Wrap-up: NASCAR Truck Series race at Knoxville

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series were off this past weekend. The Truck series competed on the Knoxville (Iowa) Speedway’s dirt track on Saturday night. For the first time in 94 Camping World Truck Series races, Todd Gilliland drove one of his Dad’s David Gilliland Racing trucks. “I told him when the race started, all I want for Father’s Day is that trophy,” David Gilliland said. “We’ll be taking it home on the plane with us.” All three series will rejoin next weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott by 16 points over Ross Chastain.

- Next: Sun, Jun 26, Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway - 300 laps

Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chase Elliott

2. Ross Chastain +1

3. Kyle Busch -1

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Joey Logano +1

6. Martin Truex Jr. -1

7. Kyle Larson

8. William Byron +1

9. Alex Bowman -1

10. Christopher Bell

11. Aric Almirola

12. Kevin Harvick +1

13. Chase Briscoe +1

14. Tyler Reddick -2

15. Austin Dillon +1

16. Erik Jones -1

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 43 points over Ty Gibbs.

- Next: NXS Sat, Jun 25, Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway - 188 laps

Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. Ty Gibbs +1

3. Noah Gragson -1

4. Josh Berry +1

5. Justin Allgaier -1

6. Brandon Jones +1

7. Sam Mayer -1

8. Austin Hill

9. Daniel Hemric +1

10. Landon Cassill +1

11. Riley Herbst -2

12. Ryan Sieg

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Sat, Jun 18, Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway - 150 laps

- The pole for Saturday night’s event was determined by the results of four 15-lap qualifying races. Derek Kraus (#19 Chevrolet), who won the pole for the 2021 Knoxville race, repeated the feat to start P1 again this season. Carson Hocevar lined up P2. Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen and Buddy Kofoid rounded out the top five starters. 38 trucks entered for the NTS 36-truck lineup. Did Not Qualify: #53 Braden Mitchell and #6 Norm Benning.

- Cup Series regular Todd Gilliland (#38 Ford), driving his father’s David Gilliland Racing #17 Ford F-150 for the first time, scored his 3rd victory in 94 NTS races. This is his first win and 2nd top-10 finish in two Truck races at Knoxville. John Hunter Nemechek (2nd) posted his first top-10 finish in two Knoxville races and his 9th top-10 finish in 2022. Zane Smith (3rd) earned his first top-10 finish in two races at Knoxville. Lawless Alan (18th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender. Polesitter Derek Kraus finished in 6th place.

- NTS points leader: John Hunter Nemechek by 5 points over Zane Smith.

- Next: Fri, Jun 24, Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway - 150 laps

Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. John Hunter Nemechek +3

2. Zane Smith +1

3. Ben Rhodes -2

4. Chandler Smith -2

5. Ty Majeski

6. Stewart Friesen

7. Christian Eckes

8. Carson Hocevar

9. Grant Enfinger

10. Matt Crafton

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series :

Sat, Jun 18, Zinsser SmartCoat 200 at Berlin Raceway - 200 laps

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Daniel Dye - Points Leader: Rajah Caruth

Next: Sat, Jun 25, Menards 250 at Elko Speedway - 250 laps

ARCA Menards East :

Sat, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps

Winner: Brandon Jones - P1: Jesse Love - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sun, Aug 28, Sprecher 150 at The Milwaukee Mile - 150 laps

ARCA Menards West :

Sat, Jun 11, General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway - 56 laps

Winner: Jake Drew - P1: Jake Drew - Points Leader: Jake Drew

Next: Sat, Jul 2, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway - 150 laps

Whelen Modified Tour :

Sat, Jun 18, Duel at the Dog 200, Monadnock Speedway - 200 laps

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - P1: Justin Bonsignore - Points Leader: Ron Silk

Next: Sat, Jun 25, TBA - Riverhead Raceway - 200 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series :

Sat, Jun 11, QwickWick 250 at Autodrome Chaudière - 250 laps

Winner: Andrew Ranger - P1: LP Dumoulin - Points Leader: Kevin Lacroix

Next: Sat, Jun 25, The Proline 225 at Eastbound International Speedway

Track Details

Autodrome Chaudiere - 0.25-mile oval - Vallee-Jonction, Quebec

Berlin Raceway - 0.438-mile oval - Marne, Michigan

Eastbound International Speedway - 3/8-mile oval - Avondale, Newfoundland

Elko Speedway - 0.375-mile oval - Elko, Minnesota

Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Irwindale, California

Knoxville Raceway - 0.5 mile dirt oval - Knoxville, Iowa

The Milwaukee Mile - 1-mile oval - West Allis, Wisconsin

Monadnock Speedway - 0.25-mile oval - Winchester, New Hampshire

Nashville Superspeedway - 1.333 mile concrete tri-oval - Lebanon, Tennessee

Riverhead Raceway - 0.25-mile oval - Riverhead, New York

Sonoma Raceway - 1.990-mile, road course - Sonoma, California