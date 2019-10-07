Wrap-up: Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup and XFINITY series visited the "Monster Mile", the Dover International Speedway, in Delaware. On Saturday, the XFINITY Series featured the 200-lap Drive Sober 200. This was the cutoff race of the NXS Playoffs' Round of 12 that determined the eight championship contenders moving on to Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway. The Cup drivers competed in the Drydene 400 for 400 laps on the concrete oval on Sunday. The Gander Outdoors Trucks return to action on Saturday, Oct. 12 with the Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are included as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Sunday, Oct. 6 - Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway (DIS)

- Denny Hamlin (#11 Camry) won the Pole Award at Dover with a lap of 166.984 mph. This is his 32nd pole in 500 Cup races. It is his 2nd pole and 20th top-10 start in 2019 and his 4th pole in 28 DIS races. Kyle Larson (2nd) posted his 13th top-10 start of 2019 and his 9th in 12 Dover races. Martin Truex Jr. (3rd) scored his 17th top-10 start at DIS and his 14th in 30 races this season. Matt Tifft (23rd) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). All 38 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Kyle Larson (#42 Camaro) scored his 6th victory in 213 CUP races. This is his 1st win and 15th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 1st victory and 9th top-10 finish in 12 races at Dover. Martin Truex Jr. (2nd) posted his 16th top-10 finish in 28 DIS races and his 19th top-10 finish in 2019. Alex Bowman (3rd) scored his 2nd top-10 finish in 8 races at Dover. Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin led a race-high 216 laps and finished the 400-lap race in 5th place. Ryan Preece (19th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Martin Truex Jr. leads the point standings by 15 points over Kyle Busch. Busch and Denny Hamlin are tied for 2nd in the standings with 4 wins and 3,080 points each but the tie-breaker is Stage Wins (Busch has 11, Hamlin has 4). Next on the CUP schedule: Sunday, Oct. 13 - 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

- CUP Playoffs' Round of 12 (G/L):

1. Martin Truex Jr. +1

2. Denny Hamlin +1

3. Kyle Busch -2

4. Kevin Harvick +1

5. Kyle Larson +3

6. Brad Keselowski +1

7. Alex Bowman +2

8. William Byron +3

9. Joey Logano -5

10. Clint Bowyer +2

11. Chase Elliott -5

12. Ryan Blaney -2

- After the next 2 races (Talladega Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway), the bottom 4 will not advance to the CUP Playoffs' Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway.

_____________________________________

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Saturday, Oct. 5 - Drive Sober 200 at Dover Int'l Speedway (DIS)

- Chase Briscoe (#98 Mustang), making his 3rd NXS start at Dover, won the Pole Award with a lap of 157.246 mph. The fastest qualifying ROTY earned his 2nd pole in 46 NXS races. It is his 21st top-10 start in 2019. Austin Cindric (2nd) posted his 25th top-10 start of 2019 and his 4th in 4 races at DIS. Cole Custer (3rd) scored his 4th top-10 start at Dover and his 23rd in 29 races this season. All 38 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Cole Custer (#00 Mustang) scored his 9th victory in 100 NXS races. This is his 7th victory and 21st top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 1st win and 5th top-10 finish in 6 Dover races. Justin Allgaier (2nd) posted his 11th top-10 finish in 18 races at DIS. It is his 21st top-10 finish in 2019. Austin Cindric (3rd) scored his 4th top-10 finish in 4 races at Dover. Pole-sitter Chase Briscoe led a race-high 71 laps and finished the 200-lap race in 5th place. Justin Haley (4th) was the highest finishing ROTY. This was the Round of 12 cutoff event. The Round of 8 starts at Kansas Speedway. Christopher Bell leads the reseeded point standings by 12 points over Cole Custer. Next on the NXS schedule: Saturday, Oct. 19 - Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.

- NXS Playoffs' Round of 8: (Reseeded order after Round of 12)

1. Christopher Bell

2. Cole Custer

3. Tyler Reddick

4. Austin Cindric

5. Justin Allgaier

6. Chase Briscoe

7. Michael Annett

8. Noah Gragson

- After the next three races (Kansas, Texas and ISM-Phoenix), the bottom four in points will not advance to the NXS Playoffs' Championship 4 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

_____________________________________

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Next on the GOTS schedule: Saturday, Oct. 12 - Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

- GOTS Playoffs' Round of 6: (Reseeded order after Round of 8)

1. Brett Moffitt

2. Austin Hill

3. Ross Chastain

4. Stewart Friesen

5. Matt Crafton

6. Tyler Ankrum

- After the next three races (Talladega, Martinsville, ISM-Phoenix), the bottom two in points will not advance to the GOTS Playoffs' Championship 4 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

_____________________________________

NASCAR's Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series : Saturday, Oct. 5 - Herr's Potato Chips 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway

Winner: Chandler Smith - Pole: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Christian Eckes

Season Finale: Friday, Oct. 18 - ARCA Kansas 150 at Kansas Speedway

ARCA Menards Series East: (K&N Pro Series-East renamed starting in 2020)

Season Finale: Friday, Oct. 4 - General Tire 125 at Dover Int'l Speedway

Winner: Sam Mayer - Pole: Sam Mayer

- 2019 K&N Pro Series-East Champion: Sam Mayer

- 2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Sam Mayer

Next: The 2020 season opener has yet to be announced.

K&N Pro Series-West : Saturday, Sept. 28 - NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway

Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Jagger Jones - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: Saturday, Oct. 12 - NAPA Auto Parts/Eneos 150 at All American Speedway

Whelen Modified Tour: Sunday, Sept. 29, NAPA Fall Final at Stafford Motor Speedway

Winner: Craig Lutz - Pole: Chris Pasteryak - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Season Finale: Sunday, Oct. 13 - Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Pinty's Series:

Season Finale: Sept. 28 - Pinty’s Fall Brawl at Jukasa Motor Speedway - Winner: Brett Taylor

- 2019 Pinty's Series Champion: Andrew Ranger

- 2019 Jostens Rookie of the Year: T.J Rinomato