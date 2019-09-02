Wrap-up: Darlington Raceway

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the XFINITY Series were active at Darlington Raceway, aka "The Track Too Tough to Tame", in South Carolina. This was the annual "throwback" weekend where most of the competitors paid tribute to former drivers and teams by showing up in paint schemes similar to those originally used on race cars in the past. On Saturday night, the XFINITY Series featured the 147-lap Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200. On Sunday night, after a long rain delay, the CUP teams started the 367-lap Bojangles' Southern 500 around 10:00 PM (Eastern). The checkered flag finally waved around 2:00 AM Monday morning. The trucks return on Friday, Sept. 13 with the World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are included as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

______________________________

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Sunday, Sept. 1 - Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (DR)

- William Byron (No. 24 Camaro) won the Pole Award for the Bojangles' Southern 500 with a lap of 172.487 mph. This is his fourth pole in 61 CUP races. It is his fourth pole and 12th top-10 start in 2019 and first pole in two races at Darlington. Brad Keselowski (second) posted his 14th top-10 start of 2019 and his seventh in 11 DR races. Kyle Larson (third) scored his third top-10 DR start and his 11th in 25 races this season. Daniel Hemric (18th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). All 39 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Erik Jones (No. 20 Camry) won the Bojangles' Southern 500, his second victory in his milestone 100th CUP series start. This is his first victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and third top-10 finish in three races at Darlington. Kyle Larson (second) posted his fifth top-10 finish in six DR races. It is his 12th top-10 finish in 2019. Kyle Busch (third) scored his 10th top-10 finish in 15 races at DR. Pole-sitter William Byron finished the 367-lap event in 21st place. Ryan Preece (22nd) was the highest finishing ROTY. Kyle Busch leads the point standings by 64 points over Joey Logano (finished 14th).

- Next on the schedule: Sunday, Sept. 8 - Big Machine Vodka 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That event will be the final "regular season" race and will determine which 16 drivers are heading into the 2019 CUP series Play-offs. The top-14 after the Darlington race have all clinched a spot in the Play-offs either through win(s) or enough points earned. Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez must maintain their spot at Indianapolis. Ryan Newman (currently 17th) and Jimmie Johnson (18th) are close enough to "point" their way into the top-16 if they have a better day than Bowyer and/or Suarez. Also, if a CUP regular not currently in the top-16 should win the Indy race, that driver would clinch the 15th spot leaving only 16th open to those four drivers.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Kyle Busch

2. Joey Logano

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Kevin Harvick +1

5. Martin Truex Jr. -1

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Kurt Busch +1

8. Chase Elliott -1

9. Kyle Larson +2

10. Ryan Blaney -1

11. Alex Bowman -1

12. Erik Jones +2

13. William Byron -1

14. Aric Almirola -1

15. Clint Bowyer +2

16. Daniel Suarez

______________________________

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Saturday, Aug. 31 - Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway (DR)

- Cup Series regular Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Mustang) won the Pole Award for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 with a lap of 171.369 mph. This is his third pole in 70 NXS races. It is his first pole and second top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in three races at Darlington. Christopher Bell (second) posted his 22nd top-10 start of 2019 and his second in two DR races. Cole Custer (third) scored his third top-10 start at DR and his 20th in 24 races this season. Chase Briscoe (fifth) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. All 38 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Cole Custer won the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, his eighth victory in 95 NXS races. This is his sixth victory and 16th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and third top-10 finish in three races at DR. Tyler Reddick (second) posted his second top-10 finish in three DR races and his 21st top-10 finish in 2019. Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney, led 50 laps and finished the 147-lap race in third place. It was his second top-10 finish in three races at Darlington. Chase Briscoe (sixth) was the highest finishing ROTY. CUP regular Denny Hamlin was initially the race winner but his No. 18 Supra failed post-race inspection and he was disqualified. Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 51 points over Christopher Bell. The next event on the NXS schedule will be on Saturday, Sep. 7 - Indiana 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (G/L): (No change in ranking after Darlington event)

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell

3. Cole Custer

4. Justin Allgaier

5. Austin Cindric

6. Chase Briscoe

7. Noah Gragson

8. Michael Annett

9. Justin Haley

10. John Hunter Nemechek

11. Brandon Jones

12. Ryan Sieg

______________________________

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

- Next on the GOTS schedule is Friday, Sept. 13 - World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

GOTS Play-offs' Round of 8 (G/L):

1. Brett Moffitt

2. Ross Chastain

3. Stewart Friesen

4. Matt Crafton +1

5. Austin Hill +2

6. Grant Enfinger -2

7. Johnny Sauter -1

8. Tyler Ankrum

- After the next race (Las Vegas), the bottom two in points will not advance to the GOTS Play-offs' Round of 6 at Talladega.

______________________________

NASCAR's Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: Saturday, Aug. 31 - Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Winner: Christian Eckes - Pole: Ken Schrader - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: Saturday, Sept. 14 - Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200 at Salem Speedway

K&N Pro Series East/West Combo: Monaco Cocktails 125, Aug. 24 at Worldwide Technology Raceway

Pole: Chase Cabre

East best finish: Winner: Spencer Davis - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

East next: Saturday, Sept. 21 - Apple Barrel 125 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

West best finish: 2nd place: Derek Kraus - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

West next: Saturday, Sept. 28 - NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway

Whelen Modified Tour: Saturday, Aug. 31. - Toyota Mod Classic 150 at Oswego Speedway

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - Pole: Rob Summers - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: Saturday, Sept. 7 - Miller Lite 200 at Riverhead Raceway

Pinty's Series: Sunday, Aug. 25 - Total Quartz 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

Winner: Kevin Lacroix - Pole: Kevin Lacroix - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger, Lacroix (Tied)

Next: Saturday, Sept. 7 - Lucas Oil 250 at Autodrome St-Eustache