Wrap-up: Michigan and Mid-Ohio

After last week's road course at Watkins Glen International in New York, the NASCAR XFINITY Series traveled to Lexington, Ohio for another round of left and right turns. This week it was 75 laps of competition on the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for Saturday afternoon's B&L Transport 170. Also, on Saturday, the Gander Outdoors Trucks were in the Irish Hills of Michigan for their 105-lap (5 overtime laps) Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan Int'l Speedway. On Sunday, the CUP teams competed in the 200-lap Consumers Energy 400 on the 2-mile oval in Brooklyn, Michigan. Results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Time trials: Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for the Consumers Energy 400 with a lap of 190.471 mph. This is his 16th pole in 364 CUP races. It is his second pole and 13th top-10 start in 2019 and his second pole in 21 races at Michigan International Speedway. Kevin Harvick (second) posted his 15th top-10 start of 2019 and his 18th in 38 Michigan races. William Byron (third) posted his first top-10 start at Michigan and his 11th in 23 races this season. Matt Tifft (19th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 38 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.

Results: Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford Mustang) won the Consumers Energy 400, his 47th victory in 669 CUP series races. This is his second victory and 15th top-10 finish in 2019 and his third victory and 19th top-10 finish in 38 races at Michigan Int'l Speedway. Denny Hamlin (second) posted his 13th top-10 finish in 28 Michigan races and his 15th top-10 finish in 2019. Kyle Larson (third) posted his sixth top-10 finish in 12 races at Michigan. Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski led a race-high 66 laps and finished the 200-lap event in 19th place. Ryan Preece (seventh) was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

Standings: Kyle Busch leads the point standings by 20 points over Joey Logano.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Kyle Busch

2. Joey Logano

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Chase Elliott +1

8. Kurt Busch -1

9. Ryan Blaney +1

10. Alex Bowman +1

11. Aric Almirola -2

12. William Byron

13. Kyle Larson +1

14. Erik Jones -1

15. Ryan Newman +2

16. Clint Bowyer -1

Next: Saturday, August 17, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mi concrete oval in TN)

- - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Time trials: Austin Cindric (No. 22 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio with a lap of 96.506 mph. This is his fifth pole in 55 NXS races and his second pole and 17th top-10 start in 2019. It is his second pole in two races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Jack Hawksworth (second) was making his first NASCAR start in this event. Christopher Bell (third) posted his second top-10 start at Mid-Ohio and his 20th in 21 races this season. Chase Briscoe (fifth) was the fastest qualifying ROTY contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 38 cars entered for 38 spots in the lineup.

Results: Pole-sitter Austin Cindric led a race-high 46 laps and won the 75-lap B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, his second victory in 55 NXS races. This is his second consecutive victory and 15th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his second top-10 finish in two Mid-Ohio races. Christopher Bell (second) posted his first top-10 finish in two races at Mid-Ohio and his 15th top-10 finish in 2019. AJ Allmendinger (third) posted his second top-10 finish in two Mid-Ohio races. Noah Gragson (fifth) was the highest finishing ROTY contender. Cindric becomes the sixth different NXS driver to win their first two races back-to-back joining William Byron (2017), Jamie McMurray (2002), Chad Little (1995), Steve Grissom (1990) and Rick Mast (1987).

Standings: Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 28 points over Christopher Bell.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell

3. Cole Custer

4. Justin Allgaier

5. Austin Cindric

6. Chase Briscoe

7. Noah Gragson

8. Justin Haley +1

9. Michael Annett -1

10. John Hunter Nemechek

11. Ryan Sieg

12. Brandon Jones

Next: Friday, August 16, Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

- - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Time trials: Ross Chastain (No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado) won the Pole Award for the Corrigan Oil 200 with a lap of 183.772 mph. This is his third pole in 75 GOTS races. It is his first pole and sixth top-10 start in 2019 and his first in two races at Michigan Int'l Speedway. Christian Eckes (second) posted his third top-10 start of 2019 and his first at Michigan. Tyler Ankrum (third), the fastest qualifying ROTY contender, posted his first top-10 start at Michigan. It is his eighth in 13 races this season.

Did Not Qualify: No. 0 Daniel Sasnett.

Results: Austin Hill (No. 16 Tundra) won the Corrigan Oil 200, his second victory in 67 GOTS races. This is his second victory and eighth top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and first top-10 finish in two races at Michigan. Sheldon Creed (second), the highest finishing ROTY contender, posted his first top-10 finish at Michigan. It is his sixth top-10 finish in 2019. Tyler Dippel (third) posted his first top-10 Michigan finish. This race was the last race of the regular season.

Standings: Grant Enfinger won the GOTS Regular Season Championship. He led the point standings by 51 points over Brett Moffitt.

GOTS Play-offs Round of 8: (Re-seeding order based on regular season wins, points, etc.)

1. Brett Moffitt

2. Grant Enfinger

3. Stewart Friesen

4. Austin Hill

5. Ross Chastain

6. Matt Crafton

7. Johnny Sauter

8. Tyler Ankrum

-After the next three races (Bristol, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and Las Vegas), the bottom two in points will not advance to the GOTS Play-offs' Round of 6 at Talladega.

Next: Thursday, August 15, UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway.

- - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR's Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series : July 26, FORTS USA 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA

Winner: Christian Eckes - Pole: Todd Gilliland - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: August 18, Allen Crowe Memorial 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds (1-mile clay oval in Springfield, IL)

K&N Pro Series-East: August 2 at Watkins Glen (NY) International

Winner: Max McLaughlin - Pole: Max McLaughlin - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

Next: August 15, Bush’s Beans 150 at Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mi concrete oval in TN)

K&N Pro Series-West: July 26, Casey’s General Store 150 Combo at Iowa Speedway

Winner (*): Derek Kraus - Pole: Sam Mayer - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: August 17 at Evergreen Speedway (0.646-mi oval in Monroe, WA)

* Derek Kraus finished forth in Combo event and was the highest West competitor.

Whelen Modified Tour: August 2 at Stafford Motor Speedway (0.5-mi oval in Stafford Springs, CT)

Winner: Ron Silk - Pole: Doug Coby - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: August 14, Bud 'King of Beers' 150 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (0.625-mi oval in CT)

Pinty's Series: August 11, Les 50 Tours Hotel Le Concorde at Circuit de Trois-Rivieres (1.53-mi street circuit in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec)

Winner: LP Dumoulin - Pole (*): Andrew Ranger - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger

Next: August 17, Bumper to Bumper 300 at Riverside Int’l Speedway (0.333-mi oval in Antigonish, Nova Scotia)

* Qualifying canceled (rain). Lineup set by practice speed or other NASCAR series rules.