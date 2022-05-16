Wrap-up: NASCAR Cup, Trucks at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series were active at the Kansas Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval in Kansas City, Kansas. The Xfinity Series was on break this week and will join the others next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Sunday’s Cup race, the AdventHealth 400, came down to a battle at the end between Kurt Busch and the two Kyle’s. The result was Kurt Busch the winner, Kyle Larson runner-up and Kurt’s younger brother Kyle in third place. After the first 13 Cup Series races this season, Kurt is the 11th different winner.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, May 15, AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway - 267 laps

- Christopher Bell (#20 Toyota Camry) won the Pole Award for Sunday’s race with a lap of 179.575 mph. This is his 3rd pole in 85 NCS races, all in 2022. It is his 9th top-10 start in 2022 and his 1st pole in five races at Kansas. Tyler Reddick (2nd) posted his 7th top-10 start of 2022 and his 1st in six Kansas races. Kyle Larson (3rd) earned his 6th top-10 start at Kansas and his 9th in 13 races this season. Austin Cindric (4th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Did Not Qualify: No one. Only 36 teams entered for the Cup Series 40-car lineup.

- Kurt Busch (#45 Toyota Camry) led a race-high 116 laps and scored his 34th victory in 769 NCS races. This is his 1st win and 5th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 1st victory and 14th top-10 finish in 33 races at Kansas. Kyle Larson (2nd) posted his 7th top-10 finish in 15 Kansas races and his 7th top-10 finish in 2022. Kyle Busch (3rd) earned his 14th top-10 finish in 29 races at Kansas. Austin Cindric (11th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Christopher Bell led 37 laps and finished in 5th place.

- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott leads the point standings by 52 points over Ryan Blaney.

- Next: NCS Sun, May 22, NASCAR All-Star Open/Race at Texas Motor Speedway (50/100). This is a “non-points” event, just for cash and bragging rights.

Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chase Elliott

2. Ryan Blaney +1

3. Kyle Busch +3

4. William Byron -2

5. Ross Chastain

6. Martin Truex Jr. +1

7. Joey Logano -3

8. Alex Bowman

9. Kyle Larson

10. Christopher Bell

11. Kevin Harvick

12. Aric Almirola

13. Austin Dillon +1

14. Chase Briscoe -1

15. Tyler Reddick

16. Austin Cindric +2

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 25 points over Noah Gragson.

- Next: Sat, May 21, SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway - 167 laps

Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. Noah Gragson +1

3. Ty Gibbs -1

4. Justin Allgaier +2

5. Josh Berry -1

6. Brandon Jones -1

7. Sam Mayer

8. Riley Herbst +1

9. Ryan Sieg -1

10. Austin Hill

11. Landon Cassill

12. Daniel Hemric

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Sat, May 14, Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway - 134 laps

- John Hunter Nemechek (#4 Toyota Tundra) won the Pole Award for Friday night’s race with a lap of 176.644 mph. This is his 5th pole in 132 NTS races. It is his 3rd pole and 5th top-10 start in 2022 and his 1st pole in five races at Kansas. Corey Heim (2nd), making his 1st NTS start at Kansas, posted his 3rd top-10 start of 2022. He is also the fastest qualifying ROTY. Ty Majeski (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 Kansas start and his 6th in eight races this season.

- Zane Smith (#38 Ford F-150) led a career-high 108 laps of the 134 run and scored his 6th victory in 54 NTS races. This is his 3rd win and 7th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 1st win and 4th top-10 finish in five Kansas races. Ty Majeski (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in three races at Kansas and his 5th top-10 finish in 2022. Grant Enfinger (3rd) earned his 6th top-10 finish in eight Kansas races. Lawless Alan (19th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter John Hunter Nemechek led three laps and finished in 6th place.

- NTS points leader: Ben Rhodes leads the standings by 20 points over John Hunter Nemechek.

- Next: Fri, May 20, SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway - 147 laps

Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Ben Rhodes

2. John Hunter Nemechek

3. Zane Smith +1

4. Chandler Smith -1

5. Ty Majeski +2

6. Stewart Friesen -1

7. Carson Hocevar -1

8. Christian Eckes

9. Grant Enfinger

10. Matt Crafton

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

Sat, May 14, Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway - 100 laps

Winner: Nick Sanchez - P1: Corey Heim - Points Leader: (Tie) Rajah Caruth and Nick Sanchez

Next: Fri, May 27, General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - 100 laps

ARCA Menards East:

Sat, May 7, Music City 200 - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 200 laps

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Jake Finch - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sat, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps

ARCA Menards West:

Sat, Apr 23, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County Raceway Park - 150 laps

Winner: Landen Lewis - P1: P.J. Pedroncelli - Points Leader: Jake Drew

Next: Sat, Jun 4, Portland 100 - Portland International Raceway - 51 laps

Whelen Modified Tour:

Sat, May 14, Miller Lite 200 - Riverhead Raceway - 200 laps +13 OT

Winner: Doug Coby - P1: Timmy Solomito - Points Leader: Eric Goodale

Next: Sat, May 21, Granite State Derby at Lee USA Speedway - 175 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series:

Sat, May 14, NTN Ultimate Bearing 250 at Sunset Speedway - 250 laps +2 OT

Winner: Treyten Lapcevich - P1: Brandon Watson - Points Leader: Treyten Lapcevich

Next: Sun, May 22, eBay Motors 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

NASCAR Mexico Series:

Sun, May 8, US-KÁH Grand Prix at Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera

Winner: Ruben Garcia Jr. - P1: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Points Leader: Abraham Calderon

Next: Sun, Jun 5, NASCAR Mexico #3 at El Dorado Speedway/Óvalo

Track Details

Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval - Queretaro

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - 2.459-mile road course near Bowmanville, Ontario

Charlotte Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Concord, North Carolina

El Dorado Speedway - 0.625-mile concrete oval - Chihuahua, Mexico

Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa

Kansas Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Kansas City, Kansas

Kern County Raceway Park - 0.5-mile oval - Bakersfield, California

Lee USA Speedway - 3/8-mile paved oval - Lee, New Hampshire

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 0.596-mile oval - Nashville, Tennessee

Portland International Raceway - 1.967-mile road course - Portland, Oregon

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario

Texas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile quad-oval - Fort Worth, Texas