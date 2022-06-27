Wrap-up: NASCAR at Nashville Superspeedway
All three NASCAR top series were active this past weekend at Tennessee’s 1.333 mile concrete tri-oval Nashville Superspeedway. The Cup Series dealt with on and off rain, lightning and track drying but managed to complete the full 300-lap Ally 400. Three of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Toyota drivers dominated the race (together they led 250 laps) but Chase Elliott, and his #9 Chevrolet, took the checkered flag.
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Sun, Jun 26, Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway - 300 laps
- Denny Hamlin won the Pole Award for Sunday’s race with a lap of 160.413 mph for his 35th pole in 595 NTS races. This is his 2nd pole and 10th top-10 start in 2022 and his first pole in two races at Nashville. Joey Logano (2nd) posted his 10th top-10 start of 2022 and his 2nd in two Nashville races. Kyle Larson (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 start at Nashville and his 11th in 17 races this season. Austin Cindric (24th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie Of The Year (ROTY) contender. Did Not Qualify: No one. Only 36 teams entered for the NCS 40-car lineup.
- Chase Elliott (#9 Chevrolet) led 42 laps and scored his 15th victory in 238 NCS races. This is his 2nd win and 11th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his first victory and first top-10 finish in two races at Nashville. Kurt Busch (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two Nashville races and his 17th top-10 finish in 2022. Ryan Blaney (3rd) earned his first top-10 finish in two races at Nashville. Austin Cindric (7th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Denny Hamlin led a race-high 114 laps and finished in 6th place.
- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott by 30 points over Ross Chastain.
- Next: Sun, Jul 3, Kwik Trip 250 at Road America - 62 laps
Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. Chase Elliott
2. Ross Chastain
3. Ryan Blaney +1
4. Kyle Busch -1
5. Joey Logano
6. Kyle Larson +1
7. Martin Truex Jr. -1
8. Christopher Bell +2
9. William Byron -1
10. Alex Bowman -1
11. Kevin Harvick +1
12. Aric Almirola -1
13. Tyler Reddick +1
14. Austin Dillon +1
15. Kurt Busch +4
16. Erik Jones
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Sat, Jun 25, Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway - 188 laps
- Riley Herbst (#98 Ford) won the Pole Award for Saturday’s race with a lap of 156.665 mph. This is his 2nd pole in 91 NXS races. It is his first pole and 6th top-10 start in 2022 and first pole in two races at Nashville. AJ Allmendinger (2nd) posted his 10th top-10 start of 2022 and his 2nd in two Nashville races. Trevor Bayne (3rd) earned his 6th top-10 start at Nashville and his 5th in five races this season. Austin Hill (4th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. 41 cars entered for the NXS 38-car lineup. Did Not Qualify: #91 Mason Massey, #47 Brennan Poole and #99 Matt Mill.
- Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet) led a race-high 134 laps and scored his 18th victory in 387 NXS races. This is his 2nd victory and 10th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his first victory and 5th top-10 finish in eight races at Nashville. Trevor Bayne (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in six Nashville races and his 4th top-10 finish in 2022. Polesitter Riley Herbst (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in two races at Nashville. Austin Hill (8th) was the highest finishing ROTY.
- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 25 points over Ty Gibbs.
- Next: Sat, Jul 2, Henry 180 at Road America - 45 laps
Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. AJ Allmendinger
2. Ty Gibbs
3. Justin Allgaier +2
4. Noah Gragson -1
5. Josh Berry -1
6. Sam Mayer +1
7. Brandon Jones -1
8. Austin Hill
9. Riley Herbst +2
10. Daniel Hemric -1
11. Landon Cassill -1
12. Ryan Sieg
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)
Fri, Jun 24, Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway - 150 laps
- Ryan Preece (#17 Ford F-150) won the Pole Award for Friday night's race with a lap of 160.925 mph. This is his first pole in eight NTS races and his 4th top-10 start in 2022. Zane Smith (2nd) posted his 8th top-10 start in 2022 and his 2nd in two Nashville races. Carson Hocevar (3rd) earned his first top-10 start at Nashville and his 9th in 14 races this season. Corey Heim (4th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. 42 trucks entered for the NTS 36-truck lineup. Did Not Qualify: #32 Bret Holmes, #90 Justin Carroll, #10 Jennifer Jo Cobb, #84 Clay Greenfield, #26 Tate Fogleman and #14 Trey Hutchens.
- Ryan Preece led a race-high 74 laps and scored his 2nd victory in eight NTS races. This is his first win and 5th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 2nd win in two races at Nashville. Zane Smith (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two Nashville races and his 12th top-10 finish in 2022. Carson Hocevar (3rd) earned his first top-10 finish in two races at Nashville. Dean Thompson (14th) was the highest finishing ROTY.
- NTS points leader: Zane Smith by 21 points over John Hunter Nemechek.
- Next: Sat, Jul 9, O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 67 laps
Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. Zane Smith +1
2. John Hunter Nemechek -1
3. Ben Rhodes
4. Chandler Smith
5. Stewart Friesen +1
6. Ty Majeski -1
7. Christian Eckes
8. Carson Hocevar
9. Grant Enfinger
10. Matt Crafton
NASCAR Feeder Series
ARCA Menards Series:
Sat, Jun 25, Menards 250 at Elko Speedway - 250 laps
Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Sammy Smith - Points Leader: Rajah Caruth
Next: Fri, Jul 8, Dawn 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 50 laps
ARCA Menards East:
Sat, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps
Winner: Brandon Jones - P1: Jesse Love - Points Leader: Sammy Smith
Next: Sun, Aug 28, Sprecher 150 at The Milwaukee Mile - 150 laps
ARCA Menards West:
Sat, Jun 11, General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway - 56 laps
Winner: Jake Drew - P1: Jake Drew - Points Leader: Jake Drew
Next: Sat, Jul 2, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway - 150 laps
Whelen Modified Tour:
Sat, Jun 25, Buzz Chew Chevrolet Cadillac 200 at Riverhead Raceway - 200 laps
Winner: Kyle Soper - P1: Ron Silk - Points Leader: Ron Silk
Next: Sat, Jul 9, Jersey Shore 150 at Wall Stadium - 150 laps
NASCAR Pinty's Series:
Sun, Jun 26, Proline 225 at Eastbound International Speedway - 250 laps
Winner: Marc-Antoine Camirand - P1: Brandon Watson - Points Leader: Marc-Antoine Camirand
Next: Fri, Jul 15, Pinty’s Race at Exhibition Place - Toronto, Ontario
Track Details
Eastbound International Speedway - 3/8-mile oval - Avondale, Newfoundland
Elko Speedway - 0.375-mile oval - Elko, Minnesota
Exhibition Place - 1.755-mile temp. road course - Toronto, Ontario
Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa
Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Irwindale, California
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 2.258-mile 13-turn road course - Lexington, Ohio
The Milwaukee Mile - 1-mile oval - West Allis, Wisconsin
Nashville Superspeedway - 1.333 mile concrete tri-oval - Lebanon, Tennessee
Riverhead Raceway - 0.25-mile oval - Riverhead, New York
Road America - 4.048-mile road course - Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
Sonoma Raceway - 1.990-mile, road course - Sonoma, California
Wall Stadium Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Wall Township, New Jersey