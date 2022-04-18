Wrap-up: NASCAR CUP, Trucks on Bristol DIRT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series was idle this past weekend and will join the CUP and Trucks at Talladega next weekend. The Bristol Motor Speedway, covered in dirt for the weekend only, featured the CUP and Truck series. Sunday night’s 250-lap Food City Dirt Race at the 0.533-mile short-track started at 7:00 PM (Eastern) and, including on again, off again rain showers and track drying ended about 4 1/2 hours later. On the final lap, leader Tyler Reddick (who led a race-high 99 laps) and Chase Briscoe (59 laps) were door to door on the final lap but spun each out. Reddick recovered and headed to the finish. Kyle Busch, who wasn’t even close to the leaders and did not lead a lap all night, had enough momentum to slip by Reddick and led the final lap by a margin of just 0.330 seconds to steal the victory.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Apr 17, Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt - 250 laps

- Sunday night’s race lineup was decided by four 15-lap heat races. This placed Cole Custer (#41 Ford Mustang) on the Busch pole, 1st in his career, for the event. #20 Christopher Bell lined up P2 on the front row. #8 Tyler Reddick, #14 Chase Briscoe, #5 Kyle Larson, #31 Justin Haley, #42 Ty Dillon, #48 Alex Bowman, #9 Chase Elliott and #22 Joey Logano rounded out the rest of the top-10 starters. Did not qualify: No one. Only 36 entries for the 40-car lineup.

- Kyle Busch (#18 Toyota Camry) scored his 60th victory in 615 NCS races. This is his 1st win and 6th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 1st top-10 finish in two races at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt. Tyler Reddick (2nd) led a race-high 99 laps, posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two races at BMS Dirt and his 4th top-10 finish in 2022. Joey Logano (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in two races at BMS Dirt. Austin Cindric (16th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Polesitter Cole Custer finished in 13th place.

- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott leads the point standings by 3 points over Ryan Blaney.

- Next: Sun, Apr 24, GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway - 188 laps

Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chase Elliott 0

2. Ryan Blaney 0

3. Joey Logano 1

4. William Byron -1

5. Alex Bowman 1

6. Kyle Busch 4

7. Martin Truex Jr. 0

8. Ross Chastain -3

9. Kyle Larson 4

10. Chase Briscoe 1

11. Tyler Reddick 1

12. Aric Almirola -4

13. Kevin Harvick -4

14. Austin Cindric 0

15. Christopher Bell 4

16. Daniel Suarez 2

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 20 point over Ty Gibbs.

- Next: Sat, Apr 23, Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway - 113 laps

Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. AJ Allmendinger 0

2. Ty Gibbs 0

3. Noah Gragson 0

4. Brandon Jones 3

5. Josh Berry -1

6. Sam Mayer 0

7. Justin Allgaier -2

8. Daniel Hemric 0

9. Ryan Sieg 1

10. Austin Hill -1

11. Riley Herbst 0

12. Landon Cassill 4

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Sat, Apr 16, Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt - 150 laps

- Saturday night’s race lineup was decided by four 15-lap heat races. This placed Cup Series regular (#22 Ford Mustang) Joey Logano, driving the #54 Ford F-150, on the Cometic Gasket pole for the event. #99 Ben Rhodes lined up P2 on the front row. #52 Stewart Friesen, #75 Parker Kligerman, #18 Chandler Smith, #42 Carson Hocevar, #7 Chase Elliott, #66 Ty Majeski, #25 Matt DiBenedetto and #20 Austin Dillon rounding out the top-10 starters. Did not make the race: #6 Norm Benning and #62 Jessica Friesen did not qualify.

- Ben Rhodes (#99 Toyota Tundra) led a race-high 95 laps and scored his 6th victory in 147 NTS races. This is his 1st win and 5th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 1st victory and 2nd top-10 finish in two races at the BMS Dirt track. Carson Hocevar (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in two BMS Dirt races and his 3rd top-10 finish in 2022. John Hunter Nemechek (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 finish in two races at BMS Dirt. Polesitter Joey Logano finished in 6th place. Dean Thompson (16th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

- NTS points leader: Ben Rhodes leads the standings by 38 points over Chandler Smith.

- Next: Fri, May 6, Dead On Tools 200 at Darlington Raceway - 147 laps

Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Ben Rhodes 0

2. Chandler Smith 0

3. Stewart Friesen 1

4. Zane Smith -1

5. John Hunter Nemechek 0

6. Christian Eckes 0

7. Ty Majeski 1

8. Tanner Gray -1

9. Carson Hocevar 3

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

Fri, Mar 11 General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway - 154 laps

Winner: Taylor Gray - P1: Sammy Smith - Points Leader: Daniel Dye

Next: Sat, Apr 23, General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway - 76 laps

ARCA Menards East:

Sat, Mar 19, Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway - 200 laps

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Leland Honeyman Jr. - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Fri, Apr 29, Dover 125 at Dover Motor Speedway - 125 laps

ARCA Menards West:

Sat, Mar 26, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway - 150 laps

Winner: Tanner Reif - P1: Tanner Reif - Points Leader: Jake Drew

Next: Sat, Apr 23, Kern County 150 at Kern County Raceway Park - 150 laps

Whelen Modified Tour:

Fri, Apr 1, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway - 150 laps

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - P1: Justin Bonsignore - Points Leader: Eric Goodale

Next: Sat, May 14, TBA - Riverhead Raceway - 200 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series:

Season Opener: Sat, May 14, NTN Ultimate Bearing 250 at Sunset Speedway

NASCAR Mexico Series:

Sun, Apr 10, NASCAR Mexico Race #1 at Super Ovalo Chiapas - 170 laps

Winner: Rogelio Lopez - P1: Jose Luis Ramirez - Points Leader: Rogelio Lopez

Next: Sun, May 8, Gran Premio Queretaro at Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera

Track Details

Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval - Queretaro

Bristol Motor Speedway - 0.533-mile (Dirt Race) - Bristol, Tennessee

Darlington Raceway - 1.366-mile oval - Darlington, South Carolina

Dover Motor Speedway - 1-mile concrete oval - Dover, Delaware

Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Pensacola, Florida

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Irwindale, California

Kern County Raceway Park - 0.5-mile oval - Bakersfield, California

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Richmond Raceway - 0.75-mile oval - Richmond, Virginia

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario

Super Ovalo Chiapas - 0.75-mile tri-oval - Tuxtla Gutierrez

Talladega Superspeedway - 2.66-mile tri-oval - Talladega, Alabama