Wrap-up: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup and XFINITY series were active this past weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in Loudon, NH. On Saturday afternoon, the XFINITY Series featured the 200-lap ROXOR 200 at the 1.058-mile oval. The CUP drivers took their turn at the "Magic Mile" for the Sunday afternoon 301-lap Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. The Gander Outdoors Trucks were off this week and will return on Saturday, July 27 with the Gander RV 150 at Pocono Raceway. Results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

TIME TRIALS: Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Mustang) won the Pole Award for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 with a lap of 136.384 mph. This is his 15th pole in 361 CUP races. It is his first pole and 11th top-10 start in 2019 and his fourth pole in 19 races at NHMS. Kyle Busch (second) posted his 12th top-10 start of 2019 and his 18th in 28 Loudon races. Kurt Busch (third) posted his 22nd top-10 Loudon start and his eighth in 20 races this season. Daniel Hemric (19th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 37 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford Mustang) won the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, his 46th victory in 666 CUP races. Harvick ties Buck Baker for 16th on the Monster Energy Series all-time wins list. This is his first victory and 12th top-10 finish in 2019 and his fourth victory and 20th top-10 finish in 36 races at NHMS. Denny Hamlin (second) posted his 15th top-10 finish in 26 NHMS races and his 12th top-10 finish in 2019. Erik Jones (third) posted his second top-10 finish in four races at NHMS. Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski led 12 laps and finished the 301-lap event in 10th place. Ryan Preece (21st) was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

Standings: Joey Logano leads the point standings by 3 points over Kyle Busch.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Joey Logano

2. Kyle Busch

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Denny Hamlin +1

5. Brad Keselowski -1

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Kurt Busch

8. Chase Elliott

9. Aric Almirola +1

10. Alex Bowman -1

11. Ryan Blaney

12. William Byron

13. Kyle Larson

14. Erik Jones +2

15. Ryan Newman +2

16. Clint Bowyer -2

Next: Sunday, July 28, Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile tri-oval in Long Pond, PA)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

TIME TRIALS: Cole Custer (No. 00 Mustang) won the Pole Award for the ROXOR 200 with a lap of 130.528 mph. This is his 11th pole in 89 NXS races. It is his fifth pole and 15th top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in three races at NHMS. Christopher Bell (second) posted his 17th top-10 start of 2019 and his second in two races at Loudon. Austin Cindric (third) posted his first top-10 start at Loudon and his 14th in 18 races this season. Chase Briscoe (fifth) was the fastest qualifying ROTY contender.

Did not qualify: No. 68 Dillon Bassett, No. 38 Josh Bilicki and No. 74 Camden Murphy.

RESULTS: Christopher Bell (No. 20 Toyota) won the ROXOR 200, his 13th victory in 59 NXS races. This is his fifth victory and 12th top-10 finish in 2019 and his second victory and second top-10 finish in two races at NHMS. Pole-sitter Cole Custer (second) posted his third top-10 finish in three NHMS races. It is his 12th top-10 finish in 2019. Justin Allgaier (third) posted his sixth top-10 finish in nine races at NHMS. Chase Briscoe (sixth) was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

Standings: Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 56 points over Christopher Bell.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell

3. Cole Custer

4. Justin Allgaier +1

5. Austin Cindric -1

6. Noah Gragson

7. Chase Briscoe +1

8. Michael Annett -1

9. Justin Haley +1

10. John Hunter Nemechek -1

11. Ryan Sieg

12. Brandon Jones

Next: Saturday, July 27, U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway (0.875-mile oval in Newton, IA)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Standings: Grant Enfinger leads the point standings by 34 points over Stewart Friesen.

TOP 8 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Grant Enfinger

2. Stewart Friesen

3. Brett Moffitt

4. Matt Crafton

5. Harrison Burton +1

6. Ben Rhodes -1

7. Austin Hill

8. Todd Gilliland

Nest: Saturday, July 27, Gander RV 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR's Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: July 19, Fans with Benefits 150 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, IA

Winner: Chandler Smith - Pole: Chandler Smith - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: July 26, FORTS USA 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA

K&N Pro Series-East: July 20, United Site Services 70 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Winner: Chase Cabre - Pole: Chase Cabre - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: July 26, K&N Pro Series East/West Combo at Iowa Speedway in Newton, IA

K&N Pro Series-West: June 29, Clint Newell Auto Group Toyota 150 at Douglas County Speedway (0.375-mile oval in Roseburg, OR)

Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Derek Kraus - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: July 26, K&N Pro Series East/West Combo at Iowa Speedway in Newton, IA

Whelen Modified Tour (All Star Race - No points ): July 19 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Winner: Patrick Emerling - Pole: Craig Lutz

Whelen Modified Tour: July 20, Eastern Propane & Oil 100 New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Winner: Ron Silk - Pole: Jon McKennedy - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: August 2 at Stafford Motor Speedway (0.5-mile oval in Stafford Springs, CT)

Pinty’s Series: July 13, Grand Prix of Toronto at Honda Indy Toronto in Ontario

Winner: Alex Tagliani - Pole: Alex Tagliani - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger

Next: July 24, The Velocity Prairie Thunder Twin 125s at Wyant Group Raceway (0.333-mile oval in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan)

also: July 27, LUXXUR 300 at Edmonton Int’l Raceway (0.25-mile oval in Wetaskiwin, Alberta)

Peak Mexico Series: July 13, Chihuahua Grand Prix at El Dorado Speedway in Chihuahua, Mexico

Winner: Ruben Rovelo - Pole: Michael Doorbecker - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: August 4 at Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera (0.79-mile oval in Querétaro)