Wrap-up: NASCAR at Loudon, New Hampshire

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series were busy at New Hampshire’s “Magic Mile” in Loudon. The Trucks were off this weekend and will rejoin the other two series next week at Pocono Raceway. Christopher Bell scored his second Cup Series career victory in Sunday’s Ambetter 301. He becomes the 14th different Cup Series winner so far after 20 races this season.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Jul 17, Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 301 laps

- Martin Truex Jr. (#19 Toyota) won the Pole Award for Sunday;’s race with a 127.113 mph lap for his 20th pole in 605 NCS races. It is his first pole and 7th top-10 start in 2022 and his 2nd pole in 29 races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott (2nd) posted his 11th top-10 start of 2022 and his 6th in nine races at Loudon. Kurt Busch (3rd) earned his 25th top-10 Loudon start and his 6th in 20 races this season. Todd Gilliland (26th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Did Not Qualify: No one. Only 36 teams entered for the NCS 40-car lineup.

- Christopher Bell (#20 Toyota) led 42 laps and scored his 2nd win in 92 NCS races. This is his first win and 11th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his first win and 2nd top-10 finish in three races at Loudon (finished 2nd last year). Chase Elliott (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in nine races at Loudon and his 14th top-10 finish in 2022. Bubba Wallace (3rd) earned his first top-10 finish in five Loudon races. Austin Cindric (13th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Martin Truex Jr. led a race-high 172 laps and finished in 4th place.

- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott by 67 points over Ross Chastain.

- Next: Sun, Jul 24, M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway - 160 laps

Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chase Elliott

2. Ross Chastain +1

3. Ryan Blaney -1

4. Martin Truex Jr. +2

5. Kyle Larson -1

6. Kyle Busch -1

7. Joey Logano

8. Christopher Bell

9. Kevin Harvick +2

10. William Byron

11. Alex Bowman -2

12. Aric Almirola

13. Austin Cindric

14. Kurt Busch +2

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Tyler Reddick -2

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, Jul 16, Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 200 laps

- Josh Berry (#8 Chevrolet) won the Pole Award for the Saturday’s race with a lap of 127.163 mph. This is his first pole in 47 NXS races and his 12th top-10 start in 2022. Daniel Hemric (2nd) posted his 10th top-10 start of 2022 and his 3rd in four races at Loudon. Justin Allgaier (3rd) earned his 8th top-10 Loudon start and his 11th in 18 races this season. Austin Hill (15th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. 39 cars entered for the NXS 38-car lineup. Did Not Qualify: #47 Bobby McCarty.

- Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet) led 47 laps and scored his 19th victory in 390 NXS races. This is his 3rd win and 12th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his first victory and 8th top-10 finish in 11 races at Loudon. Trevor Bayne (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in five Loudon races and his 5th top-10 finish in 2022. Brandon Brown (3rd) earned his first top-10 finish in three races at NHMS. Sheldon Creed (5th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Josh Berry led 11 laps, was involved in a late race accident and was credited with a 31st place DNF.

- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 16 points over Justin Allgaier.

- Next: Sat, Jul 23, Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway - 90 laps

Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. Justin Allgaier +1

3. Ty Gibbs -1

4. Josh Berry

5. Noah Gragson

6. Austin Hill

7. Brandon Jones

8. Sam Mayer

9. Riley Herbst

10. Daniel Hemric

11. Ryan Sieg

12. Landon Cassill

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

- NTS points leader: Zane Smith by 58 points over John Hunter Nemechek.

- Next: Sat, Jul 23, CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway - 60 laps

Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Zane Smith

2. John Hunter Nemechek

3. Chandler Smith +1

4. Stewart Friesen +1

5. Ben Rhodes -2

6. Ty Majeski

7. Christian Eckes

8. Carson Hocevar

9. Grant Enfinger

10. Matt Crafton

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series :

Fri, Jul 8, Dawn 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 50 laps

Winner: Taylor Gray - P1: John Hunter Nemechek - Points Leader: Rajah Caruth

Next: Fri, Jul 22, General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway - 80 laps

ARCA Menards Eas t:

Sat, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps

Winner: Brandon Jones - P1: Jesse Love - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sun, Aug 28, Sprecher 150 at The Milwaukee Mile - 150 laps

ARCA Menards West :

Sat, Jul 2, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway - 150 laps (+4 OT)

Winner: Jake Drew - P1: Jake Drew - Points Leader: Jake Drew

Next: Sat, Aug 20, Evergreen 150 at Evergreen Speedway - 150 laps

Whelen Modified Tour :

Sat, Jul 16, Whelen Manufactured in America 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 100 laps

Winner: Anthony Nocella - P1: Justin Bonsignore - Points Leader: Ron Silk

Next: Fri, Jul 29, Clash at Claremont 150, Claremont Motorsports Park - 150 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series :

Fri, Jul 15, Grand Prix of Toronto at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario - 35 laps

Winner: Kevin Lacroix - P1: Andrew Ranger - Points Leader: Kevin Lacroix

Next: Sat. Jul 23, Bayer 300 - Edmonton Int’l Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta

Track Details

Claremont Motorsports Park - 0.333-mile oval - Claremont, New Hampshire

Edmonton Int’l Raceway - 0.25-mile oval - Wetaskiwin, Alberta

Evergreen Speedway - 0.646-mile oval - Monroe, Washington

Exhibition Place - 1.755-mile temp. road course - Toronto, Ontario

Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Irwindale, California

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 2.258-mile 13-turn road course - Lexington, Ohio

New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 1.058-mile oval - Loudon, New Hampshire

Pocono Raceway - 2.5-mile tri-oval - Long Pond, Pennsylvania

The Milwaukee Mile - 1-mile oval - West Allis, Wisconsin

Road America - 4.048-mile road course - Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin