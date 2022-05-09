Wrap-up: Darlington Raceway Throwback weekend

All three NASCAR top-level series showed up at South Carolina’s 1.366-mile oval Darlington Raceway for ’Throwback’ weekend giving homage to former drivers and teams by featuring paint schemes mirroring their original cars and trucks. With two laps remaining in the Cup Series Goodyear 400 on Sunday, Joey Logano booted race leader William Byron out of his way and went on to notch his first 2022 victory. Byron finished 13th. After the first 12 Cup Series races this season, Logano is the 10th different winner.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, May 8, Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway - 293 laps

- Joey Logano (#22 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for Sunday’s race with a lap of 170.720 mph. This is his 23rd pole in 483 NCS races. It is his 1st pole and 7th top-10 start in 2022 and his 1st pole in 17 races at Darlington. Kyle Larson (2nd) posted his 8th top-10 start of 2022 and his 5th in nine Darlington races. Christopher Bell (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 start at Darlington and his 8th in 12 races this season. Austin Cindric (19th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Did Not Qualify: No one. Only 36 teams entered for the 40-car lineup.

- Joey Logano led a race-high 107 laps and scored his 28th victory in 483 NCS races. This is his 1st win and 6th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his first win and 9th top-10 finish in 17 races at Darlington. Tyler Reddick (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in six Darlington races and his 5th top-10 finish in 2022. Justin Haley (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 finish in three races at Darlington. Harrison Burton (14th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott leads the point standings by 65 points over William Byron.

- Next: Sun, May 15, AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway - 267 laps

Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chase Elliott

2. William Byron +1

3. Ryan Blaney -1

4. Joey Logano +5

5. Ross Chastain +1

6. Kyle Busch -2

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Alex Bowman -3

9. Kyle Larson -1

10. Christopher Bell

11. Kevin Harvick +1

12. Aric Almirola -1

13. Chase Briscoe

14. Austin Dillon +1

15. Tyler Reddick +1

16. Erik Jones -2

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, May 7, Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington Raceway - 147 laps

- Qualifying for Saturday’s race was interrupted by rain after only 16 cars had clocked their times. NASCAR cancelled qualifying and reverted to the rule book for the starting lineup. This put Ty Gibbs (#54 Toyota Supra) on the pole and Josh Berry (#8 Chevrolet Camaro) across from him in the P2 position on the front row. #7 Justin Allgaier, #9 Noah Gragson and #16 AJ Allmendinger made up the rest of the top-five starters. Did Not Qualify: Since 40 teams entered for the 38-car lineup, #47 Brennan Poole and #88 Chase Elliott missed the event.

- Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet Camaro) led a race-high 76 laps and scored his 17th victory in 383 NXS races. This is his 1st win and 6th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 2nd victory and 10th top-10 finish in 14 races at Darlington. Noah Gragson (2nd) posted his 6th top-10 finish in six Darlington races and his 8th top-10 finish in 2022. Riley Herbst (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in five races at Darlington. Austin Hill (10th) was the highest ROTY. Polesitter Ty Gibbs led 18 laps and finished in 16th place.

- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 25 points over Noah Gragson.

- Next: Sat, May 21, SRS Distribution 250 at Texas Motor Speedway - 167 laps

Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. Noah Gragson +1

3. Ty Gibbs -1

4. Justin Allgaier +2

5. Josh Berry -1

6. Brandon Jones -1

7. Sam Mayer

8. Riley Herbst +1

9. Ryan Sieg -1

10. Austin Hill

11. Landon Cassill

12. Daniel Hemric

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Fri, May 6, Dead On Tools 200 at Darlington Raceway - 147 laps (+2 laps OT)

- John Hunter Nemechek (#4 Toyota Tundra) won the Pole Award for Friday night’s race with a lap of 171.232 mph. This is his 4th pole in 131 NTS races and his 2nd pole and 4th top-10 start in 2022. This is his 1st pole in three races at Darlington. Ty Majeski (2nd) posted his 5th top-10 start of 2022 and his 1st in two Darlington races. Grant Enfinger (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 start at Darlington and his 3rd in seven races this season. Corey Heim (5th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. Did Not Qualify: No one. 36 trucks entered for 36 spots in the lineup.

- John Hunter Nemechek led a race-high 69 laps of the 149 run and scored his 12th victory in 131 NTS races. This is his 1st victory and 4th top-five finish in 2022. It is his 1st win and 3rd top-10 finish in three races at Darlington. Carson Hocevar (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in three Darlington races. It is his 4th top-10 finish in 2022. Grant Enfinger (3rd) earned his 4th top-10 finish in four races at Darlington. Dean Thompson (14th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

- NTS points leader: Ben Rhodes leads the standings by 30 points over John Hunter Nemechek.

- Next: Sat, May 14, Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway - 150 laps

Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Ben Rhodes

2. John Hunter Nemechek +3

3. Chandler Smith -1

4. Stewart Friesen -1

5. Zane Smith -1

6. Carson Hocevar +3

7. Ty Majeski

8. Christian Eckes -2

9. Grant Enfinger +2

10. Tanner Gray -2

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

Sat, Apr 23, General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway - 68 laps

Winner: Nick Sanchez - P1: Drew Dollar - Points Leader: Rajah Caruth

Next: Sat, May 14, Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway - 100 laps

ARCA Menards East:

Sat, May 7, Music City 200 - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 200 laps

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Jake Finch - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sat, Jun 11, Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway - 150 laps

ARCA Menards West:

Sat, Apr 23, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County Raceway Park - 150 laps

Winner: Landen Lewis - P1: P.J. Pedroncelli - Points Leader: Jake Drew

Next: Sat, Jun 4, Portland 100 - Portland International Raceway - 51 laps

Whelen Modified Tour:

Fri, Apr 1, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway - 150 laps

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - P1: Justin Bonsignore - Points Leader: Eric Goodale

Next: Sat, May 14, TBA - Riverhead Raceway - 200 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series:

Season Opener: Sat, May 14, NTN Ultimate Bearing 250 at Sunset Speedway

NASCAR Mexico Series:

Sun, May 8, US-KÁH Grand Prix at Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera

Winner: Ruben Garcia Jr. - P1: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Points Leader: Abraham Calderon

Next: Sun, Jun 5, NASCAR Mexico #3 at El Dorado Speedway/Óvalo

Track Details

Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval - Queretaro

Darlington Raceway - 1.366-mile oval - Darlington, South Carolina

El Dorado Speedway - 0.625-mile concrete oval - Chihuahua, Mexico

Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa

Kansas Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Kansas City, Kansas

Kern County Raceway Park - 0.5-mile oval - Bakersfield, California

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 0.596-mile oval - Nashville, Tennessee

Portland International Raceway - 1.967-mile road course - Portland, Oregon

Richmond Raceway - 0.75-mile oval - Richmond, Virginia

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario

Talladega Superspeedway - 2.66-mile tri-oval - Talladega, Alabama

Texas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile quad-oval - Fort Worth, Texas