Wrap-up: Martinsville Speedway

The short-track Martinsville Speedway in Virginia hosted NASCAR's Cup and truck series races this past weekend. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series ran the 250-lap TruNorth Global 250 pm Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, the Monster Energy CUP teams competed in the STP 500 for 500 laps at the 0.526-mile oval. The results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR Home Tracks and other series are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

QUALIFYING: Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for the STP 500 with a lap of 97.830 mph. This is his 21st pole in 369 CUP races. It is his first pole and fourth top-10 start in 2019 and fifth pole in 21 races at Martinsville. Aric Almirola (second) posted his fourth top-10 start of 2019 and his seventh in 21 M'ville races. Brad Keselowski (third) posted his ninth top-10 start at M'ville and second in six races this season. Ryan Preece (16th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 36 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford Mustang) won the STP 500, his 29th victory in 347 CUP races. This is his second victory and fourth top-10 finish in 2019 and second victory and 13th top-10 finish in 19 races at Martinsville. Chase Elliott (second) posted his fourth top-10 finish in eight M'ville races and second top-10 finish in 2019. Kyle Busch (third) posted his 17th top-10 finish in 28 races at M'ville. Ryan Preece (16th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Pole-sitter Joey Logano led five laps and finished the 500-lap race in 19th place.

Standings: Kyle Busch leads the point standings by 21 points over Denny Hamlin.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders:

1. Kyle Busch

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Joey Logano

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Aric Almirola

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Chase Elliott

10. Kurt Busch

11. Kyle Larson

12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13. Clint Bowyer

14. Erik Jones

15. Jimmie Johnson

16. Daniel Suarez

NEXT: Sunday, Mar 31, O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile quad-oval in Fort Worth)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Standings: Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 7 points over Cole Custer.



TOP 12 - Chase Contenders:

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Cole Custer

3. Christopher Bell

4. Brandon Jones

5. Austin Cindric

6. Michael Annett

7. Justin Allgaier

8. Noah Gragson

9. Ryan Sieg

10. John Hunter Nemechek

11. Chase Briscoe

12. Justin Haley

NEXT: Saturday, Mar 30, My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS)

QUALIFYING: Stewart Friesen (No. 52 Chevrolet Silverado) won the Pole Award for the TruNorth Global 250 with a lap of 96.465 mph. This is his third pole in 52 NGOTS races. It is his first pole and fourth top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in five races at M'ville. CUP regular Kyle Busch (second) posted his third top-10 NGOTS start of 2019 and his sixth in ten NGOTS races at M'ville. Todd Gilliland (third) posted his second top-10 M'ville start and second in four races this season. Sheldon Creed (fourth) was the fastest qualifying ROTY.

Did not qualify: No. 43 Anthony Mrakovich.

RESULTS: CUP Series regular Kyle Busch, driving the No. 51 Toyota Tundra, won the TruNorth Global 250, his 54th victory in 148 NGOTS races. This is his third victory and third top-10 NGOTS finish in 2019. It is his second victory and seventh top-10 finish in ten NGOTS races at M'ville. Ben Rhodes (second) posted his fourth top-10 finish in eight races at M'ville. It is his second top-10 finish in 2019. Brett Moffitt (third) posted his fourth top-10 finish in four M'ville races. Harrison Burton (11th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Pole-sitter Stewart Friesen led 18 laps, finished the 250-lap race in fifth place and took over the lead in the driver point standings.

Standings: Stewart Friesen leads the point standings by 4 points over Grant Enfinger.

TOP 8 - Chase Contenders:

1. Stewart Friesen

2. Grant Enfinger

3. Brett Moffitt

4. Johnny Sauter

5. Harrison Burton

6. Ben Rhodes

7. Austin Hill

8. Matt Crafton

NEXT: Friday, Mar 29, Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Home Tracks

ARCA Menards Series - (ARCA)

Mar 9, ARCA Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL

Winner: Michael Self - Pole: Chandler Smith – Points Leader: Christian Eckes

Next: Apr 14, Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway (0.555-mile oval in Indiana)

K&N Pro Series-East - (KNPSE)

Feb 11, New Smyrna 175 at New Smyrna Speedway (0.5-mile oval in New Smyrna Beach, FL)

Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Hailie Deegan - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: Apr 6, Zombie Auto 150 at Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile concrete oval in TN)

K&N Pro Series-West - (KNPSW)

Feb 28, Star Nursery 100 at Las Vegas (NV) Motor Speedway dirt track

Winner: Hailie Deegan - Pole: Austin Reed - Points Leader: Hailie Deegan

Next: Mar 30, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway (0.5-mile oval in CA)

Pinty’s Series - (NPS)

Season-opener: May 19 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (2.459-mile road course near Bowmanville, Ontario)

Whelen Modified Tour - (WMT)

Mar 16, Performance Plus 150 at Myrtle Beach (SC) Speedway

Winner: Doug Coby - Pole: Doug Coby - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: Mar 30 at South Boston Speedway (0.4-mile oval in VA)

Peak Mexico Series - (NPMS)

Season-opener: Mar 31 at Autódromo Monterrey (1.0-mile oval in Monterrey, Mexico)