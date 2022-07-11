Wrap-up: NASCAR at Atlanta, GA and Mid-Ohio

All three top-level NASCAR series were active at two separate tracks. The Trucks were busy at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the 2.258-mile 13-turn road course. The Cup and Xfinity Series drivers were competing on the 1.54-mile oval Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. After nine attempts at winning a Cup race at his home track, Dawsonville, Georgia’s native Chase Elliott finally added this trophy to his collection.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Jul 10, Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) - 267 laps

- NCS qualifying was cancelled due to weather on Saturday and the lineup was set by the NASCAR rule book. This placed Chase Elliott (#9 Chevrolet) P1 and Ross Chastain (#1 Chevrolet) P2 on the front row. #5 Kyle Larson, #8 Tyler Reddick, #2 Austin Cindric, #12 Ryan Blaney, #99 Daniel Suarez, #48 Alex Bowman, #19 Martin Truex Jr. and #4 Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-10 in the starting lineup. Did Not Qualify: No one. Only 38 teams entered for the NCS 40-car lineup.

- Polesitter Chase Elliott led a race-high 96 laps and scored his 16th victory in 240 NCS races. This is his 3rd win and 13th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his first win and 7th top-10 finish in nine races at Atlanta. Ross Chastain (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in six Atlanta races and his 13th top-10 finish in 2022. Austin Cindric (3rd), the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender, posted his first top-10 finish in three races at Atlanta.

- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott by 47 points over Ryan Blaney.

- Next: Sun, Jul 17, Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 301 laps

Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chase Elliott

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Ross Chastain

4. Kyle Larson

5. Kyle Busch +1

6. Martin Truex Jr. +1

7. Joey Logano -2

8. Christopher Bell

9. Alex Bowman

10. William Byron

11. Kevin Harvick

12. Aric Almirola

13. Austin Cindric +1

14. Tyler Reddick -1

15. Daniel Suarez +2

16. Kurt Busch -1

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, Jul 9, Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) - 163 laps

- NXS qualifying for Saturday’s race at Atlanta was cancelled due to rain. The lineup for the event was set based on the NASCAR rulebook. This placed Ty Gibbs (#54 Toyota) P1 and Josh Berry (#8 Chevrolet) P2 on the front row. #16 AJ Allmendinger, #19 Brand Jones, #21 Austin Hill, #9 Noah Gragson, #7 Justin Allgaier, #98 Riley Herbst, #39 Ryan Sieg and #1 Sam Mayer round out the top-10 in the starting lineup. Did Not Qualify: No one. 38 teams entered for the NXS 38-car lineup.

- Austin Hill (#21 Chevrolet) led a race-high 73 laps and scored his 2nd victory in 32 NXS races. This is his 2nd win and 10th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his first win and 2nd top-10 finish in two races at Atlanta. Josh Berry (2nd) posted his first top-10 finish in four races at Atlanta and his 10th top-10 finish in 2022. Ryan Truex (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in three Atlanta races. Polesitter Ty Gibbs led 7 laps, was involved in an accident on lap 93 and was credited with a 35th place DNF.

- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 29 points over Ty Gibbs.

- Next: Sat, Jul 16, Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 200 laps

Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. Ty Gibbs

3. Justin Allgaier

4. Josh Berry +1

5. Noah Gragson -1

6. Austin Hill +2

7. Brandon Jones -1

8. Sam Mayer -1

9. Riley Herbst

10. Daniel Hemric

11. Ryan Sieg

12. Landon Cassill

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Sat, Jul 9, O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 67 laps

- Corey Heim (#51 Toyota) won the Pole Award for Saturday’s race with a lap of 69.181 mph for his 2nd pole in 11 NTS races. It is his 2nd pole and 7th top-10 start in 2022. Parker Kligerman (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 start of 2022. Carson Hocevar (3rd) earned his first top-10 start at Mid-Ohio and his 10th in 15 races this season. Did Not Qualify: No one. 36 teams entered for the NTS 36-truck lineup.

- Parker Kligerman (#75 Chevrolet) led a race-high 56 laps and scored his 3rd victory in 106 NTS races. This is his first victory and 5th top-10 finish in 2022. Zane Smith (2nd) posted his 13th top-10 finish in 2022. Carson Hocevar (3rd) earned his 8th top-10 finish in 2022. Lawless Alan (24th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

- NTS points leader: Zane Smith by 58 points over John Hunter Nemechek.

- Next: Sat, Jul 23, CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway - 60 laps

Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Zane Smith

2. John Hunter Nemechek

3. Chandler Smith +1

4. Stewart Friesen +1

5. Ben Rhodes -2

6. Ty Majeski

7. Christian Eckes

8. Carson Hocevar

9. Grant Enfinger

10. Matt Crafton

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series :

Fri, Jul 8, Dawn 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 50 laps

Winner: Taylor Gray - P1: John Hunter Nemechek - Points Leader: Rajah Caruth

Next: Fri, Jul 22, General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway - 80 laps

ARCA Menards East :

Sat, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps

Winner: Brandon Jones - P1: Jesse Love - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sun, Aug 28, Sprecher 150 at The Milwaukee Mile - 150 laps

ARCA Menards West :

Sat, Jul 2, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway - 150 laps (+4 OT)

Winner: Jake Drew - P1: Jake Drew - Points Leader: Jake Drew

Next: Sat, Aug 20, Evergreen 150 at Evergreen Speedway - 150 laps

Whelen Modified Tour :

Sat, Jul 9, Jersey Shore 150 at Wall Stadium - 150 laps

Winner: Jimmy Blewett - P1: Ron Silk - Points Leader: Ron Silk

Next: Sat, Jul 16, Whelen 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 100 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series :

Sun, Jun 26, The Proline 225 at Eastbound International Speedway - 250 laps

Winner: Marc-Antoine Camirand - P1: Brandon Watson - Points Leader: Marc-Antoine Camirand

Next: Fri, Jul 15, Grand Prix of Toronto at Exhibition Place - Toronto, Ontario

Track Details

Atlanta Motor Speedway - 1.54-mile oval - Hampton, Georgia

Eastbound International Speedway - 3/8-mile oval - Avondale, Newfoundland

Evergreen Speedway - 0.646-mile oval - Monroe, Washington

Exhibition Place - 1.755-mile temp. road course - Toronto, Ontario

Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Irwindale, California

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - 2.258-mile 13-turn road course - Lexington, Ohio

New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 1.058-mile oval - Loudon, New Hampshire

Pocono Raceway - 2.5-mile tri-oval - Long Pond, Pennsylvania

The Milwaukee Mile - 1-mile oval - West Allis, Wisconsin

Road America - 4.048-mile road course - Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Wall Stadium Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Wall Township, New Jersey