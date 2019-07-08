Wrap-up: Daytona Int'l Speedway

Two of the three NASCAR top series were active this past weekend at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. On Friday night, the XFINITY Series featured the 100-lap Circle K Firecracker 250 at the 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach. The CUP Series had planned on running the 160-lap Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night but T-storms forced a change of plans. The race started around 1:00 PM (Eastern) on Sunday afternoon and made it past half-way (127 laps) before going "red flag" due to lightning strikes and rain. After a couple of attempts to get the race re-started, heavy rain took over the track and NASCAR called it an official race. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series was not scheduled this week and will return July 11 with the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, KY. The results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR Home Tracks and other series are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

TIME TRIALS: Qualifying for Saturday night's CUP series Coke Zero Sugar 400 was cancelled due to weather and lightning strikes. The lineup was set based on NASCAR's rule book (owner's points in this case). Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford) started on pole and Kyle Busch (No. 18 Camry) lined up P2. Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the rest of the top-five. Daniel Hemric started in 24th position as the highest starting Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender.

Did not qualify: No one. 40 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: NASCAR XFINITY Series regular Justin Haley (No. 11 Camaro), driving the Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet, won the rain-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400, his first victory in three CUP races. Haley becomes the 20th different driver to win his first Cup Series race at Daytona. William Byron (second) posted his first top-10 finish in four Daytona races. It is his sixth top-10 finish in 2019. Jimmie Johnson (third) posted his 16th top-10 finish in 36 races at Daytona. Matt Tifft (ninth) was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

Standings: Joey Logano leads the point standings by 18 points over Kyle Busch.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Joey Logano

2. Kyle Busch

3. Kevin Harvick +1

4. Brad Keselowski -1

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Chase Elliott

8. Kurt Busch

9. Alex Bowman

10. Aric Almirola +1

11. Ryan Blaney -1

12. William Byron

13. Jimmie Johnson +1

14. Kyle Larson -1

15. Clint Bowyer +1

16. Ryan Newman +2

NEXT: Saturday, July 13, Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval in Sparta, KY)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

TIME TRIALS: Tyler Reddick (No. 2 Camaro) won the Pole Award for the Circle K Firecracker 250 with a lap of 187.743 mph. This is his fifth pole in 67 NXS races. It is his third pole and 14th top-10 start in 2019 and his second pole in six races at Daytona. AJ Allmendinger (second) posted his first top-10 start of 2019 and his first top-10 start in his series track debut at Daytona. Michael Annett (third) posted his fourth top-10 start at Daytona and his ninth in 16 races this season. Justin Haley (seventh) was the fastest qualifying ROTY contender.

Did not qualify: No. 74 Mike Harmon, No. 35 Joey Gase and No. 61 Austin Hill.

RESULTS: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series regular Ross Chastain, driving the No. 16 Camaro, won the Circle K Firecracker 250 at Daytona. It was his second victory in 154 NXS races. This is his first victory and third top-10 NXS finish in 2019 and first victory and sixth top-10 finish in 11 NXS races at Daytona. Justin Haley (second), the highest finishing ROTY contender, posted his first top-10 finish in three Daytona races and 12th top-10 finish in 2019. Christopher Bell (third) posted his third top-10 finish in four races at Daytona. Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick led six laps and finished the 100-lap event in 16th place.

Standings: Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 76 points over Christopher Bell.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell +1

3. Cole Custer -1

4. Austin Cindric

5. Justin Allgaier

6. Noah Gragson +1

7. John Hunter Nemechek +1

8. Justin Haley +2

9. Michael Annett

10. Chase Briscoe -4

11. Brandon Jones

12. Ryan Sieg

NEXT: Friday, July 12, Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, KY

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Standings: Grant Enfinger leads the point standings by 52 points over Stewart Friesen.

TOP 8 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Grant Enfinger

2. Stewart Friesen

3. Brett Moffitt +2

4. Matt Crafton -1

5. Ben Rhodes -1

6. Harrison Burton

7. Austin Hill

8. Todd Gilliland

NEXT: Thursday, July 11, Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, KY

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

NASCAR Home Tracks

ARCA Menards Series: June 27, Bounty 150 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, IL

Winner: Ty Majeski - Pole: Michael Self - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: July 13, Menards 250 at Elko Speedway (0.375-mile oval in Elko, MN

K&N Pro Series-East: June 1 at Memphis International Raceway (0.75-mile tri-oval in Millington, TN)

Winner: Chase Cabre - Pole: Max McLaughlin - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: July 20, United Site Services 70 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)

K&N Pro Series-West: June 29, Clint Newell Auto Group Toyota 150 at Douglas County Speedway (0.375-mile oval in Roseburg, OR)

Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Derek Kraus - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: July 26, K&N Pro Series East/West Combo at Iowa Speedway (0.875-mile oval in Newton, IA)

Whelen Modified Tour: July 6 at Riverhead Raceway (0.25-mile oval in New York)

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - Pole: Doug Coby - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: July 19, All Star Race (no points) at NH Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)

also: July 20, Eastern Propane & Oil 100 (points race) at NH Motor Speedway

Pinty’s Series: June 29, Budweiser 300 at Autodrome Chaudiere (0.25-mile oval in Vallee-Jonction, Quebec)

Winner: Raphael Lessard - Pole: Alex Labbe - Points Leader: Kevin Lacroix

Next: July 13, Grand Prix of Toronto at Honda Indy Toronto (1.755-mile temp. road course in Toronto, ON)

Peak Mexico Series: June 23, Monster Energy Grand Prix at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed (1.25-mile oval in Puebla, Mexico)

Winner: Ruben Garcia Jr. - Pole: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: July 13 at El Dorado Speedway (0.625-mile concrete oval in Chihuahua, Mexico)