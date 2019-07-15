Wrap-up: Kentucky Speedway

All three NASCAR top series were active this past weekend at the Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, KY. On Thursday night, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series featured the 150-lap Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at the 1.5-mile tri-oval. The XFINITY Series was up next with Friday night's 200-lap Alsco 300. On Saturday night, the CUP Series closed out the weekend with the Quaker State 400 that ran into overtime. The 267-lap event was settled after 269 laps. The results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

TIME TRIALS: Daniel Suarez (No. 41 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for the Quaker State 400 with a lap of 184.590 mph. This is his second pole in 91 CUP races. It is his first pole and eighth top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in three races at Kentucky. Aric Almirola (second) posted his 10th top-10 start of 2019 and his first in seven Kentucky races. Brad Keselowski (third) posted his ninth top-10 start at Kentucky and his 10th in 19 races this season. Daniel Hemric (sixth) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 36 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Kurt Busch (No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Quaker State 400, his 31st victory in 667 CUP races. This is his first victory and 11th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and sixth top-10 finish in nine races at Kentucky Speedway. Kyle Busch (second) posted his eighth top-10 finish in nine Kentucky races. It is his 16th top-10 finish in 2019. Erik Jones (third) posted his third top-10 finish in three races at Kentucky. Pole-sitter Daniel Suarez led 52 laps and finished the 269-lap race in eighth place. Ryan Preece (21st) was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

Standings: Joey Logano leads the point standings by 11 points over Kyle Busch.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Joey Logano

2. Kyle Busch

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Denny Hamlin +1

6. Martin Truex Jr. -1

7. Kurt Busch +1

8. Chase Elliott -1

9. Alex Bowman

10. Aric Almirola

11. Ryan Blaney

12. William Byron

13. Kyle Larson +1

14. Clint Bowyer +1

15. Jimmie Johnson -2

16. Erik Jones +2

Next: Sunday, Jul 21, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

TIME TRIALS: Austin Cindric (No. 22 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for the Alsco 300 with a lap of 180.030 mph. This is his fourth pole in 51 NXS races. It is his first pole and 13th top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in two races at Kentucky. Christopher Bell (second) posted his 16th top-10 start of 2019 and his first in two Kentucky races. Noah Gragson (third), the fastest qualifying ROTY contender, posted his first top-10 start at Kentucky. It is his 11th in 17 races this season.

Did not qualify: No one - 38 entries for the 38 car field.

RESULTS: Cole Custer (No. 00 Ford Mustang) won the Alsco 300, his seventh victory in 88 NXS races. This is his fifth victory and 11th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and third top-10 finish in five races at Kentucky. Christopher Bell (second) posted his second top-10 finish in two Kentucky races and his 11th top-10 finish in 2019. Tyler Reddick (third) posted his fourth top-10 finish in four races at Kentucky. Chase Briscoe (fifth) was the highest finishing ROTY contender. Pole-sitter Austin Cindric led one lap and finished the 200-lap event in 14th place.

Standings: Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 67 points over Christopher Bell.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell

3. Cole Custer

4. Austin Cindric

5. Justin Allgaier

6. Noah Gragson

7. Michael Annett +2

8. Chase Briscoe +2

9. John Hunter Nemechek -2

10. Justin Haley -2

11. Ryan Sieg +1

12. Brandon Jones -1

Next: Saturday, July 20, ROXOR 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

TIME TRIALS: Grant Enfinger (No. 98 Ford F-150) won the Pole Award for the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 with a lap of 181.953 mph. This is his fifth pole in 73 GOTS races. It is his second pole and 11th top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in four races at Kentucky. Sheldon Creed (second), the fastest qualifying ROTY contender who was making his first start at Kentucky, posted his 11th top-10 start of 2019. Todd Gilliland (third) posted his second top-10 start at Kentucky and his sixth in 13 races this season.

Did Not Qualify: No. 49 Ray Ciccarelli and No. 6 Norm Benning.

RESULTS: Tyler Ankrum (No. 17 Toyota Tundra), who was making his first series start at Kentucky Speedway, won the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225. It was his first victory in 12 GOTS races and his fourth top-10 finish in 2019. Stewart Friesen (second) posted his second top-10 finish in three Kentucky races. It is his ninth top-10 finish in 2019. Harrison Burton (third) was also making his first series start at Kentucky. Pole-sitter Grant Enfinger led 22 laps but was involved in an accident on lap 64 of the 150-lap event. He was not able to continue and was credited with a 24th place DNF.

Standings: Grant Enfinger leads the point standings by 34 points over Stewart Friesen.

TOP 8 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Grant Enfinger

2. Stewart Friesen

3. Brett Moffitt

4. Matt Crafton

5. Harrison Burton +1

6. Ben Rhodes -1

7. Austin Hill

8. Todd Gilliland

Next: Saturday, July 27, Gander RV 150 at Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile tri-oval in Long Pond, PA)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR's Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: July 13, Menards 250 at Elko Speedway in Elko, MN

Winner: Chandler Smith - Pole: Christian Eckes - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: July 19, Fans with Benefits 150 at Iowa Speedway (0.875-mile oval in Newton, IA)

K&N Pro Series-East: June 1 at Memphis International Raceway (0.75-mile tri-oval in Millington, TN)

Winner: Chase Cabre - Pole: Max McLaughlin - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: July 20, United Site Services 70 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH

K&N Pro Series-West: June 29, Clint Newell Auto Group Toyota 150 at Douglas County Speedway (0.375-mile oval in Roseburg, OR)

Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Derek Kraus - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: July 26, K&N Pro Series East/West Combo at Iowa Speedway (0.875-mile oval in Newton, IA)

Whelen Modified Tour: July 6 at Riverhead Raceway (0.25-mile oval in New York)

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - Pole: Doug Coby - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: July 19, All Star Race (no points) at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH

also: July 20, Eastern Propane & Oil 100 (points race) at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Pinty’s Series: July 13, Grand Prix of Toronto at Honda Indy Toronto in Ontario

Winner: Alex Tagliani - Pole: Alex Tagliani - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger

Next: July 24, The Velocity Prairie Thunder Twin 125s at Wyant Group Raceway (0.333-mile oval in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan)

also: July 27, LUXXUR 300 at Edmonton Int’l Raceway (0.25-mile oval in Wetaskiwin, Alberta)

Peak Mexico Series: July 13, Chihuahua Grand Prix at El Dorado Speedway in Chihuahua, Mexico

Winner: Ruben Rovelo - Pole: Michael Doorbecker - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: August 4 at Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera (0.79-mile oval in Querétaro)