Wrap-up: Cup, Xfinity and Truck races at COTA

All three NASCAR series competed this past weekend at the 20 turn road course, the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), in Austin, Texas. Ross Chastain won Sunday’s Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix which earned him his first series victory. The ‘Watermelon Man’ (his family owns a watermelon farm in Florida) continued the tradition he started after wins in the Xfinity and Truck series. After his victory burnout, Chastain climbed up on the roof of his winning Chevy Camaro and smashed a large watermelon on the track.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Mar 27, EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) - 68 laps +1 OT

- Ryan Blaney (#12 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for Sunday’s race with a lap of 92.759 mph. This is his 8th pole in 240 NCS races. It is his 2nd pole and 5th top-10 start in 2022 and 1st pole in two races at COTA. Daniel Suarez (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 start of 2022 and his 1st in two races at COTA. Cole Custer (3rd) posted his 1st top-10 COTA start and his 1st in six races this season. Austin Cindric (10th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Did not qualify: None; 39 entries for 40-car lineup.

- Ross Chastain (#1 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 1st victory in 121 NCS races and his 4th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 2nd top-10 finish in two races at COTA. Alex Bowman (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two races at COTA and his 3rd top-10 finish in 2022. Christopher Bell (3rd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in two COTA races. Austin Cindric (8th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Ryan Blaney led one lap and finished in 6th place.

- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott by 13 points over Ryan Blaney.

- Next: Sun, Apr 3, Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway - 400 laps

TOP-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chase Elliott 0

2. Ryan Blaney 4

3. Joey Logano -1

4. Alex Bowman 5

5. Ross Chastain 5

6. William Byron -2

7. Martin Truex Jr. 1

8. Aric Almirola -1

9. Chase Briscoe -6

10. Tyler Reddick 5

11. Kyle Busch 0

12. Austin Cindric 4

13. Kurt Busch -8

14. Kevin Harvick 0

15. Daniel Suarez -2

16. Kyle Larson -4

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, Mar 26, Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas - 46 laps

- Ty Gibbs (# 54 Toyota Supra) won the Pole Award for Saturday’s race with a lap of 91.258 mph. This is his 2nd pole in 24 NXS races. It is his 1st pole and 3rd top-10 start in 2022. Cup Series regular Ross Chastain (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 start of 2022 and his 2nd in two NXS races at COTA. Cup regular Cole Custer (3rd) posted his 2nd top-10 COTA start and his 2nd in two NXS races this season. Sheldon Creed (6th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. Did Not Qualify: #47 Brennan Poole, #52 Gar Robinson, #78 Josh Williams and #34 Jesse Iwuji.

- AJ Allmendinger (#16 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 11th victory in 66 NXS races. This is his 1st win and 6th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 1st win and 2nd top-10 finish in two races at COTA. Austin Hill (2nd), the highest finishing ROTY, posted his 3rd top-10 finish in 2022. This was his 1st start at COTA. Cole Custer (3rd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two COTA races. Polesitter Ty Gibbs led one lap an finished in 15th place.

- NXS points leader: Noah Gragson by 1 point over AJ Allmendinger

- Next: Sat, Apr 2, ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway - 250 laps

TOP-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Noah Gragson 0

2. AJ Allmendinger 1

3. Ty Gibbs -1

4. Justin Allgaier 0

5. Josh Berry 0

6. Austin Hill 2

7. Brandon Jones -1

8. Daniel Hemric -1

9. Sam Mayer 4

10. Ryan Sieg 0

11. Sheldon Creed 1

12. Riley Herbst -3

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Sat, Mar 26, XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas - 42 laps

- Xfinity Series regular Sheldon Creed, driving the Young’s Motorsports #20 Chevrolet Silverado, won the Pole Award for Saturday’s race with a lap of 90.985 mph. This is his 1st pole in two NTS races at COTA and 1st pole in 76 NTS races. Zane Smith (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 start of 2022 and his 1st in two races at COTA. Cup Series regular Alex Bowman (3rd), driving the #7 Spire Motorsports Silverado, posted his 1st top-10 start at COTA. Lawless Alan (24th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. Did Not Qualify: #79 John Atwell, #5 Tyler Hill and #47 Samuel Lecomte.

- Zane Smith (#38 Ford F-150) scored his 5th victory in 50 NTS races and his 2nd win and 3rd top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 1st win and 2nd top-10 finish in two races at COTA. John Hunter Nemechek (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in two races at COTA and his 1st top-10 finish in 2022. Cup series regular Kyle Busch (3rd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in his NTS debut at COTA. Lawless Alan (11th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

- NTS points leader: Chandler Smith by 15 points over Ben Rhodes

- Next: Thu, Apr 7, United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway - 200 laps

TOP-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chandler Smith 0

2. Ben Rhodes 3

3. Stewart Friesen 1

4. Zane Smith 5

5. Tanner Gray -3

6. Christian Eckes 0

7. Ty Majeski -4

8. John Hunter Nemechek 0

9. Tyler Ankrum 3

10. Derek Kraus 5

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

Fri, Mar 11 General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway - 154 laps

Winner: Taylor Gray - P1: Sammy Smith - Points Leader: Daniel Dye

Next: Sat, Apr 23, General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway - 76 laps

ARCA Menards East:

Sat, Mar 19, Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway - 200 laps

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Leland Honeyman Jr. - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Fri, Apr 29, Dover 125 at Dover Motor Speedway - 125 laps

ARCA Menards West:

Sat, Mar 26, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway - 150 laps

Winner: Tanner Reif - P1: Tanner Reif - Points Leader: Jake Drew

Next: Sat, Apr 23, Kern County 150 at Kern County Raceway Park - 150 laps

Whelen Modified Tour:

Sat, Feb 12, New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway - 200 laps

Winner: Matt Hirschman - P1: Matt Hirschman - Points Leader: Matt Hirschman

Next: Fri, Apr 1, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway - 150 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series:

Season Opener: Sat, May 14, TBA at Sunset Speedway

NASCAR Mexico Series:

Season Opener: Sun, Apr 10, NASCAR Mexico Race 1 at Super Ovalo Chiapas

Track Details

Circuit Of The Americas - 3.426-mile, 20 turn road course - Austin, Texas

Dover Motor Speedway - 1-mile concrete oval - Dover, Delaware

Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Pensacola, Florida

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Irwindale, California

Kern County Raceway Park - 0.5-mile oval - Bakersfield, California

Martinsville Speedway - 0.526-mile oval - Martinsville, Virginia

New Smyrna Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Richmond Raceway - 0.75-mile oval - Richmond, Virginia

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario

Super Ovalo Chiapas - 0.75-mile tri-oval - Tuxtla Gutierrez

Talladega Superspeedway - 2.66-mile tri-oval - Talladega, Alabama