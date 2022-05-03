Wrap-up: CUP and Xfinity races at Dover, DE

Delaware’s Dover Motor Speedway, the 1-mile concrete oval “Monster Mile”, was the venue for the Cup and Xfinity races. The Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 began on Sunday, but after 78 laps of the 400 scheduled, heavy rain forced the race to finish on Monday afternoon. Chase Elliott led 73 laps and scored his second victory at the Delaware track. With this win, all four Hendrick Motor Sports teammates now have at least one 2022 Cup victory in their stats.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun/Mon, May 1-2, DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway - 400 laps

- Chris Buescher (#17 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for Sunday’s race with a lap of 160.149 mph. This is his 1st pole in 233 NCS races and his 3rd top-10 start in 2022. Denny Hamlin (2nd) posted his 6th top-10 start of 2022 and his 21st in 32 races at Dover. Kyle Larson (3rd) earned his 11th top-10 Dover start and his 7th in 11 races this season. Austin Cindric (12th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) candidate. Did not qualify: No one. Only 36 teams entered for the 40-car lineup.

- Chase Elliott (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 14th victory in 232 NCS races. This is his 1st victory and 9th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 2nd win and 9th top-10 finish in 12 races at the “Monster Mile”. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in 19 Dover races and his 2nd top-10 finish in 2022. Ross Chastain (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 finish in eight races at Dover. Harrison Burton (24th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Chris Buescher led 18 laps and finished in 8th place.

- NCS points leader: Chase Elliott leads the point standings by 50 points over Ryan Blaney.

- Next: Sun, May 8, Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway - 293 laps

Top-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Chase Elliott

2. Ryan Blaney

3. William Byron

4. Kyle Busch

5. Alex Bowman

6. Ross Chastain +3

7. Martin Truex Jr. +1

8. Kyle Larson -1

9. Joey Logano -3

10. Christopher Bell +4

11. Aric Almirola -1

12. Kevin Harvick -1

13. Chase Briscoe -1

14. Erik Jones +3

15. Austin Dillon -2

16. Tyler Reddick -1

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Sat, Apr 30, A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway - 200 laps

- Brandon Jones (#19 Toyota Supra) won the Pole Award for Saturday’s race with a lap of 157.398 mph. This is his 4th pole in 213 NXS races. It is his 1st pole and 6th top-10 start in 2022 and 2nd pole in 12 Dover races. Sam Mayer (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 start of 2022 and his 1st at Dover. Noah Gragson (3rd) earned his 6th top-10 Dover start and his 7th in ten races this season. Sheldon Creed (11th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. 39 cars entered for the 38-car lineup. Did not qualify: #47 Brennan Poole.

- Josh Berry (#8 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 3rd victory in 39 NXS races. This is his 1st win and 5th top-10 finish in 2022. It is his 1st victory and 2nd top-10 finish in two races at Dover. Justin Allgaier (2nd) posted his 15th top-10 finish in 22 races at the “Monster Mile” and his 5th top-10 finish in 2022. Ty Gibbs (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in two Dover races. Sheldon Creed (8th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Brandon Jones led 59 laps and finished in 7th place.

- NXS points leader: AJ Allmendinger by 43 points over Ty Gibbs.

- Next: Sat, May 7, Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington Raceway - 147 laps

Top-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. AJ Allmendinger

2. Ty Gibbs +1

3. Noah Gragson -1

4. Josh Berry

5. Brandon Jones

6. Justin Allgaier

7. Sam Mayer +1

8. Ryan Sieg -1

9. Riley Herbst +1

10. Austin Hill -1

11. Landon Cassill

12. Daniel Hemric

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

- NTS points leader: Ben Rhodes leads the standings by 38 points over Chandler Smith.

- Next: Fri, May 6, Dead On Tools 200 at Darlington Raceway - 147 laps

Top-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Ben Rhodes

2. Chandler Smith

3. Stewart Friesen +1

4. Zane Smith -1

5. John Hunter Nemechek

6. Christian Eckes

7. Ty Majeski +1

8. Tanner Gray -1

9. Carson Hocevar +3

10. Matt Crafton -1

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

Sat, Apr 23, General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway - 68 laps

Winner: Nick Sanchez - P1: Drew Dollar - Points Leader: Rajah Caruth

Next: Sat, May 14, Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway - 100 laps

ARCA Menards East:

Fri, Apr 29, General Tire 125 at Dover Motor Speedway - 125 laps

Winner: Taylor Gray - P1: Taylor Gray - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sat, May 7, Nashville 200 - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 200 laps

ARCA Menards West:

Sat, Apr 23, NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County Raceway Park - 150 laps

Winner: Landen Lewis - P1: P.J. Pedroncelli - Points Leader: Jake Drew

Next: Sat, Jun 4, Portland 100 - Portland International Raceway - 51 laps

Whelen Modified Tour:

Fri, Apr 1, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway - 150 laps

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - P1: Justin Bonsignore - Points Leader: Eric Goodale

Next: Sat, May 14, TBA - Riverhead Raceway - 200 laps

NASCAR Pinty's Series:

Season Opener: Sat, May 14, NTN Ultimate Bearing 250 at Sunset Speedway

NASCAR Mexico Series:

Sun, Apr 10, NASCAR Mexico Race #1 at Super Ovalo Chiapas - 170 laps

Winner: Rogelio Lopez - P1: Jose Luis Ramirez - Points Leader: Rogelio Lopez

Next: Sun, May 8, Gran Premio Queretaro at Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera

Track Details

Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval - Queretaro

Darlington Raceway - 1.366-mile oval - Darlington, South Carolina

Dover Motor Speedway - 1-mile concrete oval - Dover, Delaware

Kansas Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Kansas City, Kansas

Kern County Raceway Park - 0.5-mile oval - Bakersfield, California

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - 0.596-mile oval - Nashville, Tennessee

Portland International Raceway - 1.967-mile road course - Portland, Oregon

Richmond Raceway - 0.75-mile oval - Richmond, Virginia

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario

Super Ovalo Chiapas - 0.75-mile tri-oval - Tuxtla Gutierrez

Talladega Superspeedway - 2.66-mile tri-oval - Talladega, Alabama