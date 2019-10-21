Wrap-up: Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway, the 1.5-mile oval in Kansas City, KS hosted the NASCAR CUP and XFINITY Series events this past weekend. The NXS featured the 200-lap Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday afternoon. The 277-lap (10 laps overtime) CUP Series Hollywood Casino 400 was held on Sunday. This was the series Round of 12 elimination event that determined which 8 drivers moved on to the CUP Playoffs' Round of 8. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series teams will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 26 with the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are included as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Sunday, Oct. 20 - Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (KS)

- Daniel Hemric (#8 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Pole Award with a lap of 178.047 mph in his 2nd Cup start at Kansas Speedway. This was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender's 1st career pole in 34 CUP races. It is his 8th top-10 start in 2018. David Ragan (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 start of 2019 and his 2nd in 22 KS races. Ryan Blaney (3rd) earned his 6th top-10 start at KS and his 15th in 32 races this season. All 40 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Denny Hamlin (#11 Toyota Camry) scored his 36th victory in 502 CUP races. This is his 5th victory and 21st top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 2nd victory and 8th top-10 finish in 23 KS starts. Chase Elliott (2nd) posted his 5th top-10 finish in 8 races at Kansas and his 15th top-10 finish in 2019. Kyle Busch (3rd) posted his 11th top-10 finish in 24 KS races. Pole-sitter Daniel Hemric led 4 laps but was credited with a 31st place DNF after getting involved in the overtime lap 270 multi-car accident. Ryan Preece (12th) was the highest finishing ROTY. After reseeding points, Kyle Busch leads the standings by 4 points over Martin Truex Jr. Next on the CUP schedule: Sunday, Oct 27 - First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

- CUP Playoffs' Round of 8: (Reseeded order after Round of 12)

1. Kyle Busch

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Joey Logano

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Chase Elliott

7. Kyle Larson

8. Ryan Blaney

- After the next three races (Martinsville, Texas and ISM-Phoenix), the bottom four in points will not advance to the CUP Playoffs' Championship 4 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Saturday, Oct. 19 - Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway (KS)

- Christopher Bell (#20 Toyota Supra) won the Pole Award with a lap of 181.165 mph. This is his 11th pole in 71 NXS races. It is his 5th pole and 27th top-10 start in 2019 and his 1st pole in 3 races at Kansas. Brandon Jones (2nd) posted his 20th top-10 start of 2019 and his 2nd in 4 KS races. Austin Cindric (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 KS start and his 26th in 30 races this season. Noah Gragson (10th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. Timmy Hill (#13) did not qualify for the event.

- Brandon Jones (#19 Toyota Supra) scored his 1st victory in 134 NXS races. This is his 14th top-10 finish in 2019 and his 2nd top-10 finish in 4 races at Kansas. Tyler Reddick (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in 3 KS races. It is his 25th top-10 finish in 2019. Chase Briscoe (3rd), the highest finishing ROTY, scored his 1st top-10 finish in 2 starts at KS. Pole-sitter Christopher Bell led 69 laps and finished the 200-lap event in 12th place. Bell leads the championship standings by 11 points over Cole Custer who finished 11th in the race. Next on the NXS schedule: Saturday, Nov. 2 - O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

- NXS Playoffs' Round of 8 (G/L):

1. Christopher Bell

2. Cole Custer

3. Tyler Reddick

4. Justin Allgaier +1

5. Chase Briscoe +1

6. Michael Annett +1

7. Noah Gragson +1

8. Austin Cindric -4

- After the next two races (Texas and ISM-Phoenix), the bottom four in points will not advance to the NXS Playoffs' Championship 4 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Next on the GOTS schedule: Saturday, Oct. 26 - NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

- GOTS Playoffs' Round of 6 (G/L):

1. Brett Moffitt

2. Stewart Friesen +2

3. Austin Hill -1

4. Matt Crafton +1

5. Tyler Ankrum +1

6. Ross Chastain -3

- After the next two races (Martinsville, ISM-Phoenix), the bottom two in points will not advance to the GOTS Playoffs' Championship 4 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

2019 Finale: Friday, Oct. 18 - ARCA Kansas 150 at Kansas Speedway

Winner: Christian Eckes - Pole: Tanner Gray

2019 ARCA Menards Series Champion: Christian Eckes

2019 Awards Banquet: December 14 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

2020 Season Opener: Saturday, Feb. 8 - Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona Int'l Speedway

ARCA Menards Series East: (previously K&N Pro Series-East, renamed for 2020 season)

2019 Finale: Friday, Oct. 4 - General Tire 125 at Dover Int'l Speedway. Winner: Sam Mayer

2019 K&N Pro Series-East Champion: Sam Mayer

2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Sam Mayer

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.

K&N Pro Series-West: Saturday, Oct. 12 - NAPA Auto Parts/ENEOS 150 at All American Speedway

Winner: Jagger Jones - Pole: Hailie Deegan - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: Saturday, Oct. 26 - NAPA ENEOS 150 at Kern County Raceway Park

Whelen Modified Tour:

2019 Finale: Sunday, Oct. 13 - Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Winner: Justin Bonsignore

2019 Whelen Modified Tour Champion: Doug Coby

2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Sam Rameau

2019 NASCAR Awards: November 23 in Charlotte, NC

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.

Pinty's Series:

2019 Finale: Sept. 28 - Pinty’s Fall Brawl at Jukasa Motor Speedway - Winner: Brett Taylor

2019 Pinty's Series Champion: Andrew Ranger

2019 Jostens Rookie of the Year: T.J Rinomato

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.

Track details

All American Speedway ... 0.333-mile oval in Roseville, California

Autodromo Internacional de Aguascalientes ... 0.875-mile concrete oval in Mexico

Autodromo Miguel E. Abed ... 1.25-mile oval in Puebla, Mexico

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL ... 2.28 mile 17-turn road course in Concord, NC

Daytona Int’l Speedway ... 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida

Dover Int’l Speedway ... 1-mile concrete oval in Dover, Delaware

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds ... 1-mile clay oval in DuQuoin, Illinois

Homestead-Miami Speedway ... 1.5-mile oval in Homestead, Florida

ISM Raceway (Phoenix) ... 1-mile tri-oval in Avondale, Arizona

Jukasa Motor Speedway ... 0.625-mile oval in Hagersville, Ontario

Kansas Speedway ... 1.5-mile oval in Kansas City, Kansas

Kern County Raceway Park ... 0.5-mile oval in Bakersfield, California

Las Vegas Motor Speedway ... 1.5-mile tri-oval in Las Vegas, Nevada

Lucas Oil Raceway ... 0.686-mile oval in Brownsburg, Indiana

Martinsville Speedway ... 0.526-mile oval in Martinsville, Virginia

New Hampshire Motor Speedway ... 1.058-mile oval in Loudon, New Hampshire

Richmond Raceway ... 0.75-mile oval in Richmond, Virginia

Salem Speedway ... 0.555-mile oval in Salem, Indiana

Stafford Motor Speedway ... 0.5-mile oval in Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Talladega Superspeedway ... 2.66-mile tri-oval in Talladega, Alabama

Texas Motor Speedway ... 1.5-mile quad-oval in Fort Worth, Texas

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park ... 0.625-mile oval in Thompson, CT

Triovalo Internacional de Cajititlan ... 0.84-mile tri-oval in Jalisco, Mexico