mile oval - Hampton, Georgia

Eastbound International Speedway - 3/8-mile oval - Avondale, Newfoundland

Elko Speedway - 0.375-mile oval - Elko, Minnesota

Evergreen Speedway - 0.646-mile oval - Monroe, Washington

Exhibition Place - 1.755-mile temp. road course - Toronto, Ontario

Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Irwindale, California

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 2.258-mile 13-turn road course - Lexington, Ohio

The Milwaukee Mile - 1-mile oval - West Allis, Wisconsin

Nashville Superspeedway - 1.333 mile concrete tri-oval - Lebanon, Tennessee

Riverhead Raceway - 0.25-mile oval - Riverhead, New York

Road America - 4.048-mile road course - Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Wall Stadium Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Wall Township, New Jersey