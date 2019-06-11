Wrap-up: Michigan and Fort Worth

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 167-lap SpeedyCash.com 400 was held on Friday night at the 1.5-mile quad-oval Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) in Fort Worth. Also this past weekend, NASCAR's CUP and XFINITY series races were held at Michigan Int'l Speedway (MIS). The XFINITY Series competed in the 125-lap LTi Printing 250 on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, the CUP teams were scheduled to run their race at the 2-mile oval located in Brooklyn, MI but weather was an issue and it was moved to Monday. After 203 laps (3-lap overtime), the rain-postponed FireKeepers Casino 400 was completed late Monday. The results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR Home Tracks and other series are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

TIME TRIALS: Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for the FireKeepers Casino 400 with a lap of 187.139 mph. This is his 22nd pole in 378 CUP races. It is his second pole and 11th top-10 start in 2019 and his fourth pole in 21 races at Michigan. Aric Almirola (second) posted his ninth top-10 start of 2019 and his fourth in 14 MIS races. Kevin Harvick (third) posted his 17th top-10 start at MIS and his 10th in 15 races this season. Daniel Hemric (11th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 36 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Pole-sitter Joey Logano, who led a race-high 163 laps of the 203-lap event, won the FireKeepers Casino 400, his 23rd victory in 378 CUP races. This is his second victory and 11th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his third victory and 15th top-10 finish in 21 races at MIS. Kurt Busch (second) posted his 14th top-10 finish in 37 MIS races. It is his ninth top-10 finish in 2019. Martin Truex Jr. (third) posted his 10th top-10 finish in 27 races at MIS. Daniel Hemric (12th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

Standings: Joey Logano leads the point standings by 9 points over Kyle Busch.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Joey Logano +1

2. Kyle Busch -1

3. Brad Keselowski +1

4. Kevin Harvick +1

5. Chase Elliott -2

6. Martin Truex Jr. +1

7. Denny Hamlin -1

8. Kurt Busch

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Alex Bowman +1

11. Aric Almirola +1

12. Clint Bowyer -2

13. Daniel Suarez

14. William Byron

15. Kyle Larson +1

16. Jimmie Johnson +1

NEXT: Sunday, June 23, Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (1.99-mile road course in California)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

TIME TRIALS: CUP Series regular Paul Menard, driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang, won the Pole Award for the LTi Printing 250 with a lap of 193.356 mph. This is his sixth pole in 219 NXS races. It is his second pole in 14 NXS races at Michigan. Christopher Bell (second) posted his 12th top-10 start of 2019 and his second in two MIS races. Brandon Jones (third), the fastest qualifying ROTY contender, posted his first top-10 start at MIS. It is his ninth in 13 races this season.

Did not qualify: No 21 Joe Graf Jr.

RESULTS: Tyler Reddick (No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro) won the LTi Printing 250, his sixth victory in 64 NXS races. This is his third victory and 12th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and second top-10 finish in three races at MIS. Noah Gragson (second), the highest finishing ROTY contender who was making his first NXS start at MIS, scored his sixth top-10 series finish in 2019. Michael Annett (third) posted his first top-10 finish in eight MIS races. Pole-sitter Paul Menard led a race-high 56 laps and finished the 125-lap race in fourth place.

Standings: Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 89 points over Christopher Bell.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (No change in ranking this week):

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell

3. Cole Custer

4. Austin Cindric

5. Justin Allgaier

6. Chase Briscoe

7. John Hunter Nemechek

8. Noah Gragson

9. Michael Annett

10. Justin Haley

11. Ryan Sieg

12. Brandon Jones

NEXT: Sunday, June 16, CircuitCity.com 250 at Iowa Speedway (0.875-mile oval in Newton, IA)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

TIME TRIALS: Todd Gilliland (No. 4 Toyota Tundra) won the Pole Award for the SpeedyCash.com 400 with a lap 184.761 mph. This is his second pole in 34 GOTS races. It is his first pole and fifth top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in four races at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). Johnny Sauter (second) posted his fourth top-10 start of 2019 and his 16th in 23 TMS races. Grant Enfinger (third) posted his fourth top-10 start at TMS and seventh in nine races this season. Tyler Ankrum (eighth) was the fastest qualifying ROTY contender.

Did Not Qualify: No. 25 Ted Minor.

RESULTS: Greg Biffle (No. 51 Toyota Tundra) won the SpeedyCash.com 400, his 17th victory in 82 GOT races. This is his first victory and first top-10 finish in 2019. The race was Biffle's first in the series since November 19, 2004 (Homestead). Biffle's previous win came on October 26, 2001 (Phoenix). This is his second victory and fourth top-10 finish in six races at TMS. Matt Crafton (second) posted his 27th top-10 finish in 38 TMS races. It is his eighth top-10 finish in 2019. Tyler Ankrum (third), the highest finishing ROTY contender, posted his second top-10 finish in two TMS races. Pole-sitter Todd Gilliland led 31 laps but made it to lap 69 of the 167-lap race before getting into the wall. He couldn't continue and was credited with a 27th place DNF.

Standings: Grant Enfinger leads the point standings by 17 points over Stewart Friesen.

TOP 8 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Grant Enfinger

2. Stewart Friesen

3. Matt Crafton +2

4. Brett Moffitt -1

5. Ben Rhodes -1

6. Johnny Sauter

7. Austin Hill

8. Harrison Burton +1

NEXT: Saturday, June 15, M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, IA

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Home Tracks

ARCA Menards Series - (AMS)

June 7, VizCom 200 at Michigan Int’l Speedway

Winner: Michael Self - Pole: Michael Self - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: June 14, Shore Lunch 200 at Madison Int’l Speedway (0.5-mile oval in Oregon, WI)

K&N Pro Series-East - (KNE)

June 1 at Memphis International Raceway (0.75-mile tri-oval in Millington, TN)

Winner: Chase Cabre - Pole: Max McLaughlin - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: July 20 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)

K&N Pro Series-West - (KNW)

June 8 at Colorado National Speedway (0.375-mile oval in Dacono, CO)

Winner: Hailie Deegan - Pole: Kody Vanderwal - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: June 22 at Sonoma Raceway (1.99-mile road course in California)

Pinty’s Series - (NPS)

June 2 at Jukasa Motor Speedway (0.625-mile oval in Hagersville, Ontario)

Winner: Andrew Ranger - Pole: Andrew Ranger - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger

Next: June 29, Budweiser 300 at Autodrome Chaudiere (0.25-mile oval in Vallee-Jonction, Quebec)

Whelen Modified Tour - (WMT)

June 5, Thompson 125 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (0.625-mile oval in CT)

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - Pole: Doug Coby - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: July 6 at Riverhead Raceway (0.25-mile oval in New York)

Peak Mexico Series - (NPM)

June 9 at Autodromo Internacional de Aguascalientes (0.875-mile concrete oval in Mexico)

Winner: Ruben Garcia Jr. - Pole: Irwin Vences - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: June 23 at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed (1.25-mile oval in Puebla, Mexico)