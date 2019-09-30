Wrap-up: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

The NASCAR Cup and XFINITY series went road racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway's ROVAL. On Saturday, the XFINITY Series took on the tough 17-turn North Carolina track for the 67-lap Drive for the Cure 250. On Sunday, the Cup Series closed out the Playoffs' Round of 16, cutting the field to the best 12 in points. It came down to the last couple of laps of the 109-lap Bank of America ROVAL 400 to determine which drivers would fill the 11th and 12th spots in next week's Round of 12. The Gander Outdoors Trucks return to action on Saturday, Oct. 12 with the Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are included as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Sunday, Sept. 29 - Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (CMS)

- William Byron (#24 Camaro) won the Pole Award at Charlotte with a lap of 103.198 mph. This is his 5th pole in 65 Cup races. It is his 5th pole and 13th top-10 start in 2019 and his 1st pole in 2 races at the Charlotte ROVAL. Alex Bowman (2nd) posted his 10th top-10 start of 2019 and his 2nd in 2 ROVAL races. Joey Logano (3rd) scored his 1st top-10 start at the road course and his 19th in 29 races this season. Ryan Preece (14th) was the fastest Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). All 40 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- Chase Elliott (#9 Camaro) scored his 6th victory in 142 CUP races. This is his 3rd victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his 1st victory and 2nd top-10 finish in 2 races at the Charlotte ROVAL. Alex Bowman (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in 2 races at CMS and his 9th in 2019. Kevin Harvick (3rd) scored his 2nd top-10 finish in 2 ROVAL races. Pole-sitter William Byron led 23 laps and finished the 109-lap race in 6th place. Ryan Preece (21st) was the highest finishing ROTY. Kyle Busch leads the point standings by 5 points over Martin Truex Jr. Next on the CUP schedule: Sunday, Oct. 6 - Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

- CUP Playoffs' Round of 12 (Reseeded order after Round of 16):

1. Kyle Busch

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Joey Logano

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Chase Elliott

7. Brad Keselowski

8. Kyle Larson

9. Alex Bowman

10. Ryan Blaney

11. William Byron

12. Clint Bowyer

- After the next 3 races (Dover Int'l Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway), the bottom 4 will not advance to the CUP Playoffs' Round of 8 at Martinsville Speedway.

_____________________________________

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)|

Saturday, Sept. 28 - Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (CMS)

- Chase Briscoe (#98 Mustang), making his 2nd NXS start at the Charlotte ROVAL, won the Pole Award with a lap of 100.346 mph. This is his 1st pole in 45 NXS races for the fastest qualifying ROTY. It is his 20th top-10 start in 2019. Tyler Reddick (2nd) posted his 23rd top-10 start of 2019 and his 2nd in 2 CMS races. Austin Cindric (3rd) scored his second top-10 start at CMS. It is his 24th in 28 races this season. All 38 cars entered made the starting lineup.

- AJ Allmendinger (#10 Camaro) earned his 3rd victory in 16 NXS races. This is his 1st victory and 2nd top-10 finish in 2019. Tyler Reddick (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in 2 races at the CMS road course. It is his 24th top-10 finish in 2019 (series-most). Austin Cindric (3rd) scored his 2nd top-10 finish in 2 ROVAL races. Pole-sitter Chase Briscoe, led a race-high 21 laps and finished the 67-lap event in 9th place. Noah Gragson (5th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Christopher Bell leads the point standings by 10 points over Cole Custer. Next on the NXS schedule: Saturday, Oct. 5 - Drive Sober 200 at Dover Int'l Speedway.

- NXS Playoffs' Round of 12 (G/L):

1. Christopher Bell

2. Cole Custer

3. Tyler Reddick

4. Austin Cindric

5. Justin Allgaier

6. Chase Briscoe +1

7. Noah Gragson +1

8. Michael Annett -2

9. John Hunter Nemechek +2

10. Brandon Jones

11. Ryan Sieg -1

12. Justin Haley -1

- After the next race (Dover), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NXS Playoffs' Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway. Christopher Bell and Cole Custer have already clinched spots in the Round of 8.

_____________________________________

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Next on the GOTS schedule: Saturday, Oct. 12 - Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

- GOTS Playoffs' Round of 6: (Reseeded order after Round of 8)

1. Brett Moffitt

2. Austin Hill

3. Ross Chastain

4. Stewart Friesen

5. Matt Crafton

6. Tyler Ankrum

- After the next three races (Talladega, Martinsville, ISM-Phoenix), the bottom two in points will not advance to the GOTS Playoffs' Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

_____________________________________

NASCAR's Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series : Saturday, Sept. 14 - Kentuckiana Ford Dealers Fall Classic 200 at Salem Speedway

Winner: Ty Gibbs - Pole: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: Saturday, Oct. 5 - Herr's Potato Chips 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway

K&N Pro Series-East: Saturday, Sept. 21 - Apple Barrel 125 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Winner: Ty Gibbs - Pole: Chase Cabre - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

Season Finale: Saturday, Oct. 4 - General Tire 125 at Dover Int'l Speedway

K&N Pro Series-West: Saturday, Sept. 28 - NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway

Winner: Derek Kraus - Pole: Jagger Jones - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: Saturday, Oct. 12 - NAPA Auto Parts/Eneos 150 at All American Speedway

Whelen Modified Tour: Sunday, Sept. 29, NAPA Fall Final at Stafford Motor Speedway

Winner: Craig Lutz - Pole: Chris Pasteryak - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Season Finale: Sunday, Oct. 13 - Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park