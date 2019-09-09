Wrap-up: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the XFINITY Series were active at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. On Saturday, the XFINITY Series featured the 100-lap Indiana 250. On Sunday, the CUP teams closed out the "regular season" with the Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard. After Sunday's CUP race, the top 16 in the driver's point standings move on to compete for the 2019 CUP Championship. The trucks return on Friday, Sept. 13 with the World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are included as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Sunday, Sept. 8 - Big Machine Vodka 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS)

- Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for the Big Machine Vodka 400 with a lap of 185.766 mph. This is his 30th pole in 672 CUP races. It is his 5th pole and 17th top-10 start in 2019 and his 3rd pole in 19 races at Indianapolis. Paul Menard (2nd) posted his 7th top-10 start of 2019 and his 2nd in 13 IMS races. Clint Bowyer (3rd) earned his 6th top-10 start at IMS and his 15th in 26 races this season. Daniel Hemric (11th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). All 40 cars entered made the starting lineup.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

- Pole-sitter Kevin Harvick led a race-high 118 laps and won the 160-lap Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard. This is his 48th CUP career victory. It is his 3rd victory and 17th top-10 finish in 2019. It is also his 2nd victory and 13th top-10 finish in 19 races at IMS. Joey Logano (2nd) posted his 7th top-10 finish in 11 IMS races and his 15th top-10 finish in 2019. Bubba Wallace (3rd) scored his 1st top-10 finish in two races at Indianapolis. Ryan Preece (16th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Kyle Busch named the Monster Energy Series Regular Season Champion. Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman clinched the final two spots on points and advanced to the Playoffs. Next on the schedule: Sunday, Sept. 15 - South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the first race of CUP Play-offs' Round of 16.

CUP Play-offs' Round of 16: (Reseeding order based on regular season wins, points, etc.)

1. Kyle Busch

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Joey Logano

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Chase Elliott

8. Kurt Busch

9. Kyle Larson

10. Alex Bowman

11. Erik Jones

12. Ryan Blaney

13. William Byron

14. Aric Almirola

15. Clint Bowyer

16. Ryan Newman

- After the next 3 races (Las Vegas, Richmond and Charlotte), the bottom 4 will not advance to the CUP Play-offs' Round of 12 at Dover International Speedway.

______________________________

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Saturday, Sept. 7 - Indiana 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS)

- CUP Series regular Kyle Busch (No. 18 Supra) won the Pole Award for the Indiana 250 with a lap of 168.397 mph. This is his 67th pole in 352 NXS races. It is his 2nd pole and 7th top-10 start in 2019 and his 5th pole in seven races at Indianapolis. Brandon Jones (2nd) posted his 17th top-10 start of 2019 and his 1st in four IMS races. Christopher Bell (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 start at IMS and his 23rd in 25 races this season. John Hunter Nemechek (5th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. All 38 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Pole-sitter Kyle Busch won the Indiana 250, his 96th NXS victory. This is his 4th NXS victory and 5th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 4th victory and 5th top-10 finish in seven NXS races at IMS. Justin Allgaier (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in six IMS races and his 17th top-10 finish in 2019. Noah Gragson (3rd), the highest finishing ROTY, scored his 1st top-10 finish at IMS. Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 50 points over Christopher Bell. The next event on the NXS schedule will be on Saturday, Sept. 14 - Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. That event will be the final "regular season" race and will determine which 12 drivers are heading into the 2019 NXS series Play-offs.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell

3. Cole Custer

4. Justin Allgaier

5. Austin Cindric

6. Chase Briscoe

7. Noah Gragson

8. Michael Annett

9. Justin Haley

10. Brandon Jones +1

11. John Hunter Nemechek -1

12. Ryan Sieg

______________________________

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

- Next on the GOTS schedule: Friday, Sept. 13 - World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

GOTS Play-offs' Round of 8 (G/L):

1. Brett Moffitt

2. Ross Chastain

3. Stewart Friesen

4. Matt Crafton +1

5. Austin Hill +2

6. Grant Enfinger -2

7. Johnny Sauter -1

8. Tyler Ankrum

- After the next race (Las Vegas), the bottom two in points will not advance to the GOTS Play-offs' Round of 6 at Talladega Superspeedway.

______________________________

NASCAR's Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: Saturday, Aug. 31 - Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Winner: Christian Eckes - Pole: Ken Schrader - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: Saturday, Sept. 14 - Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200 at Salem Speedway

K&N Pro Series East/West Combo: Monaco Cocktails 125, Aug. 24 at Worldwide Technology Raceway

Pole: Chase Cabre

East best finish: Winner: Spencer Davis - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

East next: Saturday, Sept. 21 - Apple Barrel 125 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

West best finish: 2nd place: Derek Kraus - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

West next: Saturday, Sept. 28 - NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway

Whelen Modified Tour: Saturday, Sept. 7 - Miller Lite 200 at Riverhead Raceway

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - Pole: Craig Lutz - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: Saturday, Sept. 21 - Musket 250 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Pinty's Series: Saturday, Sept. 7 - Lucas Oil 250 at Autodrome St-Eustache

Winner: Jason Hathaway - Pole: (*) Kevin Lacroix - Points Leader: Kevin Lacroix

(*) Qualifying canceled (rain). Lineup set by practice speeds.

Next: Saturday, Sept. 22 - Visit New Hampshire 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway