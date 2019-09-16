Wrap-up: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

All three NASCAR top level series were active in night races at Nevada's Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Friday, the Gander Outdoors trucks competed in the 134-lap World of Westgate 200. The XFINITY Series featured the 200-lap Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 Saturday. On Sunday, the CUP teams closed out the weekend with the 267-lap South Point 400, the first Playoff event for the series. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are included as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Sunday, Sept. 15 - South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS)

- Clint Bowyer (#14 Mustang) won the Pole Award for the South Point 400 with a lap of 178.926 mph. This is his 3rd pole in 496 CUP races. It is his 1st pole and 16th top-10 start in 2019 and 1st in 16 races at LVMS. Daniel Suarez (2nd) posted his 11th top-10 start of 2019 and his 1st in 5 LVMS races. Kevin Harvick (3rd) earned his 8th top-10 LVMS start and 18th in 27 races this season. Daniel Hemric (6th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). All 39 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Martin Truex Jr. (#19 Camry) scored his 24th victory in 504 CUP races. This is his 5th victory and 16th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 2nd victory and 8th top-10 finish in 16 races at LVMS. Kevin Harvick (2nd) posted his 10th top-10 finish in 21 LVMS races and his 18th top-10 finish in 2019. Brad Keselowski (3rd) scored his 9th top-10 finish in 13 races at LVMS. Daniel Hemric (17th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Pole-sitter Clint Bowyer led one lap and finished the 267-lap race in 25th place. Martin Truex Jr. leads the point standings by 3 points over Kevin Harvick. Next on the CUP schedule: Saturday, Sept. 21 - Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.

- CUP Playoffs' Round of 16 (G/L):

1. Martin Truex Jr. +2

2. Kevin Harvick +2

3. Joey Logano +2

4. Kyle Busch -3

5. Brad Keselowski +1

6. Chase Elliott +1

7. Denny Hamlin -5

8. Kyle Larson +3

9. William Byron +4

10. Ryan Blaney +2

11. Alex Bowman -2

12. Aric Almirola +2

13. Ryan Newman +3

14. Kurt Busch -6

15. Clint Bowyer

16. Erik Jones -6

- After the next 2 races (Richmond and Charlotte), the bottom 4 will not advance to the CUP Playoffs' Round of 12 at Dover International Speedway.

_____________________________________

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Saturday, Sept. 14 - Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS)

- Cole Custer (#00 Mustang) won the Pole Award for the Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 with a lap of 181.372 mph. This is his 12th pole in 97 NXS races. It is his 6th pole and 21st top-10 start in 2019 and his 2nd pole in 5 races at LVMS. Christopher Bell (2nd) posted his 24th top-10 start of 2019 and his 4th in 4 LVMS races. Justin Allgaier (3rd) earned his 7th top-10 start at LVMS and his 21st in 26 races this season. Chase Briscoe (7th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. All 38 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Tyler Reddick (#2 Camaro) scored his 8th victory in 77 NXS races. This is his 5th victory and 22nd top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 1st win and 2nd top-10 finish in 4 races at LVMS. Christopher Bell (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in 4 LVMS races and his 18th top-10 finish in 2019. Brandon Jones (3rd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in 6 races at LVMS. Pole-sitter Cole Custer finished the 200-lap event in 4th place. Noah Gragson (6th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Tyler Reddick earned the title of NASCAR XFINITY Series Regular Season Champion. The field is set for 12 drivers who earned their spot in the NXS Playoffs' Round of 12. Next on the schedule: Friday, Sept. 20 - GoBowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, the first race of NXS Playoffs' Round of 12.

- NXS Playoffs' Round of 12: (Reseeded order based on regular season wins, points, etc.)

1. Christopher Bell

2. Cole Custer

3. Tyler Reddick

4. Austin Cindric

5. Chase Briscoe

6. Justin Allgaier

7. Michael Annett

8. Noah Gragson

9. Brandon Jones

10. Justin Haley

11. Ryan Sieg

12. John Hunter Nemechek

- After the next 3 races (Richmond, Charlotte, Dover), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NXS Playoffs' Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway.

_____________________________________

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Friday, Sept. 13 - World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS)

- Christian Eckes (#51 Tundra) won the Pole Award for the World of Westgate 200 with a lap of 178.077 mph. This is his 2nd pole in 10 GOTS races. Eckes, who was making his 1st GOTS start at LVMS, earned his 2nd pole and 4th top-10 start in 2019. Ross Chastain (2nd quickest) posted his 9th top-10 start of 2019 and his 1st in 5 LVMS races. Todd Gilliland (3rd) logged his 2nd top-10 LVMS start and his 11th in 19 races this season. Sheldon Creed (6th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. #04 Cory Roper, #08 Justin Johnson and #56 Tyler Hill did not make the starting lineup.

- Austin Hill (#16 Tundra) won the event, his 3rd victory in 70 GOTS races. This is his 3rd victory and 11th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 1st victory and 2nd top-10 finish in 4 races at LVMS. Ross Chastain (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in 5 LVMS races and his 16th top-10 finish in 2019. Pole-sitter Christian Eckes (3rd), led 4 laps of the 134-lap event and scored his 2nd top-5 series finish in 2019. Sheldon Creed (4th) was the highest finishing ROTY. After points reseeding at the end of the Round of 8, Brett Moffitt (finished 7th in the race) leads the point standings by 17 points over Austin Hill heading into the playoffs' Round of 6. Next on the GOTS schedule: Saturday, Oct. 12 - Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

- GOTS Playoffs' Round of 6: (Reseeded order after Round of 8)

1. Brett Moffitt

2. Austin Hill

3. Ross Chastain

4. Stewart Friesen

5. Matt Crafton

6. Tyler Ankrum

- After the next three races (Talladega, Martinsville, ISM-Phoenix), the bottom two in points will not advance to the GOTS Playoffs' Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

_____________________________________

NASCAR's Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: Saturday, Sept. 14 - Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200 at Salem Speedway

Winner: Ty Gibbs - Pole: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: Saturday, Oct. 5 - Herr's Potato Chips 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway

K&N Pro Series East/West Combo: Monaco Cocktails 125, Aug. 24 at Worldwide Technology Raceway

Pole: Chase Cabre

East best finish: Winner: Spencer Davis - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

East next: Saturday, Sept. 21 - Apple Barrel 125 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

West best finish: 2nd place: Derek Kraus - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

West next: Saturday, Sept. 28 - NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway

Whelen Modified Tour: Saturday, Sept. 7 - Miller Lite 200 at Riverhead Raceway

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - Pole: Craig Lutz - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: Saturday, Sept. 21 - Musket 250 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Pinty's Series: Saturday, Sept. 7 - Lucas Oil 250 at Autodrome St-Eustache

Winner: Jason Hathaway - Pole: (*) Kevin Lacroix - Points Leader: Kevin Lacroix

(*) Qualifying canceled (rain). Lineup set by practice speeds.

Next: Saturday, Sept. 22 - Visit New Hampshire 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway