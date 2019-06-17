Wrap-up: Iowa Speedway

The CUP Series was idle this past weekend but the other two NASCAR top series were scheduled to fill the void with Saturday night/Sunday afternoon racing. Some practicing was held on Saturday at the Iowa Speedway but heavy rain with lightning strikes cancelled the rest of the schedule, including the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying and the 200-lap M&M's 200. This turned Sunday into a NASCAR double-header with trucks, followed by the XFINITY Series qualifying and, finally, the NXS 250-lap CircuitCity.com at the 0.875-mile oval in Newton, IA. Next Sunday, June 23, the CUP series goes road course racing with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in California. The results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR Home Tracks and other series are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

(OFF WEEK, No CUP race)

Standings: Joey Logano leads the point standings by 9 points over Kyle Busch.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Joey Logano +1

2. Kyle Busch -1

3. Brad Keselowski +1

4. Kevin Harvick +1

5. Chase Elliott -2

6. Martin Truex Jr. +1

7. Denny Hamlin -1

8. Kurt Busch

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Alex Bowman +1

11. Aric Almirola +1

12. Clint Bowyer -2

13. Daniel Suarez

14. William Byron

15. Kyle Larson +1

16. Jimmie Johnson +1

NEXT: Sunday, June 23, Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (1.99-mile road course in California)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

TIME TRIALS: Cole Custer (No. 00 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for the CircuitCity.com 250 with a lap of 132.470 mph. This is his 10th pole in 85 NXS races. It is his fourth pole and 12th top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in five races at Iowa Speedway. Christopher Bell (second) posted his 13th top-10 start of 2019 and his third in four Iowa races. Zane Smith (third) posted his first top-10 start at Iowa. It is his fourth in five races this season. Noah Gragson (fourth) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 38 cars entered for 38 spots in lineup.

RESULTS: Christopher Bell (No. 20 Toyota Supra) won the CircuitCity.com 250, his 12th victory in 55 NXS races. This is his fourth victory and ninth top-10 finish in 2019. It is his second victory and third top-10 finish in four races at Iowa. Pole-sitter Cole Custer (second), who led 59 laps of the 250-lap event, posted his fourth top-10 finish in five Iowa races. It is his ninth top-10 finish in 2019. Justin Allgaier (third) posted his 11th top-10 finish in 15 races at Iowa. Noah Gragson (sixth) was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

Standings: Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 51 points over Christopher Bell.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell

3. Cole Custer

4. Justin Allgaier +1

5. Austin Cindric -1

6. Chase Briscoe

7. John Hunter Nemechek

8. Noah Gragson

9. Michael Annett

10. Justin Haley

11. Ryan Sieg

12. Brandon Jones

NEXT: Saturday, June 29, Camping World 300 at Chicagoland Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval in Joliet, IL)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

TIME TRIALS: Qualifying for the M&M's 200 at Iowa Speedway was cancelled due to weather. Per NASCAR's rule-book, the starting lineup was set based on owners' points. ARCA Menards Series regular Chandler Smith, driving the Kyle Busch Motorsports' No. 51 Toyota Tundra, started on the pole. Grant Enfinger (No. 98 Ford F-150) started along side in the second position. Harrison Burton (No. 18 Toyota Tundra), 10th in owner points and 10th in the lineup, was the highest qualifying ROTY contender.

Did Not Qualify: No one. 32 trucks entered for 32 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Brett Moffitt (No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado) won the M&M's 200, his eighth victory in 46 GOTS races. This is his first victory and sixth top-10 finish in 2019. It is his second victory and second top-10 finish in two races at Iowa Speedway. Ben Rhodes (second) posted his second top-10 finish in four Iowa races. It is his seventh top-10 finish in 2019. Harrison Burton (third), the highest finishing ROTY contender, posted his second top-10 finish in three Iowa races.

Standings: Grant Enfinger leads the point standings by 47 points over Matt Crafton.

TOP 8 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Grant Enfinger

2. Matt Crafton +1

3. Stewart Friesen -1

4. Brett Moffitt

5. Ben Rhodes

6. Harrison Burton +2

7. Austin Hill

8. Johnny Sauter 2

NEXT: Saturday, June 22, Gateway 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (1.25-mile oval in Madison, IL

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Home Tracks

ARCA Menards Series - (AMS)

June 14, Shore Lunch 200 at Madison Int’l Speedway (0.5-mile oval in Oregon, WI)

Winner: Chandler Smith Self - Pole: Chandler Smith - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: June 22, Day to Day Coffee 150 at World Wide Tech. Raceway at Gateway in Madison, IL

K&N Pro Series-East - (KNE)

June 1 at Memphis International Raceway (0.75-mile tri-oval in Millington, TN)

Winner: Chase Cabre - Pole: Max McLaughlin - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: July 20 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)

K&N Pro Series-West - (KNW)

June 8 at Colorado National Speedway (0.375-mile oval in Dacono, CO)

Winner: Hailie Deegan - Pole: Kody Vanderwal - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: June 22 at Sonoma Raceway (1.99-mile road course in California)

Pinty’s Series - (NPS)

June 2 at Jukasa Motor Speedway (0.625-mile oval in Hagersville, Ontario)

Winner: Andrew Ranger - Pole: Andrew Ranger - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger

Next: June 29, Budweiser 300 at Autodrome Chaudiere (0.25-mile oval in Vallee-Jonction, Quebec)

Whelen Modified Tour - (WMT)

June 5, Thompson 125 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (0.625-mile oval in CT)

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - Pole: Doug Coby - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: July 6 at Riverhead Raceway (0.25-mile oval in New York)

Peak Mexico Series - (NPM)

June 9 at Autodromo Internacional de Aguascalientes (0.875-mile concrete oval in Mexico)

Winner: Rubin Garcia Jr. - Pole: Irwin Vences - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: June 23 at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed (1.25-mile oval in Puebla, Mexico)