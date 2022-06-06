Wrap-up: NASCAR races at Gateway and Portland

All three NASCAR series were active this past weekend. The Cup and Trucks were featured at the 1.25-mile oval World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in Illinois. The Xfinity Series went north-west to Oregon’s 1.967-mile road course at Portland Int’l Raceway. While the Trucks and Xfinity series have been racing at WWTR (aka Gateway) since 1998, this was a first for the Cup Series. The Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 ended in a back and forth duel during the five lap overtime between Joey Logano and Kyle Busch. Logano out-dueled Busch by 0.655 seconds.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Jun 5, Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) - 240 laps (+5 OT)

- Chase Briscoe (#14 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for Sunday’s race with a lap of 138.274 mph. This is his 1st pole in 51 NCS races and his 7th top-10 start in 2022. Austin Cindric (2nd), the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender, posted his 8th top-10 start of 2022. Christopher Bell (3rd) earned his 11th top-10 in 15 races this season. Did Not Qualify: No one. Only 36 teams entered for the NCS 40-car lineup.

- Joey Logano (#22 Ford Mustang) led 22 laps and scored his 29th victory in 486 NCS races. This is his 2nd win and 7th top-10 finish in 2022. Kyle Busch (2nd) posted his 11th top-10 finish in 2022. Kurt Busch (3rd) earned his 6th top-10 finish this season. Austin Cindric (11th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Chase Briscoe led 27 laps and finished in 24th place.

- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott leads the point standings by 9 points over Kyle Busch.

- Next: Sun, Jun 12, Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway - 110 laps

Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chase Elliott

2. Kyle Busch +1

3. Ross Chastain -1

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Joey Logano

7. Kyle Larson +2

8. Alex Bowman

9. William Byron -2

10. Christopher Bell

11. Aric Almirola +3

12. Tyler Reddick

13. Kevin Harvick -2

14. Chase Briscoe -1

15. Erik Jones +1

16. Austin Dillon -1

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, Jun 4, Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland Int’l Raceway - 75 laps

- Anthony Alfredo (#23 Chevrolet Camaro), in his 1st start at Portland, won the Pole Award for Saturday’s inaugural Portland race with a lap of 93.229 mph. This is his 1st pole in 33 NXS races and 2nd top-10 start in 2022. Austin Hill (2nd), the fastest qualifying ROTY, posted his 7th top-10 start of 2022. Daniel Hemric (3rd) earned his 8th top-10 start in 14 races this season. Did Not Qualify: No one. 38 teams entered for the NXS 38-car lineup.

- AJ Allmendinger (#16 Chevrolet Camaro) led six laps and scored his 12th victory in 74 NXS races. This is his 2nd victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2022. Myatt Snider (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in 2022. Austin Hill (3rd), the highest finishing ROTY, earned his 7th top-10 finish in 2022. Polesitter Anthony Alfredo was involved in the lap 62 multi-car wreck and was credited with a 31st place DNF.

- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 43 points over Ty Gibbs.

- Next: NXS Sat, Jun 25, Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway - 188 laps

Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. Ty Gibbs +1

3. Noah Gragson -1

4. Josh Berry +1

5. Justin Allgaier -1

6. Brandon Jones +1

7. Sam Mayer -1

8. Austin Hill

9. Daniel Hemric +1

10. Landon Cassill +1

11. Riley Herbst -2

12. Ryan Sieg

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Sat, Jun 4, Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) - 160 laps (+5 OT)

- Corey Heim (#51 Toyota Tundra), in his 1st start at WWTR, won the Pole Award for Saturday’s race with a lap of 178.312 mph. This is his 1st pole in nine NTS races and his 5th top-10 start in 2022. Zane Smith (2nd) posted his 7th top-10 start of 2022 and his 4th in four races at WWTR. Stewart Friesen (3rd) earned his 3rd top-10 start at WWTR and his eighth in 11 races this season. 39 teams entered for the NTS 36-truck lineup. Did Not Qualify: #20 Matt Mills, #90 Justin Carroll and #43 Blake Lothian.

- Corey Heim led 20 laps and scored his 2nd win in 9 NTS races. It is his 2nd win and 3rd top-10 finish in 2022. Christian Eckes (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in five races at WWTR and his 7th top-10 finish in 2022. Chandler Smith (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in four races at Gateway.

- NTS points leader: Ben Rhodes leads the standings by 17 points over Chandler Smith.

- Next: Sat, Jun 11, Sonoma 250 at Sonoma Raceway - 75 laps

Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Ben Rhodes +1

2. Chandler Smith +2

3. Zane Smith

4. John Hunter Nemechek -3

5. Stewart Friesen

6. Christian Eckes +1

7. Ty Majeski -1

8. Carson Hocevar

9. Matt Crafton +1

10. Grant Enfinger -1

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series :

Fri, May 27, General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 100 laps

Winner: Brandon Jones - P1: Brandon Jones - Points Leader: Rajah Caruth

Next: Fri, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps

ARCA Menards East :

Sat, May 7, Music City 200 - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 200 laps

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Jake Finch - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sat, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps

ARCA Menards West :

Sat, Jun 4, Portland 112 - Portland Int’l Raceway - 57 (rain shortened to 42) laps

Winner: Jake Drew - P1: Daniel Dye - Points Leader: Jake Drew

Next: Sat, Jun 11, General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway - 50 laps

Whelen Modified Tour :

Sat, May 28, Jennerstown Salutes 150 at Jennerstown Speedway - 150 laps

Winner: Mike Christopher Jr. - P1: Tyler Rypkema - Points Leader: Ron Silk

Next: Sat, Jun 18, Duel at the Dog 200, Monadnock Speedway - 200 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series :

Sun, May 22, eBay Motors 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park - 200 laps

Winner: Kevin Lacroix - P1: LP Dumoulin - Points Leader: Treyten Lapcevich

Next: Sat, Jun 11, QwickWick 250 at Autodrome Chaudière - Laps TBD

Track Details

Autodrome Chaudiere - 0.25-mile oval - Vallee-Jonction, Quebec

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - 2.459-mile road course near Bowmanville, Ontario

Charlotte Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Concord, North Carolina

El Dorado Speedway - 0.625-mile concrete oval - Chihuahua, Mexico

Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa

Jennerstown Speedway - 0.522-mile oval - Jennerstown, Pennsylvania

Monadnock Speedway - 0.25-mile oval - Winchester, New Hampshire

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 0.596-mile oval - Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville Superspeedway - 1.333 mile concrete tri-oval - Lebanon, Tennessee

Portland International Raceway - 1.967-mile road course - Portland, Oregon

Sonoma Raceway - 1.990-mile, road course - Sonoma, California

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway - 1.25-mile oval - Madison, Illinois