Wrap-up: Bristol Motor Speedway

This past week, all three NASCAR premium series headed to the "World's Fastest Half-Mile", Bristol Motor Speedway, in Tennessee. The Gander Outdoors Trucks raced the UNOH 200 for 200 laps on Thursday night. It was the first event of the series Play-offs' three-race Round of 8. The XFINITY Series cars battled for 300 laps on Friday night to determine the winner of the Food City 300. Saturday night, the Cup teams raced around the concrete oval to complete the 500-lap Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. Results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are also shown below.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

August 17 - Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

- Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Camry) won the Pole Award for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race with a lap of 129.230 mph. This is his 31st pole in 494 CUP races. It is his first pole and 17th top-10 start in 2019 and his fourth pole in 28 races at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson (second) posted his 10th top-10 start of 2019 and his fifth in 12 BMS races. Martin Truex Jr. (third) posted his ninth top-10 start at Bristol and his 11th in 24 races this season.

Daniel Hemric (17th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY).

- Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin led 75 laps of the 500-laps run and won the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, his 35th CUP career victory. This is his fourth victory and 16th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his second victory and 14th top-10 finish in 28 races at Bristol. Matt DiBenedetto (second) posted his second top-10 finish in ten BMS races. It is his fifth top-10 finish in 2019. Brad Keselowski (third) posted his sixth top-10 finish in 20 races at Bristol. Daniel Hemric (12th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Kyle Busch leads the point standings by 39 points over Joey Logano. The Cup series will take a break next weekend and will return on Sunday, September 1, for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

TOP 16 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Kyle Busch

2. Joey Logano

3. Denny Hamlin +1

4. Martin Truex Jr. +1

5. Kevin Harvick -2

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Chase Elliott

8. Kurt Busch

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Alex Bowman

11. Kyle Larson +2

12. William Byron

13. Aric Almirola -2

14. Erik Jones

15. Ryan Newman

16. Daniel Suarez +1

______________________________

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

August 16 - Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

- Austin Cindric (No. 22 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award for the Food City 300 with a lap of 122.568 mph. This is his sixth pole in 56 NXS races. It is his third pole and 18th top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in four races at BMS. Cup Series regular Kyle Busch (second) posted his sixth top-10 NXS start of 2019 and his 20th in 27 NXS Bristol races. Justin Allgaier (third) posted his 16th top-10 start at BMS and his 17th in 22 races this season. Chase Briscoe (sixth) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. No. 66 Chad Finchum, No. 10 Joe Graf Jr., No. 38 Camden Murphy and No. 89 Morgan Shepherd did not qualify.

- Tyler Reddick (No. 2 Camaro) won the Food City 300, his seventh victory in 73 NXS races.

This is his fourth victory and 19th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and fourth top-10 finish in five races at BMS. Chase Briscoe (second), the highest finishing ROTY, posted his second top-10 finish in four BMS races. It is his 17th top-10 finish in 2019. John Hunter Nemechek (third) posted his second top-10 finish in three Bristol races. Pole-sitter Austin Cindric led one lap and finished the 300-lap race in fifth place. Tyler Reddick leads the NXS point standings by 54 points over Christopher Bell (finished 14th in this race). The next event on the NXS schedule will be the CTECH Manufacturing 180 on Saturday, August 24, at the Road America road course.

TOP 12 - Chase Contenders (G/L):

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Christopher Bell

3. Cole Custer

4. Justin Allgaier

5. Austin Cindric

6. Chase Briscoe

7. Noah Gragson

8. Michael Annett +1

9. Justin Haley -1

10. John Hunter Nemechek

11. Brandon Jones +1

12. Ryan Sieg -1

______________________________

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

August 15 - UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway

- Brett Moffitt (No. 24 Silverado) won the Pole Award for the UNOH 200 with a lap of 127.690 mph. This is his second pole in 53 GOTS races. It is his second pole and 17th top-10 start in 2019 and his first pole in three races at Bristol. Ross Chastain (second) posted his seventh top-10 start of 2019 and his second in four races at BMS. Stewart Friesen (third) posted his first top-10 start at BMS and his 14th in 17 races this season. Tyler Ankrum (fifth) was the fastest qualifying ROTY. No. 9 Codie Rohrbaugh, No. 04 Cory Roper, No. 92 Timothy Peters and No. 74 Lou Goss did not qualify.

- Pole-sitter Brett Moffitt won the UNOH 200, his 10th GOTS victory. This is his third victory and 12th top-10 finish in 2019. It is his first victory and second top-10 finish in three races at BMS. Chandler Smith (second), who was making his first start at BMS, posted his third top-10 truck finish in 2019. Ross Chastain (third) posted his second top-10 finish in four BMS races. Sheldon Creed (sixth) was the highest finishing ROTY. Brett Moffitt leads the point standings by 16 points over Ross Chastain. Next on the GOTS schedule is the Chevrolet Silverado 250 on Sunday, August 25, at the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

GOTS Play-offs' Round of 8 (G/L):

1. Brett Moffitt

2. Ross Chastain +3

3. Stewart Friesen

4. Grant Enfinger -2

5. Matt Crafton +1

6. Johnny Sauter +1

7. Austin Hill -3

8. Tyler Ankrum

- After the next two races (Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and Las Vegas), the bottom two in points will not advance to the GOTS Play-offs' Round of 6 at Talladega.

______________________________

NASCAR's Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: Aug. 18, Allen Crowe 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds

Winner: Michael Self - Pole: Logan Seavey - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: Aug. 31, Southern Illinois 100, DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

K&N Pro Series-East: Aug. 15, Bush’s Beans 150, Bristol

Winner: Sam Mayer - Pole: Chase Cabre - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

Next: Aug. 18, K&N Pro Series East/West Combo, Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway

K&N Pro Series-West: Aug. 17, NAPA Auto Parts 150, Evergreen Speedway

Winner: Trevor Huddleston - Pole: Brittney Zamora - Points Leader: Derek Kraus

Next: Aug. 18, K&N Pro Series East/West Combo, Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Whelen Modified Tour: Aug 14, Bud King of Beers 150, Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park

Winner: Doug Coby - Pole: Doug Coby - Points Leader: Doug Coby

Next: Aug 31, Toyota Mod Classic 150, Oswego (NY) Speedway

Pinty's Series: Aug. 17, Bumper to Bumper 300, Riverside Int'l Speedway

Winner: Jason Hathaway - Pole: Donald Chisholm - Points Leader: Andrew Ranger

Next: Aug. 25, Total Quartz 200, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

Peak Mexico Series: Aug. 4, Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera

Winner: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Pole: Jose Luis Ramirez - Points Leader: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: Sept. 1, Canel's Grand Prix, Autodromo Potosino

______________________________

Recent and upcoming race track details:

Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera ... 0.79-mile oval in Querétaro, Mexico

Autodromo Potosino ... 0.5-mile oval in San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Bristol Motor Speedway ... 0.533-mile concrete oval in Tennessee

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park ... 2.459-mile road course near Bowmanville, Ontario

Darlington Raceway ... 1.366-mile oval in South Carolina

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds ... 1-mile clay oval in Illinois

Evergreen Speedway ... 0.646-mile oval in Monroe, Washington

Illinois State Fairgrounds ... 1-mile clay oval in Springfield, Illinois

Oswego Speedway ... 0.625-mile oval in New York

Riverside Int’l Speedway ... 0.333-mile oval in Antigonish, Nova Scotia

Road America ... 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park ... 0.625-mile oval in Connecticut

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway ... 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois