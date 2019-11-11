Wrap-up: ISM Raceway

The 1-mile tri-oval ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona (formerly known as Phoenix Raceway) was the site of all three top level NASCAR Series. Those races determined the four-driver lineup in each series competing in the Championship 4 season finales at Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. Friday night, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series' 150-lap Lucas Oil 150 started the weekend. The XFINITY Series 200-lapper Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200 at ISM Raceway was held on Saturday afternoon. The CUP Series closed out the weekend on Sunday with the 312-lap Bluegreen Vacations 500. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events, including some 2020 information, for NASCAR feeder series are included as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Sunday, Nov. 10 - Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway (ISM)

- Kyle Busch (# 18 Toyota Camry) won the Pole Award with a lap of 140.116 mph, his 4th pole in his 17th start at ISM Raceway. This is his 32nd pole in 533 CUP races and his 1st pole and 17th top-10 start in 2019. Joey Logano (2nd) posted his 22nd top-10 start of 2019 and his 15th in 22 ISM races. Denny Hamlin (3rd) earned his 16th top-10 ISM start and 23rd in 35 races this season. Ryan Preece (25th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). No one missed the 40-car starting lineup, only 39 teams entered.

- Denny Hamlin (#11 Toyota Camry) led a race-high 143 laps in the 312-lap event and scored his 37th victory in 505 Cup races. This is his 6th victory and 23rd top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 2nd victory and 17th top-10 finish in 29 races at ISM. Pole-sitter Kyle Busch (2nd) led 69 laps, posted his 21st top-10 finish in 29 ISM races and his 26th top-10 finish in 2019.

Ryan Blaney (3rd) earned his 4th top-10 finish in eight ISM races. Daniel Hemric (21st) was the highest finishing ROTY. Next on the CUP schedule is the season finale: Sunday, Nov. 17 - Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

- CUP Playoffs' Championship 4:

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Kyle Busch

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Saturday, Nov. 9 - Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200 at ISM Raceway (ISM)

- Christopher Bell (#20 Toyota Supra) won the Pole Award with a lap of 132.450 mph. This is his 12th pole in 73 NXS races. It is his 6th pole and 29th top-10 start in 2019 and his 2nd pole in five races at ISM Raceway. Cole Custer (2nd) posted his 26th top-10 start of 2019 and his 6th in six ISM races. Chase Briscoe (3rd), the fastest qualifying ROTY, earned his 1st top-10 start at ISM and his 23rd in 32 races this season. All 38 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Justin Allgaier (No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 11th victory in 305 NXS races. This is his 1st victory and 24th top-10 finish in 2019 and his 2nd victory and 12th top-10 finish in 19 races at ISM Raceway. Cole Custer (2nd) posted his 5th top-10 finish in six ISM races. It is his 23rd top-10 finish in 2019. Tyler Reddick (3rd) earned his 4th top-10 finish in five races at ISM. Pole-sitter Christopher Bell led a race-high 92 laps and finished the 200-lap event in 16th place. Next on the NXS schedule is the season finale: Saturday, Nov. 16 - Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

- NXS Playoffs' Championship 4:

1. Justin Allgaier

2. Christopher Bell

3. Tyler Reddick

4. Cole Custer

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Friday, Nov. 8 - Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway (ISM)

- Austin Hill (#16 Toyota Tundra) won the Pole Award with a lap of 133.230 mph. This is his 3rd pole in 73 GOTS races and his 1st in three starts at ISM Raceway. Stewart Friesen (2nd) posted his 17th top-10 start of 2019 and his 2nd in four ISM races. Sheldon Creed (3rd), the highest qualifying ROTY, earned his first top-10 start at ISM and 16th in 22 races this season. #97 Jesse Little and #10 Jennifer Jo Cobb did not make the 32-truck starting lineup.

- Stewart Friesen (#52 Chevrolet Silverado) scored his 2nd victory in 70 GOTS races. This is his 2nd victory and 16th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 1st victory and 3rd top-10 finish in four races at ISM Raceway. Brandon Jones (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in three ISM races. It is his 3rd top-10 finish in 2019. Chandler Smith finished 3rd in his 1st ISM start. Harrison Burton (7th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Next on the GOTS schedule is the season finale: Friday night, Nov. 15 - Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

- GOTS Playoffs' Championship 4:

1. Stewart Friesen

2. Ross Chastain

3. Brett Moffitt

4. Matt Crafton

2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year (already clinched title): Tyler Ankrum

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

2019 Finale: Oct 18 - ARCA Kansas 150 at Kansas Speedway - Winner: Christian Eckes

2019 ARCA Menards Series Champion: Christian Eckes

2019 ARCA Rookie of the Year: Tommy Vigh Jr.

2019 Awards Banquet: Dec. 14 at Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

2020 Season Opener: Saturday, Feb. 8 - Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona Int'l Speedway

ARCA Menards Series East: (2020 series name change)

2019 Finale: Oct 4 - General Tire 125 at Dover Int'l Speedway - Winner: Sam Mayer

2019 K&N Pro Series-East Champion: Sam Mayer

2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Sam Mayer

2019 Awards Banquet: Nov. 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina

2020 Season Opener: Monday, Feb. 10 - New Smyrna Speedway

ARCA Menards Series West: (2020 series name change)

2019 Finale: Saturday, Nov. 9 - Arizona Lottery 100 at ISM Raceway

Winner: Ty Gibbs - Pole: Sam Mayer

2019 K&N Pro Series-West Champion: Derek Kraus

2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Jagger Jones

2019 Awards Banquet: Nov. 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina

2020 Season Opener: Feb. 21-23 weekend - The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Whelen Modified Tour:

2019 Finale: Oct 13 - Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway - Winner: Justin Bonsignore

2019 Whelen Modified Tour Champion: Doug Coby

2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Sam Rameau

2019 Awards Banquet: Nov. 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina

2020 Season Opener: Saturday, Mar. 21 at South Boston Speedway

Pinty's Series:

2019 Finale: Sep 28 - Pinty’s Fall Brawl at Jukasa Motor Speedway - Winner: Brett Taylor

2019 Pinty's Series Champion: Andrew Ranger

2019 Jostens Rookie of the Year: T.J. Rinomato

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.

Peak Mexico Series:

Sunday, Nov. 10 - Aguascalientes Grand Prix at Autódromo Int'l de Aguascalientes

Winner: Ruben Rovelo - Pole: Ruben Garcia Jr. - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: Sunday, Dec. 1 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Track details

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez ... 1.0-mile oval in Mexico City

Autodromo Internacional de Aguascalientes ... 0.875-mile concrete oval in Mexico

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL ... 2.28 mile 17-turn road course in Concord, NC

Daytona Int’l Speedway ... 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida

Dover Int’l Speedway ... 1-mile concrete oval in Dover, Delaware

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds ... 1-mile clay oval in DuQuoin, Illinois

Homestead-Miami Speedway ... 1.5-mile oval in Homestead, Florida

ISM Raceway (Phoenix) ... 1-mile tri-oval in Avondale, Arizona

Jukasa Motor Speedway ... 0.625-mile oval in Hagersville, Ontario

Kansas Speedway ... 1.5-mile oval in Kansas City, Kansas

Kern County Raceway Park ... 0.5-mile oval in Bakersfield, California

Las Vegas Motor Speedway ... 1.5-mile tri-oval in Las Vegas, Nevada

Lucas Oil Raceway ... 0.686-mile oval in Brownsburg, Indiana

New Hampshire Motor Speedway ... 1.058-mile oval in Loudon, New Hampshire

New Smyrna Speedway ... 0.5-mile oval in New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Richmond Raceway ... 0.75-mile oval in Richmond, Virginia

Salem Speedway ... 0.555-mile oval in Salem, Indiana

South Boston Speedway ... 0.4-mile oval in South Boston, Virginia

Stafford Motor Speedway ... 0.5-mile oval in Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Talladega Superspeedway ... 2.66-mile tri-oval in Talladega, Alabama

Texas Motor Speedway ... 1.5-mile quad-oval in Fort Worth, Texas

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park ... 0.625-mile oval in Thompson, CT