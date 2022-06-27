Wrap-up: NASCAR at Nashville Superspeedway

All three NASCAR top series were active this past weekend at Tennessee’s 1.333 mile concrete tri-oval Nashville Superspeedway. The Cup Series dealt with on and off rain, lightning and track drying but managed to complete the full 300-lap Ally 400. Three of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Toyota drivers dominated the race (together they led 250 laps) but Chase Elliott, and his #9 Chevrolet, took the checkered flag.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Jun 26, Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway - 300 laps

- Denny Hamlin won the Pole Award for Sunday’s race with a lap of 160.413 mph for his 35th pole in 595 NTS races. This is his 2nd pole and 10th top-10 start in 2022 and his first pole in two races at Nashville. Joey Logano (2nd) posted his 10th top-10 start of 2022 and his 2nd in two Nashville races. Kyle Larson (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 start at Nashville and his 11th in 17 races this season. Austin Cindric (24th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie Of The Year (ROTY) contender. Did Not Qualify: No one. Only 36 teams entered for the NCS 40-car lineup.

- Chase Elliott (#9 Chevrolet) led 42 laps and scored his 15th victory in 238 NCS races. This is his 2nd win and 11th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his first victory and first top-10 finish in two races at Nashville. Kurt Busch (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two Nashville races and his 17th top-10 finish in 2022. Ryan Blaney (3rd) earned his first top-10 finish in two races at Nashville. Austin Cindric (7th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Denny Hamlin led a race-high 114 laps and finished in 6th place.

- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott by 30 points over Ross Chastain.

- Next: Sun, Jul 3, Kwik Trip 250 at Road America - 62 laps

Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chase Elliott

2. Ross Chastain

3. Ryan Blaney +1

4. Kyle Busch -1

5. Joey Logano

6. Kyle Larson +1

7. Martin Truex Jr. -1

8. Christopher Bell +2

9. William Byron -1

10. Alex Bowman -1

11. Kevin Harvick +1

12. Aric Almirola -1

13. Tyler Reddick +1

14. Austin Dillon +1

15. Kurt Busch +4

16. Erik Jones

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, Jun 25, Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway - 188 laps

- Riley Herbst (#98 Ford) won the Pole Award for Saturday’s race with a lap of 156.665 mph. This is his 2nd pole in 91 NXS races. It is his first pole and 6th top-10 start in 2022 and first pole in two races at Nashville. AJ Allmendinger (2nd) posted his 10th top-10 start of 2022 and his 2nd in two Nashville races. Trevor Bayne (3rd) earned his 6th top-10 start at Nashville and his 5th in five races this season. Austin Hill (4th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. 41 cars entered for the NXS 38-car lineup. Did Not Qualify: #91 Mason Massey, #47 Brennan Poole and #99 Matt Mill.

- Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet) led a race-high 134 laps and scored his 18th victory in 387 NXS races. This is his 2nd victory and 10th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his first victory and 5th top-10 finish in eight races at Nashville. Trevor Bayne (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in six Nashville races and his 4th top-10 finish in 2022. Polesitter Riley Herbst (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in two races at Nashville. Austin Hill (8th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 25 points over Ty Gibbs.

- Next: Sat, Jul 2, Henry 180 at Road America - 45 laps

Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. Ty Gibbs

3. Justin Allgaier +2

4. Noah Gragson -1

5. Josh Berry -1

6. Sam Mayer +1

7. Brandon Jones -1

8. Austin Hill

9. Riley Herbst +2

10. Daniel Hemric -1

11. Landon Cassill -1

12. Ryan Sieg

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Fri, Jun 24, Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway - 150 laps

- Ryan Preece (#17 Ford F-150) won the Pole Award for Friday night's race with a lap of 160.925 mph. This is his first pole in eight NTS races and his 4th top-10 start in 2022. Zane Smith (2nd) posted his 8th top-10 start in 2022 and his 2nd in two Nashville races. Carson Hocevar (3rd) earned his first top-10 start at Nashville and his 9th in 14 races this season. Corey Heim (4th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. 42 trucks entered for the NTS 36-truck lineup. Did Not Qualify: #32 Bret Holmes, #90 Justin Carroll, #10 Jennifer Jo Cobb, #84 Clay Greenfield, #26 Tate Fogleman and #14 Trey Hutchens.

- Ryan Preece led a race-high 74 laps and scored his 2nd victory in eight NTS races. This is his first win and 5th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 2nd win in two races at Nashville. Zane Smith (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two Nashville races and his 12th top-10 finish in 2022. Carson Hocevar (3rd) earned his first top-10 finish in two races at Nashville. Dean Thompson (14th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

- NTS points leader: Zane Smith by 21 points over John Hunter Nemechek.

- Next: Sat, Jul 9, O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 67 laps

Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Zane Smith +1

2. John Hunter Nemechek -1

3. Ben Rhodes

4. Chandler Smith

5. Stewart Friesen +1

6. Ty Majeski -1

7. Christian Eckes

8. Carson Hocevar

9. Grant Enfinger

10. Matt Crafton

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series :

Sat, Jun 25, Menards 250 at Elko Speedway - 250 laps

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Sammy Smith - Points Leader: Rajah Caruth

Next: Fri, Jul 8, Dawn 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 50 laps

ARCA Menards East :

Sat, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps

Winner: Brandon Jones - P1: Jesse Love - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sun, Aug 28, Sprecher 150 at The Milwaukee Mile - 150 laps

ARCA Menards West :

Sat, Jun 11, General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway - 56 laps

Winner: Jake Drew - P1: Jake Drew - Points Leader: Jake Drew

Next: Sat, Jul 2, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway - 150 laps

Whelen Modified Tour :

Sat, Jun 25, Buzz Chew Chevrolet Cadillac 200 at Riverhead Raceway - 200 laps

Winner: Kyle Soper - P1: Ron Silk - Points Leader: Ron Silk

Next: Sat, Jul 9, Jersey Shore 150 at Wall Stadium - 150 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series :

Sun, Jun 26, Proline 225 at Eastbound International Speedway - 250 laps

Winner: Marc-Antoine Camirand - P1: Brandon Watson - Points Leader: Marc-Antoine Camirand

Next: Fri, Jul 15, Pinty’s Race at Exhibition Place - Toronto, Ontario

Track Details

Eastbound International Speedway - 3/8-mile oval - Avondale, Newfoundland

Elko Speedway - 0.375-mile oval - Elko, Minnesota

Exhibition Place - 1.755-mile temp. road course - Toronto, Ontario

Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Irwindale, California

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 2.258-mile 13-turn road course - Lexington, Ohio

The Milwaukee Mile - 1-mile oval - West Allis, Wisconsin

Nashville Superspeedway - 1.333 mile concrete tri-oval - Lebanon, Tennessee

Riverhead Raceway - 0.25-mile oval - Riverhead, New York

Road America - 4.048-mile road course - Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Sonoma Raceway - 1.990-mile, road course - Sonoma, California

Wall Stadium Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Wall Township, New Jersey