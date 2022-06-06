Wrap-up: NASCAR races at Gateway and Portland
All three NASCAR series were active this past weekend. The Cup and Trucks were featured at the 1.25-mile oval World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in Illinois. The Xfinity Series went north-west to Oregon’s 1.967-mile road course at Portland Int’l Raceway. While the Trucks and Xfinity series have been racing at WWTR (aka Gateway) since 1998, this was a first for the Cup Series. The Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 ended in a back and forth duel during the five lap overtime between Joey Logano and Kyle Busch. Logano out-dueled Busch by 0.655 seconds.
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Sun, Jun 5, Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) - 240 laps (+5 OT)
- Chase Briscoe (#14 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for Sunday’s race with a lap of 138.274 mph. This is his 1st pole in 51 NCS races and his 7th top-10 start in 2022. Austin Cindric (2nd), the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender, posted his 8th top-10 start of 2022. Christopher Bell (3rd) earned his 11th top-10 in 15 races this season. Did Not Qualify: No one. Only 36 teams entered for the NCS 40-car lineup.
- Joey Logano (#22 Ford Mustang) led 22 laps and scored his 29th victory in 486 NCS races. This is his 2nd win and 7th top-10 finish in 2022. Kyle Busch (2nd) posted his 11th top-10 finish in 2022. Kurt Busch (3rd) earned his 6th top-10 finish this season. Austin Cindric (11th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Chase Briscoe led 27 laps and finished in 24th place.
- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott leads the point standings by 9 points over Kyle Busch.
- Next: Sun, Jun 12, Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway - 110 laps
Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. Chase Elliott
2. Kyle Busch +1
3. Ross Chastain -1
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Martin Truex Jr.
6. Joey Logano
7. Kyle Larson +2
8. Alex Bowman
9. William Byron -2
10. Christopher Bell
11. Aric Almirola +3
12. Tyler Reddick
13. Kevin Harvick -2
14. Chase Briscoe -1
15. Erik Jones +1
16. Austin Dillon -1
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Sat, Jun 4, Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland Int’l Raceway - 75 laps
- Anthony Alfredo (#23 Chevrolet Camaro), in his 1st start at Portland, won the Pole Award for Saturday’s inaugural Portland race with a lap of 93.229 mph. This is his 1st pole in 33 NXS races and 2nd top-10 start in 2022. Austin Hill (2nd), the fastest qualifying ROTY, posted his 7th top-10 start of 2022. Daniel Hemric (3rd) earned his 8th top-10 start in 14 races this season. Did Not Qualify: No one. 38 teams entered for the NXS 38-car lineup.
- AJ Allmendinger (#16 Chevrolet Camaro) led six laps and scored his 12th victory in 74 NXS races. This is his 2nd victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2022. Myatt Snider (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in 2022. Austin Hill (3rd), the highest finishing ROTY, earned his 7th top-10 finish in 2022. Polesitter Anthony Alfredo was involved in the lap 62 multi-car wreck and was credited with a 31st place DNF.
- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 43 points over Ty Gibbs.
- Next: NXS Sat, Jun 25, Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway - 188 laps
Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. AJ Allmendinger
2. Ty Gibbs +1
3. Noah Gragson -1
4. Josh Berry +1
5. Justin Allgaier -1
6. Brandon Jones +1
7. Sam Mayer -1
8. Austin Hill
9. Daniel Hemric +1
10. Landon Cassill +1
11. Riley Herbst -2
12. Ryan Sieg
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)
Sat, Jun 4, Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) - 160 laps (+5 OT)
- Corey Heim (#51 Toyota Tundra), in his 1st start at WWTR, won the Pole Award for Saturday’s race with a lap of 178.312 mph. This is his 1st pole in nine NTS races and his 5th top-10 start in 2022. Zane Smith (2nd) posted his 7th top-10 start of 2022 and his 4th in four races at WWTR. Stewart Friesen (3rd) earned his 3rd top-10 start at WWTR and his eighth in 11 races this season. 39 teams entered for the NTS 36-truck lineup. Did Not Qualify: #20 Matt Mills, #90 Justin Carroll and #43 Blake Lothian.
- Corey Heim led 20 laps and scored his 2nd win in 9 NTS races. It is his 2nd win and 3rd top-10 finish in 2022. Christian Eckes (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in five races at WWTR and his 7th top-10 finish in 2022. Chandler Smith (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in four races at Gateway.
- NTS points leader: Ben Rhodes leads the standings by 17 points over Chandler Smith.
- Next: Sat, Jun 11, Sonoma 250 at Sonoma Raceway - 75 laps
Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. Ben Rhodes +1
2. Chandler Smith +2
3. Zane Smith
4. John Hunter Nemechek -3
5. Stewart Friesen
6. Christian Eckes +1
7. Ty Majeski -1
8. Carson Hocevar
9. Matt Crafton +1
10. Grant Enfinger -1
NASCAR Feeder Series
ARCA Menards Series:
Fri, May 27, General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 100 laps
Winner: Brandon Jones - P1: Brandon Jones - Points Leader: Rajah Caruth
Next: Fri, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps
ARCA Menards East:
Sat, May 7, Music City 200 - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 200 laps
Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Jake Finch - Points Leader: Sammy Smith
Next: Sat, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps
ARCA Menards West:
Sat, Jun 4, Portland 112 - Portland Int’l Raceway - 57 (rain shortened to 42) laps
Winner: Jake Drew - P1: Daniel Dye - Points Leader: Jake Drew
Next: Sat, Jun 11, General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway - 50 laps
Whelen Modified Tour:
Sat, May 28, Jennerstown Salutes 150 at Jennerstown Speedway - 150 laps
Winner: Mike Christopher Jr. - P1: Tyler Rypkema - Points Leader: Ron Silk
Next: Sat, Jun 18, Duel at the Dog 200, Monadnock Speedway - 200 laps
NASCAR Pinty's Series:
Sun, May 22, eBay Motors 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park - 200 laps
Winner: Kevin Lacroix - P1: LP Dumoulin - Points Leader: Treyten Lapcevich
Next: Sat, Jun 11, QwickWick 250 at Autodrome Chaudière - Laps TBD
Track Details
Autodrome Chaudiere - 0.25-mile oval - Vallee-Jonction, Quebec
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - 2.459-mile road course near Bowmanville, Ontario
Charlotte Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Concord, North Carolina
El Dorado Speedway - 0.625-mile concrete oval - Chihuahua, Mexico
Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa
Jennerstown Speedway - 0.522-mile oval - Jennerstown, Pennsylvania
Monadnock Speedway - 0.25-mile oval - Winchester, New Hampshire
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 0.596-mile oval - Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville Superspeedway - 1.333 mile concrete tri-oval - Lebanon, Tennessee
Portland International Raceway - 1.967-mile road course - Portland, Oregon
Sonoma Raceway - 1.990-mile, road course - Sonoma, California
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway - 1.25-mile oval - Madison, Illinois