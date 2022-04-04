Wrap-up: Cup and Xfinity races at Richmond

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is taking a break and will return April 7th at Martinsville Speedway. The Cup and Xfinity series were active at Virginia’s 3/4-mile Richmond Raceway this past weekend. Denny Hamlin, who hadn’t finished in the top-10 so far this season, broke the slump with a victory in Sunday’s Cup Series Toyota Owners 400. This was appropriate for the Virginia native to do so in his #11 Toyota at his home track.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Apr 3, Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway (RR) - 400 laps

- Ryan Blaney (#12 Ford Mustang) won the Busch Light Pole Award for Sunday’s race with a lap of 119.782 mph. This is his 9th pole in 241 NCS races. It is his 3rd pole and 6th top-10 start in 2022 and his 1st pole in 12 races at RR. William Byron (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 start of 2022 and his 4th in eight Richmond races. Kyle Busch (3rd) posted his 19th top-10 start at Richmond and his 4th in seven races this season. Harrison Burton (17th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Did not qualify: None - only 37 teams entered for the 40-car lineup.

- Denny Hamlin (#11 Toyota Camry) scored his 47th victory in 585 NCS races. This is his 1st victory and 1st top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 4th win and 20th top-10 finish in 31 races at Richmond. Kevin Harvick (2nd) posted his 28th top-10 finish in 42 RR races and his 3rd top-10 finish in 2022. William Byron (3rd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in 8 races at RR. Harrison Burton (18th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Ryan Blaney led a race-high 128 laps and finished in 7th place.

- NCS points leader: Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott are tied in points. The tie breaker is 2022 Stage Points. Blaney has three, Elliott has none.

- Next: Sat, Apr 9, Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway - 400 laps

TOP-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Ryan Blaney 1

2. Chase Elliott -1

3. Martin Truex Jr. 4

4. William Byron 2

5. Joey Logano -2

6. Ross Chastain -1

7. Alex Bowman -3

8. Kevin Harvick 6

9. Chase Briscoe 0

10. Kyle Busch 1

11. Aric Almirola -3

12. Kyle Larson 4

13. Tyler Reddick -3

14. Daniel Suarez 1

15. Austin Cindric -3

16. Austin Dillon 2

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, Apr 2, ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway - 250 laps

- Ty Gibbs (#54 Toyota Supra) won the Pole Award for Saturday’s race with a lap of 121.836 mph. This is his 3rd pole in 25 NXS races. It is his 2nd pole and 4th top-10 start in 2022 and his 1st pole in two races at Richmond. John Hunter Nemechek (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 start of 2022 and his 2nd in five RR races. Noah Gragson (3rd) posted his 5th top-10 start at RR and his 5th top-10 in seven races this season. Austin Hill (4th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. Did Not Qualify: #52 Harrison Rhodes, #77 Dillon Bassett, #45 Howie DiSavino III AND #55 Matt Mills.

- Ty Gibbs scored his 7th victory in 25 NXS races. This is his 3rd victory and 4th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 1st victory and 2nd top-10 finish in two races at Richmond. Truck Series regular John Hunter Nemechek (2nd) led a race-high 135 laps. He posted his 3rd top-10 finish in five NXS races at RR and his 2nd top-10 NXS finish in 2022. Sam Mayer (3rd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in two races at Richmond. Mayer also won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus as the highest finishing eligible driver. Gibbs, Mayer, AJ Allmendinger and Riley Herbst qualify for next week’s Dash 4 Cash at Martinsville Speedway. Austin Hill (18th) was the highest finishing ROTY.

- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 20 point over Ty Gibbs

- Next: Fri, Apr 8, Call 811 Before You Dig 250 at M’ville - 250 laps - Dash 4 Cash #2 of 4

TOP-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. AJ Allmendinger 1

2. Ty Gibbs 1

3. Noah Gragson -2

4. Josh Berry 1

5. Justin Allgaier -1

6. Sam Mayer 3

7. Brandon Jones 0

8. Daniel Hemric 0

9. Austin Hill -3

10. Ryan Sieg 0

11. Riley Herbst 1

12. Sheldon Creed -1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

- NTS points leader: Chandler Smith by 15 points over Ben Rhodes

- Next: Thu, Apr 7, Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at Martinsville Speedway - 200 laps

TOP-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chandler Smith 0

2. Ben Rhodes 3

3. Stewart Friesen 1

4. Zane Smith 5

5. Tanner Gray -3

6. Christian Eckes 0

7. Ty Majeski -4

8. John Hunter Nemechek 0

9. Tyler Ankrum 3

10. Derek Kraus 5

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

Fri, Mar 11 General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway - 154 laps

Winner: Taylor Gray - P1: Sammy Smith - Points Leader: Daniel Dye

Next: Sat, Apr 23, General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway - 76 laps

ARCA Menards East:

Sat, Mar 19, Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway - 200 laps

Winner: Sammy Smith - P1: Leland Honeyman Jr. - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Fri, Apr 29, Dover 125 at Dover Motor Speedway - 125 laps

ARCA Menards West:

Sat, Mar 26, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway - 150 laps

Winner: Tanner Reif - P1: Tanner Reif - Points Leader: Jake Drew

Next: Sat, Apr 23, Kern County 150 at Kern County Raceway Park - 150 laps

Whelen Modified Tour:

Fri, Apr 1, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway - 150 laps

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - P1: Justin Bonsignore - Points Leader: Eric Goodale

Next: Sat, May 14, TBA - Riverhead Raceway - 200 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series:

Season Opener: Sat, May 14, TBA at Sunset Speedway

NASCAR Mexico Series:

Season Opener: Sun, Apr 10, NASCAR Mexico Race 1 at Super Ovalo Chiapas

Track Details

Dover Motor Speedway - 1-mile concrete oval - Dover, Delaware

Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Pensacola, Florida

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Irwindale, California

Kern County Raceway Park - 0.5-mile oval - Bakersfield, California

Martinsville Speedway - 0.526-mile oval - Martinsville, Virginia

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Richmond Raceway - 0.75-mile oval - Richmond, Virginia

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario

Super Ovalo Chiapas - 0.75-mile tri-oval - Tuxtla Gutierrez

Talladega Superspeedway - 2.66-mile tri-oval - Talladega, Alabama