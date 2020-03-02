Fontana, California's 2.0-mile oval Auto Club Speedway was the venue for NASCAR CUP and XFINITY Series competition this past weekend. On Saturday, the NXS featured the Production Alliance Group 300 and the CUP series followed up with the Auto Club 400 on Sunday. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for NASCAR feeder series are included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

Sun, March 1 - Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway (ACS) - 200 laps

- Clint Bowyer (#14 Ford Mustang) won the Pole Award with a lap of 179.614 mph, his 4th pole in 508 CUP races. This is his 1st pole and 2nd top-10 start in 2020 and his 1st pole in 20 races at ACS. Jimmie Johnson (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 start of 2020 and his 14th in 26 races at Fontana. Alex Bowman (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 ACS start and 2nd in 3 races this season. Cole Custer (18th) was the fastest qualifying Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) candidate. Did not qualify: No one, 38 cars for 40-car lineup.

- Alex Bowman (#88 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 2nd victory in 156 CUP races. This is his 1st victory and 1st top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 1st victory and 1st top-10 finish in 5 races at Fontana. Kyle Busch (2nd) posted his 16th top-10 finish in 22 ACS races. It is his first top-10 finish in 2020. Kurt Busch (3rd) earned his 14th top-10 finish in 27 races at ACS. Tyler Reddick (11th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Pole-sitter Clint Bowyer led 10 laps and finished the race, 1 lap-down, in 23rd place. Ryan Blaney (19th) leads the point standings by 11 points over Joey Logano (12th). Next on the CUP schedule: Sun, March 8 - FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway (PR).

TOP 16 - CUP Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Ryan Blaney

2. Joey Logano

3. Alex Bowman +11

4. Kevin Harvick -1

5. Jimmie Johnson +6

6. Chase Elliott

7. Denny Hamlin +2

8. Matt DiBenedetto +2

9. Kyle Larson -5

10. Aric Almirola +7

11. Chris Buescher -3

12. Brad Keselowski +7

13. Martin Truex Jr.+3

14. Austin Dillon -7

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -10

16. Clint Bowyer -3

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, Feb. 29 - Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway (ACS) - 150 laps

- Brandon Jones (#19 Toyota Supra) won the Pole Award with a lap of 180.234 mph, his 3rd pole in 140 NXS races. It is his 1st pole and 3rd top-10 start in 2020 and his 1st pole in 5 races at Fontana. Harrison Burton (2nd), the fastest qualifying ROTY who was making his track debut at ACS, posted his 3rd top-10 start of 2020. Chase Briscoe (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 ACS start and his 3rd in 3 races this season. Did not qualify: No one, 36 cars entered for 36 spots in the lineup.

- Harrison Burton (#18 Toyota Supra) scored his 1st victory in 12 NXS races. This is his 3rd top-10 finish in 2020. Riley Herbst (2nd), who, like Burton, was making his Fontana track debut, posted his 2nd top-10 finish in 2020. Austin Cindric (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in 3 ACS races. Pole-sitter Brandon Jones, who won Stage 1 and Stage 2, led a race-high 73 laps but had a tire-rub which resulted in a green-flag pit stop during the final stage. He finished the event 4 laps down in 30th place. Harrison Burton leads the point standings by 10 points over Chase Briscoe (finished 19th in the race). Next on the NXS schedule: Sat, March 7 - LS Tractor 200 at Phoenix Raceway (PR).

TOP 12 - NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Harrison Burton +2

2. Chase Briscoe -1

3. Austin Cindric +3

4. Ryan Sieg +3

5. Justin Haley +3

6. Brandon Jones -1

7. Ross Chastain +4

8. Michael Annett -4

9. Noah Gragson -7

10. Justin Allgaier -1

11. Riley Herbst +5

12. Alex Labbe +1

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOTS)

Next up for the GOTS: Sat, March 14 - Georgia 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS).

Austin Hill leads the point standings by 9 points over Johnny Sauter.

TOP 10 - GOT Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Austin Hill +1

2. Johnny Sauter +1

3. Ben Rhodes +16

4. Brett Moffitt +4

5. Sheldon Creed +4

6. Zane Smith +6

7. Grant Enfinger -6

8. Christian Eckes +8

9. Todd Gilliland +9

10. Codie Rohrbaugh -5

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: Sat, Feb. 8 - Lucas Oil 200 - Daytona Int'l Speedway

Winner: Michael Self - Pole: Michael Self - Points Leader: Michael Self

Next: Fri, March 6 - Phoenix Raceway

ARCA Menards East: Mon, Feb. 10 - Skips Western Outfitters 175 - New Smyrna Speedway

Winner: Sam Mayer - Pole: Derek Griffith - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

Next: Sat, March 14 - Five Flags Speedway

ARCA Menards West: Thu, Feb. 20 - Star Nursery 150 - The Bullring at Las Vegas

Winner: Sam Mayer - Pole: Sam Mayer - Points Leader: Sam Mayer

Next: Sat, March 28 - Irwindale Speedway

Whelen Modified Tour:

2020 Season Opener: Sat, March 21 - South Boston Speedway

Pinty's Series:

2020 Season Opener: Sun, May 17 - Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Peak Mexico Series:

2020 Season Opener: Sun, March 29 - Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera

Track Details

Atlanta Motor Speedway - 1.54-mile oval in Hampton, Georgia

Auto Club Speedway - 2.0-mile oval in Fontana, California

Autódromo del Ecocentro de la Unión Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval in Querétaro, Mexico

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park - 2.459-mile road course near Bowmanville, Ontario

Daytona Int’l Speedway - 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida

Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval in Pensacola, Florida

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval in Irwindale, California

Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile tri-oval in Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (The Bullring) - 3/8-mile paved oval in Las Vegas, Nevada

Lucas Oil Raceway - 0.686-mile oval in Brownsburg, Indiana

New Smyrna Speedway - 0.5-mile oval in New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval in Avondale, Arizona

South Boston Speedway - 0.4-mile oval in South Boston, Virginia