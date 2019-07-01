Wrap-up: Chicagoland Speedway

All three NASCAR top series shared the weekend at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. On Friday night, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series was active on the 1.5-mile tri-oval with the 150-lap Camping World 225. The XFINITY Series featured the 200-lap Camping World 300 on Saturday afternoon. Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 267-lap Camping World 400 started on time in the afternoon, got through 11 green flag laps before severe weather warranted a red flag condition. Heavy rain, lightning strikes and up to 90 mph winds took over track. After a 3 hour and 18 minute delay for track drying and cleanup, the remainder of 267 laps were completed. The results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR Home Tracks and other series are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

TIME TRIALS: Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Pole Award for the Camping World 400 with a lap of 176.263 mph. This is his sixth pole in 210 CUP races. It is his third pole and ninth top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in six races at Chicagoland Speedway. Kevin Harvick (second) posted his 11th top-10 start of 2019 and his seventh in 19 races at Joliet. Daniel Hemric (third), the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender, posted his first top-10 start at Chicagoland. It is his fifth in 17 races this season.

Did not qualify: No one. 38 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Alex Bowman (No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro) won the Camping World 400, his first victory in 134 CUP races. This is his sixth top-10 finish in 2019 and his third top-10 finish in five races at Chicagoland Speedway. Kyle Larson (second) posted his fifth top-10 finish in six Chicagoland races and sixth top-10 finish in 2019. Joey Logano (third) posted his seventh top-10 finish in 11 Joliet races. Pole-sitter Austin Dillon led nine laps and finished the 267-lap race in 10th place. Daniel Hemric (19th) was the highest finishing ROTY contender..

Standings: Joey Logano leads the point standings by 18 points over Kyle Busch.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Joey Logano

2. Kyle Busch

3. Brad Keselowski +1

4. Kevin Harvick -1

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Chase Elliott

8. Kurt Busch

9. Alex Bowman +1

10. Ryan Blaney -1

11. Aric Almirola

12. William Byron +2

13. Kyle Larson +2

14. Jimmie Johnson +3

15. Daniel Suarez -2

16. Clint Bowyer -4

NEXT: Saturday, July 6, Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Int'l Speedway (2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, FL)

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

TIME TRIALS: CUP regular Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford), driving the Team Penske No. 12 Mustang, won the Pole Award for the Camping World 300 with a lap of 177.556 mph. This is his 36th pole in 175 NXS races. It is his second pole in eight NXS races at Chicagoland. Cole Custer (second) posted his 13th top-10 start of 2019 and his second in three Chicagoland races. Gander Outdoors Truck Series regular Ross Chastain (third) posted his first top-10 NXS start at Chicagoland. It is his fourth in 14 NXS races this season. Noah Gragson (10th) was the fastest qualifying ROTY contender.

Did not qualify: No. 93 Josh Bilicki, No. 13 Joe Nemechek and No. 89 Morgan Shepherd.

RESULTS: Cole Custer (No. 00 Ford Mustang) won the Camping World 300, his sixth victory in 86 NXS races. This is his fourth victory and 10th top-10 finish in 2019. It his first victory and third top-10 finish in three races at Chicagoland. CUP regular Joey Logano (second), who started on the pole and led 20 laps of the 200-lap race, posted his seventh top-10 finish in eight NXS races at Joliet. Michael Annett (third) posted his fourth top-10 finish in 11 Chicagoland races. Noah Gragson (sixth) was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

Standings: Tyler Reddick leads the point standings by 71 points over Cole Custer.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Cole Custer +1

3. Christopher Bell -1

4. Austin Cindric +1

5. Justin Allgaier -1

6. Chase Briscoe

7. Noah Gragson +1

8. John Hunter Nemechek -1

9. Michael Annett

10. Justin Haley

11. Brandon Jones +1

12. Ryan Sieg -1

NEXT: Friday, July 5, Circle K Firecracker 250 at Daytona Int'l Speedway

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

TIME TRIALS: Austin Hill (No. 16 Toyota Tundra) won the Pole Award for the Camping World 225 with a lap of 176.632 mph. This is his first pole in 63 GOTS races. It is his 10th top-10 start in 2019 and first in two races at Chicagoland. Johnny Sauter (second) posted his sixth top-10 start of 2019 and his sixth in 11 Joliet races. Brett Moffitt (third) posted his second top-10 start at Chicagoland and his 12th in 12 races this season. Anthony Alfredo (sixth) was the fastest qualifying ROTY contender.

Did Not Qualify: No one. 32 trucks entered for 32 spots in the lineup.

RESULTS: Brett Moffitt (No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado) won the Camping World 225, his ninth victory in 48 GOTS races. This is his second victory and eighth top-10 finish in 2019. It is his second victory in two races at Chicagoland. NXS regular Brandon Jones (second) posted his second top-10 finish in three GOTS races at Joliet. It is his second top-10 GOTS finish in 2019. Stewart Friesen (third) posted his first top-10 finish in two races at Chicagoland. Pole-sitter Grant Enfinger led 49 laps and finished the 150-lap race in 16th place. Harrison Burton (fourth) was the highest finishing ROTY contender.

Standings: Grant Enfinger leads the point standings by 52 points over Stewart Friesen.

TOP 8 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Grant Enfinger

2. Stewart Friesen

3. Brett Moffitt +2

4. Matt Crafton -1

5. Ben Rhodes -1

6. Harrison Burton

7. Austin Hill

8. Todd Gilliland

NEXT: Thursday, July 11, Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval in Sparta, KY)

NASCAR Home Tracks

ARCA Menards Series: June 27, Bounty 150 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, IL

Winner: Ty Majeski - Pole: Michael Self - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: July 13, Menards 250 at Elko Speedway (0.375-mile oval in Elko, MN

K&N Pro Series-East: June 1 at Memphis International Raceway (0.75-mile tri-oval in Millington, TN)

Winner: Chase Cabre - Pole: Max McLaughlin - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: July 20, United Site Services 70 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)

K&N Pro Series-West: June 29, Clint Newell Auto Group Toyota 150 at Douglas County Speedway (0.375-mile oval in Roseburg, OR)

Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Derek Kraus - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: July 26, K&N Pro Series East/West Combo at Iowa Speedway (0.875-mile oval in Newton, IA)

Whelen Modified Tour: June 5, Thompson 125 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (0.625-mile oval in CT)

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - Pole: Doug Coby - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: July 6 at Riverhead Raceway (0.25-mile oval in New York)

Pinty’s Series: June 29, Budweiser 300 at Autodrome Chaudiere (0.25-mile oval in Vallee-Jonction, Quebec)

Winner: Raphael Lessard - Pole: Alex Labbe - Points Leader: Kevin Lacroix

Next: July 13, Grand Prix of Toronto at Honda Indy Toronto (1.755-mile temp. road course in Toronto, ON)

Peak Mexico Series: June 23, Monster Energy Grand Prix at Autodromo Miguel E. Abed (1.25-mile oval in Puebla, Mexico)

Winner: Ruben Garcia Jr. - Pole: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: July 13 at El Dorado Speedway (0.625-mile concrete oval in Chihuahua, Mexico)