Wrap-up: Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway, the "paperclip" shaped 0.526-mile oval in Martinsville, VA, hosted the NASCAR CUP and Gander Outdoors Truck Series events this past weekend. On Saturday, the Trucks competed in the 201-lap (1 lap overtime) NASCAR Hall of Fame 200. Sunday's CUP race was the 500-lap First Data 500. The XFINITY Series will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 2 for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are included as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Sunday, Oct 27 - First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway (MS)

- Denny Hamlin (#11 Toyota Camry) won the Busch Pole Award with a lap of 97.840 mph, his 4th pole in his 28th start at Martinsville. This is his 33rd pole in 503 CUP races and his 3rd pole and 21st top-10 start in 2019. Chase Elliott (2nd) posted his 17th top-10 start of 2019 and his 6th in nine MS races. Martin Truex Jr. (3rd) earned his 10th top-10 MS start and 15th in 33 races this season. Daniel Hemric (18th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). All 38 cars entered made the starting lineup.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

- Martin Truex Jr. (#19 Toyota Camry) scored his 26th victory in 510 CUP races. This is his 7th victory and 21st top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 1st victory and 12th top-10 finish in 28 races at Martinsville. William Byron (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in four MS races and his 13th top-10 finish in 2019. Brad Keselowski (3rd) earned his 14th top-10 finish in 20 races at MS. Daniel Hemric (17th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin led 30 laps and finished the 500-lap event in 4th place. Martin Truex Jr. leads the point standings by 20 points over Denny Hamlin. Next on the CUP schedule: Sunday, Nov. 3 - AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

- CUP Playoffs' Round of 8 (G/L):

1. Martin Truex Jr. +1 (Clinched a spot in Championship 4)

2. Denny Hamlin +1

3. Kyle Busch -2

4. Joey Logano

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Ryan Blaney +2

7. Kyle Larson

8. Chase Elliott -2

- After the next two races (Texas and ISM-Phoenix), the bottom four in points will not advance to the CUP Playoffs' Championship 4 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Next on the NXS schedule: Saturday, Nov. 2 - O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

- NXS Playoffs' Round of 8 (G/L):

1. Christopher Bell

2. Cole Custer

3. Tyler Reddick

4. Justin Allgaier +1

5. Chase Briscoe +1

6. Michael Annett +1

7. Noah Gragson +1

8. Austin Cindric -4

- After the next two races (Texas and ISM-Phoenix), the bottom four in points will not advance to the NXS Playoffs' Championship 4 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Saturday, Oct. 26 - NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway (MS)

- Christian Eckes (#51 Toyota Tundra) won the Pole Award with a lap of 95.424 mph. This is his 3rd pole in 11 GOTS races. It is his 5th top-10 start in 2019 and his 1st in two races at Martinsville. Brett Moffitt (2nd) posted his 21st top-10 start of 2019 and his 3rd in five MS races. Harrison Burton (3rd), the fastest qualifying ROTY, earned his 4th top-10 start at MS and his 18th in 21 races this season. All 32 trucks entered made the starting lineup.

- Todd Gilliland (#4 Toyota Tundra) scored his 1st career victory in 46 GOTS races. This is his 13th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 2nd top-10 finish in five races at Martinsville. Ross Chastain (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in eight MS races and his 17th top-10 finish in 2019. Johnny Sauter (3rd) earned his 14th top-10 finish in 24 races at MS. Sheldon Creed (10th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Pole-sitter Christian Eckes led two laps and finished the 201-lap event in 17th place. Brett Moffitt leads the point standings by 10 points over Stewart Friesen. Next on the GOTS schedule: Friday, Nov. 8 - Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway.

- GOTS Playoffs' Round of 6 (G/L):

1. Brett Moffitt

2. Stewart Friesen

3. Ross Chastain +3

4. Austin Hill -1

5. Matt Crafton -1

6. Tyler Ankrum -1

- After the next two race (ISM-Phoenix), the bottom two in points will not advance to the GOTS Playoffs' Championship 4 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

2019 Finale: Oct 18 - ARCA Kansas 150 at Kansas Speedway - Winner: Christian Eckes

2019 ARCA Menards Series Champion: Christian Eckes

2019 ARCA Rookie of the Year: Tommy Vigh Jr.

2019 Awards Banquet: December 14 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

2020 Season Opener: Saturday, Feb. 8 - Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona Int'l Speedway

ARCA Menards Series East: (previously K&N Pro Series-East, renamed for 2020 season)

2019 Finale: Oct 4 - General Tire 125 at Dover Int'l Speedway - Winner: Sam Mayer

2019 K&N Pro Series-East Champion: Sam Mayer

2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Sam Mayer

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.

K&N Pro Series-West:

Saturday, Oct. 26 - NAPA ENEOS 150 at Kern County Raceway Park

Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Derek Kraus - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

2019 Finale: Saturday, Nov. 9 at ISM Raceway

Whelen Modified Tour:

2019 Finale: Oct 13 - Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway - Winner: Justin Bonsignore

2019 Whelen Modified Tour Champion: Doug Coby

2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Sam Rameau

2019 NASCAR Awards: November 23 in Charlotte, NC

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.

Pinty's Series:

2019 Finale: Sep 28 - Pinty’s Fall Brawl at Jukasa Motor Speedway - Winner: Brett Taylor

2019 Pinty's Series Champion: Andrew Ranger

2019 Jostens Rookie of the Year: T.J Rinomato

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.

Peak Mexico Series:

Sunday, Oct. 20 - Red Cola Grand Prix at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed

Winner: Irwin Vences - Pole: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: Sunday, Nov. 10 at Autódromo Internacional de Aguascalientes

Track details

Autodromo Internacional de Aguascalientes ... 0.875-mile concrete oval in Mexico

Autodromo Miguel E. Abed ... 1.25-mile oval in Puebla, Mexico

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL ... 2.28 mile 17-turn road course in Concord, NC

Daytona Int’l Speedway ... 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida

Dover Int’l Speedway ... 1-mile concrete oval in Dover, Delaware

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds ... 1-mile clay oval in DuQuoin, Illinois

Homestead-Miami Speedway ... 1.5-mile oval in Homestead, Florida

ISM Raceway (Phoenix) ... 1-mile tri-oval in Avondale, Arizona

Jukasa Motor Speedway ... 0.625-mile oval in Hagersville, Ontario

Kansas Speedway ... 1.5-mile oval in Kansas City, Kansas

Kern County Raceway Park ... 0.5-mile oval in Bakersfield, California

Las Vegas Motor Speedway ... 1.5-mile tri-oval in Las Vegas, Nevada

Lucas Oil Raceway ... 0.686-mile oval in Brownsburg, Indiana

Martinsville Speedway ... 0.526-mile oval in Martinsville, Virginia

New Hampshire Motor Speedway ... 1.058-mile oval in Loudon, New Hampshire

Richmond Raceway ... 0.75-mile oval in Richmond, Virginia

Salem Speedway ... 0.555-mile oval in Salem, Indiana

Stafford Motor Speedway ... 0.5-mile oval in Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Talladega Superspeedway ... 2.66-mile tri-oval in Talladega, Alabama

Texas Motor Speedway ... 1.5-mile quad-oval in Fort Worth, Texas

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park ... 0.625-mile oval in Thompson, CT

Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan ... 0.84-mile tri-oval in Jalisco, Mexico